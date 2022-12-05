Read full article on original website
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Fortinet, Check Point Software Technologies and Qualys
Chicago, IL – December 7, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Fortinet, Inc. FTNT, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP and Qualys, Inc. QLYS. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2025577/3-security-stocks-to-buy-amid-robust-industry-trends. The Zacks Security industry is benefiting from solid demand for cybersecurity offerings as well as the heightening need for secure networks...
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks
The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was...
2 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn
The good thing about market crashes is that bull markets invariably follow them. And whereas bear markets tend to be measured in months, the subsequent rallies can go on for years. Since 1928, the average bear market has lasted 15 months while the average bull market lasted three years. Even...
3 Tech Stocks With Impressive Dividend Growth
When thinking of dividends, common sectors that come to the minds of many include utilities, finance, and consumer staples. However, it could surprise some that several technology companies also reward their investors handsomely. Technology stocks are generally not targeted by income-focused investors, as it’s common for these companies to utilize...
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed at $221.04, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to...
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed the most recent trading day at $94.52, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had...
Devon Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DVN)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/22, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.35, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of DVN's recent stock price of $65.33, this dividend works out to approximately 2.07%, so look for shares of Devon Energy Corp. to trade 2.07% lower — all else being equal — when DVN shares open for trading on 12/9/22.
SSUMY or ITT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Diversified Operations stocks are likely familiar with Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY) and ITT (ITT). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks...
KBWB, USB, C, STT: Large Outflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (Symbol: KBWB) where we have detected an approximate $106.7 million dollar outflow -- that's a 5.2% decrease week over week (from 39,780,000 to 37,720,000). Among the largest underlying components of KBWB, in trading today US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) is up about 0.1%, Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) is up about 0.6%, and State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) is higher by about 1.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the KBWB Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of KBWB, versus its 200 day moving average:
Par Pacific Holdings Shares Enter Oversold Territory
In trading on Friday, shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc (Symbol: PARR) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $19.6101 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FRPT, HEES, CYTK
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT), where a total of 6,510 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 651,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 140.6% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 463,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Trinity (TRN) Rewards Investors With Dividend Hike, Buyback
In a shareholder-friendly move, Trinity Industries, Inc. TRN announced a hike in its dividend payout. TRN’s board of directors has announced a dividend hike of 13%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend from 23 cents per share to 26 cents. The raised dividend, reflecting Trinity’s 235th consecutively paid dividend, will be paid out on Jan 31, 2023, to all its shareholders of record as of Jan 13, 2023. The move reflects TRN’s intention to utilize free cash to enhance its shareholders’ returns.
BIL, HIGH: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, where 8,250,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.9% decrease week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF...
Why Is Green Dot (GDOT) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Green Dot (GDOT). Shares have added about 3.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Green Dot due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
TLT, ADPV: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, which added 14,300,000 units, or a 5.4% increase week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the...
Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dorian LPG (LPG) closed at $18.49, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of...
U.S. Stocks Remain Little Changed In Afternoon Trading
(RTTNews) - Stocks showed a lack of direction early in the session on Thursday and continue to turn in a lackluster performance in afternoon trading. The major averages have spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line. Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance....
First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.3%
NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR), which makes up 2.46% of the First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $25,277,351 worth of NCR, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NCR:
