Idaho State

Company behind "Death by Gummy Bears" marijuana edibles accused of selling products 50 times more powerful than allowed

The Minnesota pharmaceutical board filed a civil lawsuit this week alleging that a cannabis retailer sold edible products containing more than 50 times the state's legal limit for THC. The retailer, a business conglomerate called Northland Vapor, was specifically accused of violating Minnesota's edible cannabinoid laws with marijuana items marketed under its "Death by Gummy Bears" and "Wonky Weeds" product lines.
MINNESOTA STATE
Rep. Mike McCaul says Biden administration "got played" by Russia in Brittney Griner prisoner swap

In his first interview since the controversial prisoner swap of WNBA star Brittney Griner for arms dealer Viktor Bout, Rep. Mike McCaul of Texas told CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge that he thinks the Biden administration "got played" by Russia, and that the original deal would have been a trade of Bout for both Griner and Marine veteran Paul Whelan.
TEXAS STATE
Major oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline

An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. It is the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in more than nine years and by far the biggest in the history of the Keystone pipeline, according to federal data.
KANSAS STATE
