NCAA Football: Louisville at Kentucky

Jeff Brohm was once again asked about the Louisville job. Brohm revealed that he knows just as much about it as the next guy. The question about it was asked at Monday’s press conference following the news that Purdue will head to the Citrus Bowl to face LSU. Brohm was asked about the Louisville job because former HC Scott Satterfield is now at Cincinnati.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO