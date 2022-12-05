ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

NCAA Football: Louisville at Kentucky

By Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nylcV_0jXopcCa00

Nov 26, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield walks up the sideline during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy