Havre De Grace, MD

Shore News Network

Traffic Alert: Crash expected to cause Route 97 backups and delays

HOWARD CO., MD -Police in Howard County have issued a warning to motorists to avoid Route 97 in the area of Route 97 and Jennings Chapel Road due to a serious motor vehicle crash with a tree down across the road. “Expect significant delays in the areas of Route 97 at Jennings Chapel Road (tree down) and Route 32 at Old Frederick Road (multi vehicle collision). Will update,” the Howard County Police Department said. The notice was effective as of 9 am, Tuesday morning. The post Traffic Alert: Crash expected to cause Route 97 backups and delays appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

One victim identified in pair of fatal Harford County crashes

BELCAMP, MD—Maryland State Police are investigating two fatal, multi-vehicle crashes that occurred on Wednesday morning in Harford County. At around 6:45 a.m., troopers responded to northbound Interstate 95 at MD Route 543 in Belcamp for a report of a five-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling northbound on I-95 in the left lane, when it crossed over the solid yellow line of the left shoulder and struck two tractor-trailers.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS News

CSX train traveling through Harford County catches fire

Firefighters have extinguished the flames that singed a train near Joppatowne on Monday night, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company. The train, a CSX locomotive, caught fire between Route 152 and Route 24, volunteer firefighters said. Train traffic was halted for the fire, according to authorities. Video of the...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Chick-fil-A opening another Baltimore County restaurant

Greater Baltimore, already attracting a proliferation of new chicken restaurants, will welcome a new Chick-fil-A near Security Square Mall this month. The Atlanta-based chicken chain has tapped William Barge III as the independent franchised owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A at 6975 Security Blvd., across from Security Square Mall. Barge left a...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Anne Arundel Co. sees surge in overdoses

Anne Arundel County's Department of Health is issuing a health warning. Just last weekend, the department reported 16 suspected overdoses and one death. Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman joins FOX 5 to discuss the steps Anne Arundel County is taking to prevent these incidents.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

BoxLunch gift & novelty store opens at White Marsh Mall

WHITE MARSH, MD—A new gift and novelty shop has opened at White Marsh Mall. BoxLunch is now open on the lower level across from Boscov’s. BoxLunch is a curated gift & novelty store with a cause. For every $10 spent in the store, BoxLunch helps provide a meal to person in need via Feeding America.
WHITE MARSH, MD
Shore News Network

Police investigating theft of deer carcass in Cecil County

CECIL COUNTY, MD – Somebody stole a deer carcass from a Cecil County butcher shop last weekend and the Maryland Natural Resources Police is now investigating. The deer was downed by a hunter, and now the butcher shop is offering a reward for information leading to its return or information regarding the suspects. Do you know anyone in the area who suddenly has an extra deer in their possession? Let the MNRP know. Around 6 pm on December 2, a hunter brought a white-tailed buck to Harmony Ridge Butcher Shop. According to store employees, the deer was last seen two The post Police investigating theft of deer carcass in Cecil County appeared first on Shore News Network.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Assault reported in Middle River, Nottingham business burglarized

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, officers responded to the 700-block of Peterson Road in Middle River (21220) for a report of a disturbance. At the scene, two individuals stated that they were strangled by one other during an altercation. Both were placed under arrest.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Wbaltv.com

1 dead in double-shooting at southwest Baltimore Royal Farms

Baltimore police are investigating a double-shooting at a Royal Farms in which a man died. City police said officers were called around 6 p.m. Thursday to the Royal Farms store in the 2200 block of West Patapsco Avenue for a shooting. Police said a 24-year-old man who was shot in...
BALTIMORE, MD

