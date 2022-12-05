Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands
American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup
Prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar after collapsing while covering the World Cup, sparking an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world.
Running down Saturday’s quarterfinal World Cup matches
Morocco vs. Portugal, 10 a.m., Fox Will Cristiano Ronaldo start? That’s the question on the minds of everyone ahead of the first quarterfinal match on Saturday between Ronaldo’s Portugal and Morocco, who are trying to reconquer the Iberian Peninsula after beating Spain in the Round of 16 on penalties. Spain didn’t score a single penalty. Though Morocco had to sweat out their win, Portugal cruised to the quarterfinals on the backs of a 6-1 win over Switzerland that saw 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos net a hat trick. France vs. England, 2 p.m., Fox The last of the quarterfinal matches is the big one. England and France are playing each other in the World Cup for the first time since 1982, when England won 3-1. Both are coming off relatively easy Round of 16 wins, with France winning 3-1 over Poland and England beating Senegal 3-0. Both teams are ranked in the top five of FIFA’s rankings, with France at No. 4 and England fifth. The stars will have to come out for each team if they are to advance — Harry Kane for England and Kylian Mbappe for France.
U.S. sportswriter Grant Wahl dies after 'acute distress' covering World Cup - agent
WASHINGTON/DOHA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Well-known U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died on Friday after suffering "acute distress" while covering a match at the World Cup in Qatar, his agent said.
‘My life is being endangered’: the growing struggle against fishing bans
It is one of South Africa’s largest nature reserves, where hippos, elephants and endangered black rhinos live among wetlands, savannah and lakes. But iSimangaliso wetland park, a Unesco world heritage site favoured by wealthy eco-tourists for its biodiversity, is also the site of an increasingly deadly battle, between the people who live there and the conservationists ostensibly tasked with protecting it.
Cop15: what are the key targets for the biodiversity agreement?
From nature restoration to sharing new information about diseases, the biodiversity agreement being negotiated at Cop15 in Montreal over the next two weeks covers a vast range of issues. Pollution, human-wildlife conflict and soil health are among the topics up for discussion as 193 governments wrangle over the “fate of the living world” in the negotiating halls, side rooms and corridors of the Palais des congrès.
Comments / 0