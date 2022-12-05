Cincinnati hires Scott Satterfield away from bowl foe Louisville

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield accepted a six-year deal to take over at Cincinnati.

"Scott Satterfield is a proven winner, a relentless competitor and a culture builder," Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham said in a statement. "He's an innovative offensive mind and a leader who develops men on and off the field. He's the perfect fit to grow this program and lead us into the Big 12 next season and beyond."

The Bearcats lost head coach Luke Fickell to Wisconsin last week. Fickell took the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff following the 2021 season and finished with a 57-18 overall record at Cincinnati, including a 9-3 mark in 2022.

Satterfield finds himself stuck in the middle of a dramatic postseason plot as Louisville and Cincinnati are scheduled to play in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17.

Satterfield, 49, spent four seasons at Louisville and was previously the head coach at Appalachian State (2013-18), where he played quarterback (1991-95).

He has a 76-48 overall record as a head coach and went 25-24 with the Cardinals.

