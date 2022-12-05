Read full article on original website
"48 Hours" reports on murder that was solved with DNA from a juniper tree
In 2019, a mother in Missouri went missing, and juniper tree needles would later help lead investigators to her killer. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant joins "CBS Mornings" to share an inside look at his upcoming "48 Hours" report, "The Tree That Helped Solve a Murder."
Idaho police seek Hyundai Elantra as they investigate quadruple murder
Detectives are searching for a white 2011 to 2013 Hyundai Elantra in their investigation into the killings of four Idaho college students. They say the occupants of the car may have critical information regarding the deaths.
Former FBI investigator discusses recent power grid attacks
The FBI is investigating attacks on U.S. power grids in North Carolina and South Carolina this past week. Former FBI investigator Scott Sweetow joins CBS News to discuss the attacks.
2 women accused of murdering man in Tillamook State Forest caught in Nevada
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two women who were named persons of interest in a murder in Tillamook County have been caught and charged after they traveled to Nevada, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday afternoon, sheriff’s deputies were searching for 40-year-old Alyssa Z. Sturgill and...
Protecting America's electric grid from attack | 60 Minutes Archive
Security concerns for the nation's electrical grid are being raised after a substation attack in North Carolina. This past February, Bill Whitaker reported on the vulnerabilities in the system that provides our electricity.
Gen Z Congressman-elect Maxwell Frost was denied an apartment over "really bad" credit
Maxwell Frost made history last month when he won election in Florida's 10th Congressional District, becoming the first Gen Z member of Congress at just 25 years old. But that historic win didn't come easy — and now, the financial toll of the campaign is making it difficult for him to secure a home near the House.
Lewiston Man Catches Idaho State Record For Coho Salmon
A Lewiston man has set the new Idaho state record for a catch-and-release coho salmon. Jerry Smith caught a 30-inch silver on November 13th on the North Fork of the Clearwater River.
A puppy escaped from his collar in New York City. He swam across the Hudson River and ended up in New Jersey.
A service dog from New York City got loose and took a long solo journey – swimming across the Hudson River and ending up in New Jersey. Bear the service dog got out of his collar when something spooked him on Saturday. He ran 30 blocks and jumped in the river that sits between New York and northern New Jersey.
Company behind "Death by Gummy Bears" marijuana edibles accused of selling products 50 times more powerful than allowed
The Minnesota pharmaceutical board filed a civil lawsuit this week alleging that a cannabis retailer sold edible products containing more than 50 times the state's legal limit for THC. The retailer, a business conglomerate called Northland Vapor, was specifically accused of violating Minnesota's edible cannabinoid laws with marijuana items marketed under its "Death by Gummy Bears" and "Wonky Weeds" product lines.
Rep. Mike McCaul says Biden administration "got played" by Russia in Brittney Griner prisoner swap
In his first interview since the controversial prisoner swap of WNBA star Brittney Griner for arms dealer Viktor Bout, Rep. Mike McCaul of Texas told CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge that he thinks the Biden administration "got played" by Russia, and that the original deal would have been a trade of Bout for both Griner and Marine veteran Paul Whelan.
Idaho student murders: Police say rumors that dog did not bark during attack are not confirmed
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho police investigating the violent murders of four local university students have so far not confirmed whether the dog inside the home was barking around the time of the slayings. In the two weeks since four University of Idaho students were discovered fatally stabbed inside their King...
Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, becomes an independent
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema made a surprise announcement that she is leaving the Democratic Party and is registering as an independent. Robert Costa has the details.
Major oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. It is the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in more than nine years and by far the biggest in the history of the Keystone pipeline, according to federal data.
New developments emerge in Idaho college students murders
One week after four Idaho college students were killed, the person or people responsible remain on the loose. Christina Ruffini reports.
Investigators say 'physical struggle' happened before Idaho killings, fear grows in community
NBC's Gadi Schwartz reports on day six since the fatal stabbings of four Idaho college students, where investigators have learned that a physical struggle took place before the murders. While officials continue to collect evidence, members of the community are leaving town while the suspect remains at large.Nov. 19, 2022.
