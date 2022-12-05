Read full article on original website
Separate Fatal I-95 Crashes In Harford County Shut Down Stretch Of Northbound Lanes
Traffic was tied up on I-95 on Wednesday morning in Harford County as police investigated a pair of separate fatal crashes. First responders were first called shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 to the northbound lanes of I-95 near exit 77 in Belcamp, which blocked all lanes of travel, officials from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.
Bus Overturns, Crashes Off Embankment Near Railroad Tracks In Baltimore: Fire Union
First responders were called to a stretch of railroad tracks on Wednesday morning in Baltimore when a bus crashed off an embankment, reportedly creating a hazardous material situation. At approximately 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 announced that there was a crash involving...
Traffic Alert: Crash expected to cause Route 97 backups and delays
HOWARD CO., MD -Police in Howard County have issued a warning to motorists to avoid Route 97 in the area of Route 97 and Jennings Chapel Road due to a serious motor vehicle crash with a tree down across the road. “Expect significant delays in the areas of Route 97 at Jennings Chapel Road (tree down) and Route 32 at Old Frederick Road (multi vehicle collision). Will update,” the Howard County Police Department said. The notice was effective as of 9 am, Tuesday morning. The post Traffic Alert: Crash expected to cause Route 97 backups and delays appeared first on Shore News Network.
Knife-Wielding Hit-Run Elderly Pick-Up Truck Driver At Large In Maryland
A man accused of side-swiping a car before threatening a victim at knife-point is on the loose, authorities say.The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8 in the area of Mill Swamp Road and Muddy Creek Road in Edgewater, according to Anne Arundel County police.Investigation revealed t…
One victim identified in pair of fatal Harford County crashes
BELCAMP, MD—Maryland State Police are investigating two fatal, multi-vehicle crashes that occurred on Wednesday morning in Harford County. At around 6:45 a.m., troopers responded to northbound Interstate 95 at MD Route 543 in Belcamp for a report of a five-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling northbound on I-95 in the left lane, when it crossed over the solid yellow line of the left shoulder and struck two tractor-trailers.
Community Organizing Leads Baltimore Mayor To Remove Road Barriers To Historic Black Neighborhood
Mayor Brandon Scott ordered the removal of barriers on the roadway at Roland Water Tower last Tuesday after residents complained that the obstructions blocked access to the historic Black neighborhood, Hoes Heights, Fern Shen reports for Baltimore Brew. Why were the road blockages significant?. The city originally closed the roads...
'Things are getting out of hand': Royal Farms shooting under investigation
Baltimore's latest deadly shooting, leaving a 31-year-old man dead and another injured is under investigation. There are some serious safety concerns brewing since it happened at a gas station.
Road-Rage Dispute Along I-95, I-695 Escalates Into Shooting In Baltimore County: MDTA Police
Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police have been called in to investigate a shooting that was reported along I-95 in Baltimore County, officials announced. On Monday, Dec. 6, officers were called shortly before 10:30 p.m. to investigate a dispute between two drivers along the interstate that led to a shooting. According...
Neighbors Have Concerns Of Excessive Speeding In Caroline County
RIDGELY, Md. - Neighbors are complaining about how fast people are driving along Central Ave. in Caroline County. People say it's gotten so bad that speeding cars have almost hit their kids while getting onto the school bus. One neighbor said they've seen cars racing each other on both sides...
Here's What We Know About Two Fatal I-95 Crashes Reported In Maryland Two Hours Apart
New details have emerged in Harford County as Maryland State Police troopers continue to investigate a pair of separate fatal crashes on I-95 involving utility trucks that killed two people back-to-back on Wednesday morning.Police investigators have identified Elizabeth New Jersey resident Caprice …
CSX train traveling through Harford County catches fire
Firefighters have extinguished the flames that singed a train near Joppatowne on Monday night, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company. The train, a CSX locomotive, caught fire between Route 152 and Route 24, volunteer firefighters said. Train traffic was halted for the fire, according to authorities. Video of the...
Chick-fil-A opening another Baltimore County restaurant
Greater Baltimore, already attracting a proliferation of new chicken restaurants, will welcome a new Chick-fil-A near Security Square Mall this month. The Atlanta-based chicken chain has tapped William Barge III as the independent franchised owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A at 6975 Security Blvd., across from Security Square Mall. Barge left a...
Baltimore County Police Respond To Active Barricade Situation (DEVELOPING)
All hands are on deck in Baltimore County as police found themselves in a standoff with a barricaded suspect on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the department said that the Baltimore County Police Tactical Team and Hostage Negotiations Team were requested to the 2800 block of Munster Road in the area of Carney for a barricade situation.
33-year-old man arrested in connection to a Glen Burnie shooting, police say
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Glen Burnie on Wednesday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said multiple shots were fired around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Martha Road. A caller...
Anne Arundel Co. sees surge in overdoses
Anne Arundel County's Department of Health is issuing a health warning. Just last weekend, the department reported 16 suspected overdoses and one death. Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman joins FOX 5 to discuss the steps Anne Arundel County is taking to prevent these incidents.
BoxLunch gift & novelty store opens at White Marsh Mall
WHITE MARSH, MD—A new gift and novelty shop has opened at White Marsh Mall. BoxLunch is now open on the lower level across from Boscov’s. BoxLunch is a curated gift & novelty store with a cause. For every $10 spent in the store, BoxLunch helps provide a meal to person in need via Feeding America.
Police investigating theft of deer carcass in Cecil County
CECIL COUNTY, MD – Somebody stole a deer carcass from a Cecil County butcher shop last weekend and the Maryland Natural Resources Police is now investigating. The deer was downed by a hunter, and now the butcher shop is offering a reward for information leading to its return or information regarding the suspects. Do you know anyone in the area who suddenly has an extra deer in their possession? Let the MNRP know. Around 6 pm on December 2, a hunter brought a white-tailed buck to Harmony Ridge Butcher Shop. According to store employees, the deer was last seen two The post Police investigating theft of deer carcass in Cecil County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Assault reported in Middle River, Nottingham business burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, officers responded to the 700-block of Peterson Road in Middle River (21220) for a report of a disturbance. At the scene, two individuals stated that they were strangled by one other during an altercation. Both were placed under arrest.
1 dead in double-shooting at southwest Baltimore Royal Farms
Baltimore police are investigating a double-shooting at a Royal Farms in which a man died. City police said officers were called around 6 p.m. Thursday to the Royal Farms store in the 2200 block of West Patapsco Avenue for a shooting. Police said a 24-year-old man who was shot in...
Committee to map out new vision for White Marsh Town Center
A new task force is set to map out a new vision for White Marsh Town Center, especially the struggling White Marsh Mall
