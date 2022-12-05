ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

With Hanukkah coming, Montana Jewish Project celebrates by creating classroom kits

Boxes are loaded and ready to be sent to teachers across the state with materials related to Hanukkah and Montana Judaism Volunteers prepare Hanukkah education boxes for classrooms around the state at the newly dedicated Montana Jewish Community Center in Helena, the site of the state's oldest synagogue An example of the education materials sent to 50 classrooms around the state that teach about Judaism, Montana and Hanukkah (Photo courtesy of Rebecca Stanfel of the Montana Jewish Project).
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Missing person advisory issued for woman

MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing and endangered person advisory for Suzanne Koehn, a 69-year-old white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. Koehn was last seen at the Best Western on Harrison Avenue in Butte on the night of Dec. 3. She is driving a red...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Dan and Don Ueland share their best Sonny Holland stories

Dan and Don Ueland share their best Sonny Holland stories, including a bruising trip to Hawaii. Butte football legends Dan, Don Ueland share memories of Sonny Holland. Legendary Montana State coach Sonny Holland died at the age of 84 on Saturday, Dec. 3. Two of the stars from the 1976 national championship team that Holland coached, twin brothers Dan and Don Ueland of Butte, shared their memories of the greatest Bobcat.
BUTTE, MT
Alt 95.7

One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon

This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
CARDWELL, MT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try next time you are around.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Butte football legends Dan, Don Ueland share memories of Sonny Holland

BUTTE, Mont. -- Dan and Don Ueland are two of the Mining City's greatest football legends. The twin brothers both starred on the 1976 Montana State national championship team--a team coached by the greatest Bobcat of them all: Sonny Holland. And the young Ueland boys would be the first to...
BUTTE, MT
montanasports.com

Helena Capital's Tom Carter: From little guy to big star

HELENA — Helena Capital's Tom Carter is the Western AA All-conference MVP, a first team all-conference and first team all-state corner, a first team all-conference and first team all-state running back, the All-State Offensive MVP. But, to him, most importantly– a state champion. “All those accolades are awesome,...
HELENA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Weather causing massive delays on I-90 outside of Bozeman

MANHATTAN, MONTANA- Multiple crashes have brought stretches of I-90 outside of Bozeman to a standstill. Via phone, Gallatin County Officials are currently asking commuters to avoid I-90 from Three Forks to Manhattan. Officials say long stretches of black ice and wind and causing significant problems. The undersheriff is reporting slide-offs...
BOZEMAN, MT
Montana Free Press

The OPI shuffle

This story is excerpted from the MT Lowdown, a weekly newsletter digest containing original reporting and analysis published every Friday. Last month, state Superintendent Elsie Arntzen announced a bit of agency shuffling at a privately owned office building on the corner of 11th and Montana avenues in Helena, just a few blocks north of the Capitol complex. As part of Arntzen’s ongoing effort to shrink her agency’s physical footprint, the Office of Public Instruction vacated the space roughly a year ago. But negotiating an early exit from its lease, which was renewed for 10 years in 2016, proved to be a challenge.
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Fatal crash on Main St. in Deer Lodge highlights safety concerns

DEER LODGE, Mont. — Throughout downtown Deer Lodge, Main Street is a four-lane highway. Pedestrians and bicyclists cross the road daily, and their safety is a concern for many. Issues have been magnified in light of a tragic accident. On the night of Nov. 22, at the intersection of...
DEER LODGE, MT
jeffersoncountycourier.com

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 occurred in Jefferson County

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 occurred in Jefferson County. Some people south of St. Louis may have felt an earthquake last night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to the US Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake happened just after 8:30 p.m. This is on the east side...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Crash blocking both WB lanes on I-90 near Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Mont. - A crash is blocking both westbound lanes on I-90 near Manhattan. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map says the crash is located at mile-marker 286, 2.25 miles east of Junction Montana Secondary 288 and 346-Manhattan-Exit 288. Drivers should consider a different route. Road conditions in...
MANHATTAN, MT
NBCMontana

Multiple-vehicle crash closes Highway 84 from Bozeman to Norris

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced Highway 84 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle crash. The Montana Department of Transportation's Road Report shows it's a multiple-vehicle crash with full blockage of both lanes at mile marker 6, east of Norris. The closure extends...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Coroner identifies body found in Butte culvert

BUTTE, Mont. — Authorities in Butte-Silver Bow have identified the man found dead in a culvert over the weekend as 36-year-old Zach Kazee of Butte. Coroner Lori Durkin says it may take several weeks to get the results of an autopsy being done at the Montana State Crime Lab, but that there were no signs of foul play.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Butte woman fails to appear in court on animal cruelty charges

BUTTE, Mont. — A Butte woman accused of mistreating or neglecting four dogs and five cats failed to appear at her arraignment. Veronica Marie Lasell, 44, faces one misdemeanor and eight felony counts of cruelty to animals. She did not show up to her Nov. 23 arraignment in District Court before Judge Robert Whelan.
BUTTE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy