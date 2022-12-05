ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

“I’m going to find you,” Jewish UFC fighter calls out “bully” Kanye West for anti-semitism and vows to stand up for his religion

By Prateek Athanur
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago
Related
OK! Magazine

Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support

There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
Indy100

People think this photo of Kanye at a Maryland sushi bar shows he's hit a new low

There's a lot going on in this new photo of Kanye West sitting at a sushi restaurant in Frederick, Maryland. On Monday, Twitter user Kyle posted a photo of West, also known as Ye, sitting at a table at Matsutake Sushi & Steak in Frederick, of all places. West, 45, appeared very unhappy wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and giant rubber boots as he frowned next to a smiling fan. Behind West sat 24-year-old white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWest and Fuentes have recently developed a friendship as both men have...
FREDERICK, MD
RadarOnline

Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Kanye West Grammy Awards in the Trash? Wife Kim Kardashian Begged Him to Do THIS

While Kim Kardashian wanted him to do so, it seemed like the embattled rap mogul didn't want to. In the most recent episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, Kim Kardashian, the estranged wife of Kanye West, now known as Ye, revealed some pretty interesting tidbits about Kanye West's Grammy Awards. (via All Hiphop)
Los Angeles Times

Everyone is cutting ties with Kanye West. For church leaders, it’s not that simple

On a quiet October afternoon, Kanye West slunk into a choir rehearsal at Iglesia de Jesucristo, Monte de Santidad, a church in Northridge. Clutching a microphone tightly to his face, he softly sung the words to the Christ for the Nations’ song “When I Think About the Lord,” riffing on harmonies before breaking out in hallelujahs as the song reached its chorus.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Pete Davidson reveals ‘excuse’ Kim Kardashian gave when he asked for her number

Pete Davidson revealed the “excuse” that Kim Kardashian used the first time that he asked her for number. The 28-year-old comedian made his first appearance on The Kardashians during this week’s newest episode, which was filmed in May. While he’s not dating Kardashian anymore, the episode still featured them getting ready for and walking the red carpet at the Met Gala.As the duo were in their New York City hotel room, Davidson brought up how at the last Met Gala, in September 2021, he’d asked the reality star for her number. He said that she gave him “an excuse”...
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Says Donald Trump Insulted Him & Kim Kardashian During Mar-A-Lago Meeting

Kanye West claims Donald Trump insulted him and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during his recent meeting with the former president at his Mar-a-Lago. The Chicago rapper took to Twitter on Thursday (November 24) to share a video of him recapping his visit to Trump’s Florida estate. Stood next to Ye was alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who he recently hired to work on his own 2024 presidential campaign.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Makes Epic TikTok with Lizzo Backstage at Her Concert: Watch

Kim Kardashian enjoyed the Lizzo concert in Los Angeles Saturday with daughter North and her best friend Ryan Kim Kardashian is scoring some serious mom points with daughter North. On Sunday, the SKIMS founder's joint TikTok account with her 9-year-old daughter shared moments from the pair's Saturday night out at Lizzo's Los Angeles concert. Kardashian, 42, treated North and her best friend, Ryan — daughter of Kardashian's friend and business partner Tracy Romulus — to see the final show in the North American leg of the singer's tour. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill Says Kanye West Sold His Soul

Meek Mill goes at Ye on his “God Did” freestyle. Meek Mill is fresh off of the release of Flamerz 5. The latest mixtape from the Philadelphia rapper shows him taking on some of the biggest records of the year and transforming them into something of his own.
HipHopWired

Kanye West AWOL For Kim Kardashian Deposition, Has One More Chance Before Trial

Kanye West continues to Kanye regardless of the situation at hand. He skipped out on his divorce deposition and has one more chance to make an appearance. As spotted on TMZ the Chicago, Illinois native is making his own rules yet again. This time it is in relation to legally dissolving his marriage to Kim […] The post Kanye West AWOL For Kim Kardashian Deposition, Has One More Chance Before Trial appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
ILLINOIS STATE
musictimes.com

Kanye West Losing Even More Fans, With Many Turning To His Nemesis Instead [DETAILS]

Kanye West is losing not just money, business, and close friends, but he is also losing a lot of fans. This happened after the "Donda" rapper made anti-Semitic remarks, including a contentious appearance on Alex Jones' "InfoWars" this week in which he glorified Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. Now, Radar...

