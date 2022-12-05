California Governor Gavin Newsom and Counties Begin CARE Court Implementation – Stanislaus and Tuolumne Counties Included in First Cohort

Read full article on original website
ch
4d ago
And the lawyers are lining up to sue the State for anyone involuntarily imprisoned by gruesom.
Reply
4
John Nunes
4d ago
Anything this guy proposes it will be money right down the drain
Reply
10
BE There Mary
4d ago
Lord……..why have you been to supporting ….. for satanic newsom …..said YES …..Abortion is right now…….??????…….Lord Jesus Christ…….Did you know…..????…..if …..said …..YES……my life …..is not here right now……?????….
Reply(4)
2
Related
californiaglobe.com
California Was Just Named One of the Worst Judicial Hellholes in the Nation – Again
California was named one of the worst “Judicial Hellhole®” in the country again, according to a new report from the American Tort Reform Association. “Uninjured serial plaintiffs file hundreds of meritless lawsuits targeting businesses, and ultimately, plaintiffs’ lawyers are the only people benefiting from the state’s unbalanced civil justice system,” Judicial Hellholes reports.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Announces an Unprecedented $480.5 Million in Grants for Youth Mental Health – Merced County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Receives Funding
Grants will support 54 projects throughout the state to bolster California’s behavioral and mental health infrastructure, expanding the capacity of treatment facilities that serve young Californians. December 8, 2022 - SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced $480.5 million in awards for 54 projects to improve California’s behavioral...
KSBW.com
California bill would cap apartment security deposits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A bill introduced in the California Assembly could change the amount of security deposit landlords can charge tenants. Video Player: How much do you need to earn to afford to live on the Central Coast? New housing report finds out. Assemblymember Matt Haney, a Democrat from...
mercedcountytimes.com
Two new Republicans to represent region
Two new Republicans are now in the local political scene as they start to represent Merced County in Washington and Sacramento. Late last week, farmer and businessman John Duarte declared victory in California’s 13th Congressional District, which contains much of the middle-to-lower Central Valley area. And on Monday, newly...
goldrushcam.com
Gathering Along the Klamath River in Siskiyou County, California Governor Gavin Newsom Says Largest River Restoration Project in American History Set to Begin
California Governor Newsom joins Oregon Governor Brown, Secretary Haaland and tribal leaders to celebrate historic milestone for Klamath River revitalization. Fifteen-year journey enters key phase as work begins to remove dams, improve river health, address declines in fish populations and support communities in the Klamath Basin. Four tribal water projects...
Lawsuit brings California State Capitol Annex project to a halt
SACRAMENTO — The California State Capitol's project aimed at rebuilding the outdated building has come to a halt after grassroots organizations filed a lawsuit claiming the environmental impact report was inaccurate and the public never had a say.For months now, the entire state Legislature has worked out of a nearby swing space while the Capitol building prepared for construction. But now, a fence line, barricades and bulldozers are for nothing after a lawsuit stopped this project in its tracks.Koda Monty and their dad walk the State Capitol grounds daily taking advantage of the treelined sidewalks and parks. Both are frustrated...
goldrushcam.com
Attorney General Secures $22.5 Million Settlement Against Three Southern California Medi-Cal Providers for Submitting Alleged False Claims – Includes Dignity Health and Tenet Healthcare Corporation
December 8, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in partnership with the U.S Department of Justice announced two settlements totaling $22.5 million against three Southern California providers for submitting fraudulent claims to Medi-Cal in violation of the state and federal False Claims Acts. The providers are Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California; and, Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two healthcare facility subsidiaries operated by Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet Hospitals) in San Luis Obispo, California. The settlements resolve allegations that Dignity, Twin Cities, and Sierra Vista caused the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal, as part of an organized scheme to wrongfully retain federal funds which funded Medi-Cal’s Adult Expansion, a program to broaden Medi-Cal benefits which was made possible under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Today’s settlement totals $22.5 million, with California receiving $2.25 million.
sjvsun.com
“Make crime illegal again”: Grove fumes over Newsom plan to shutter prisons
California is moving forward with shuttering a state prison and correctional facility, to the disdain of a Central Valley legislator. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday that the California City Correctional Facility and the Chuckawalla Valley State Prison, located in Blythe, will shutter. The California City Correctional...
californiaglobe.com
Businesses Across California Brace For Minimum Wage Increase January 1
A looming statewide minimum wage increase from $15 an hour to $15.50 on January 1st has caused many employers throughout California to reconsider staffing levels, new hirings, and other important factors as economic concerns grow. The statewide minimum wage has been steadily increasing since the mid 2010s. Between 2017 and...
California May Pay Billions In Reparations For Qualifying African American Residents
The California Reparations Task Force, a Governor-appointed body, has estimated that the state’s payouts to modern-day descendants of Black slaves could total as much as $569 billion. A 550-page report from the task force is the first government-commissioned study on harms against the Black community since the 1968 Kerner Commission report ordered by President Lyndon ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Six years after California expanded ballot access, many counties are reluctant to adapt
Six years ago, California sought to make voting earlier and more accessible for its electorate. Under the Voter’s Choice Act (VCA) signed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown, all registered voters in participating counties would receive a mail-in ballot. Precinct polling places would give way to centralized voting centers, where ballots could be cast up to 10 days before Election Day. Drop-off locations would be available 29 days out.
Closure of 2 California state prisons announced
Two California state prisons will be closing down. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced the planned closure of one prison, as well as the contract ending for another.
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Receives $1 Million In State Transportation Infrastructure Funding
Sonora, CA—Sonora will get over a million dollars out of the $1 billion in funding awarded by Caltrans to projects across the state. The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week approved the funds for 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program. It also allocated more than $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. That includes $1.24 million to construct bus stops, curb extensions, sidewalks to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), complete street elements, storm drains, signage, and street lighting on Washington Street in Sonora.
goldrushcam.com
Three Health Care Providers Agree to Pay $22.5 Million for Alleged False Claims to California’s Medicaid Program
December 7, 2022 - Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County,. California, and Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two acute healthcare facility subsidiaries...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California moves to shut down a third state prison as inmate population shrinks
State officials on Tuesday announced they will begin the process of closing Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and are planning cutbacks at six more prisons, including a women’s facility in Sacramento County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has set March 2025 as the anticipated closure...
Gov. Newsom to give $480 million to address youth mental health, over $9 million to Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday the allocation of $480.5 million to fund 54 projects across the state to improve behavioral health infrastructure in children and youths. The funding is part of the governor's Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health. These projects are set to increase overall care and help fund school health The post Gov. Newsom to give $480 million to address youth mental health, over $9 million to Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
El Dorado County dismisses Schaeffer as HHSA director
El Dorado County dismissed newly appointed Health and Human Services Agency Director Evelyn Schaeffer from her position Dec. 6, leaving the county without a director for the second time in 2022. Without citing reason, County Counsel David Livingston reported the action during the Board of Supervisors’ Tuesday meeting after closed...
How much California’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
By FOX 11 Digital Team The minimum wage in California is set to increase on January 1, 2023. The state-wide California minimum wage will rise to $15.50 per hour for all employer sizes. Currently, in 2022, the minimum wage in California is $14 an hour for employers with 25 or fewer employees and $15 an hour for employers with more than 25 employees. However, The post How much California’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023 appeared first on KION546.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils plan to cap oil refinery profits
California Democrats want to punish energy companies from reaping in high profits to the detriment of consumers.
Los Baños Enterprise
Analysis: Incoming Los Banos mayor Llanez proposes Homeless Crisis Strategic Plan
Los Banos, along with many other cities in California and America, is facing a crisis regarding homelessness. As the homeless population increases, tensions are coming to a peak and the city’s residents are running out of patience, leading to a less than ideal quality of life, especially for those who live near the current encampment.
Comments / 17