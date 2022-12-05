never knew we never had didn't have the right to voice our disagreements about anything. and lgbtq is just that. a bunch of people making noise because they're still trying to convince themselves that their lifestyle choices are right for them by trying to force us to accept that ideology. cause when you make a choice about something and you know it's right you don't go around trying to convince others that the choice you made for yourself was the right choice. you just know and go on about you business not making all kinds of noise about it. and all gay individuals and those claiming to be of the lgbtq community have the same rights as the rest of the people who are heterosexual. being gay doesn't afford you any special treatment, rules or laws.
really hard to understand why people think they are entitled to force others to act against their morals.....
it's called free speech not it's ok to say until I'm offended speech. if you don't like what people call you. that's a you problem not anyone elses problem.
Related
Joy Behar Apologizes On 'The View' After Falsely Implying Supreme Court Justice Belonged To A Hate Group
Anita Hill says Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is indicator of what could happen to individuals' civil rights
Amy Coney Barrett Warns Gay Rights Case Has Future Consequences
'No Chance' Amy Coney Barrett Will Recuse Herself from LGBT Rights Case
Supreme Court declines to take up 2020 case against Dominion, Facebook
‘It Is an Injustice’: Justice Thomas Slams Sixth Circuit for ‘Profound Disrespect’ to Death Penalty Jurors, Murder Victims and Even Congress
Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala
House Republican who attended his gay son's wedding voted against the same-sex marriage protection bill for a 2nd time
Disgraced Supreme Court whistleblower busted for lying was once a mainstream media darling
Trump rips the Supreme Court as 'nothing more than a political body' after they ruled against him, even though he appointed 3 justices of the conservative majority
How faith leaders reacted to Senate passage of same-sex marriage protections
‘That’s Not How It Works’: Justices Jackson, Gorsuch and Sotomayor Grill Government Attorney Arguing in Favor of Broad Wire Fraud Theory
Despite gun-friendly SCOTUS ruling, federal judge declines to declare possession law unconstitutional
Courts deliver the first blow against Biden's egregious embrace of gender ideology
Mormon Church Says It Supports Codifying Protections For Same-Sex Marriage
Donald Trump Explains Why He Thinks His Supreme Court Justices Betrayed Him
Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records
“They are going to slam this judge”: Experts say appeals court will shut down Trump judge’s “circus”
The Supreme Court Is Inclined To Support The Freedom Of A Christian Website Designer To Refuse Bookings For Gay Weddings
Religious groups victorious after Biden HHS misses date to appeal ruling against transgender mandate
CBS News
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 145