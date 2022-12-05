ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Running down Saturday's quarterfinal World Cup matches

Morocco vs. Portugal, 10 a.m., Fox Will Cristiano Ronaldo start? That’s the question on the minds of everyone ahead of the first quarterfinal match on Saturday between Ronaldo’s Portugal and Morocco, who are trying to reconquer the Iberian Peninsula after beating Spain in the Round of 16 on penalties. Spain didn’t score a single penalty. Though Morocco had to sweat out their win, Portugal cruised to the quarterfinals on the backs of a 6-1 win over Switzerland that saw 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos net a hat trick. France vs. England, 2 p.m., Fox The last of the quarterfinal matches is the big one. England and France are playing each other in the World Cup for the first time since 1982, when England won 3-1. Both are coming off relatively easy Round of 16 wins, with France winning 3-1 over Poland and England beating Senegal 3-0. Both teams are ranked in the top five of FIFA’s rankings, with France at No. 4 and England fifth. The stars will have to come out for each team if they are to advance — Harry Kane for England and Kylian Mbappe for France.
The Guardian

'My life is being endangered': the growing struggle against fishing bans

It is one of South Africa’s largest nature reserves, where hippos, elephants and endangered black rhinos live among wetlands, savannah and lakes. But iSimangaliso wetland park, a Unesco world heritage site favoured by wealthy eco-tourists for its biodiversity, is also the site of an increasingly deadly battle, between the people who live there and the conservationists ostensibly tasked with protecting it.
The Guardian

Cop15: what are the key targets for the biodiversity agreement?

From nature restoration to sharing new information about diseases, the biodiversity agreement being negotiated at Cop15 in Montreal over the next two weeks covers a vast range of issues. Pollution, human-wildlife conflict and soil health are among the topics up for discussion as 193 governments wrangle over the “fate of the living world” in the negotiating halls, side rooms and corridors of the Palais des congrès.

