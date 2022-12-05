“I’m going to find you,” Jewish UFC fighter calls out “bully” Kanye West for anti-semitism and vows to stand up for his religion

Read full article on original website
Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support
There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
People think this photo of Kanye at a Maryland sushi bar shows he's hit a new low
There's a lot going on in this new photo of Kanye West sitting at a sushi restaurant in Frederick, Maryland. On Monday, Twitter user Kyle posted a photo of West, also known as Ye, sitting at a table at Matsutake Sushi & Steak in Frederick, of all places. West, 45, appeared very unhappy wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and giant rubber boots as he frowned next to a smiling fan. Behind West sat 24-year-old white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWest and Fuentes have recently developed a friendship as both men have...
Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos
Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
Kanye West Grammy Awards in the Trash? Wife Kim Kardashian Begged Him to Do THIS
While Kim Kardashian wanted him to do so, it seemed like the embattled rap mogul didn't want to. In the most recent episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, Kim Kardashian, the estranged wife of Kanye West, now known as Ye, revealed some pretty interesting tidbits about Kanye West's Grammy Awards. (via All Hiphop)
Ice Cube Says He Lost Out on a $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned […]
Church leaders finally speak out about Kanye West's behavior
When Kanye West showed up at some megachurches in 2019, pastors rejoiced because of the large crowds who followed him there. Young people who don't usually attend church gathered to be in Kanye West's presence and to sing along with his music.
Everyone is cutting ties with Kanye West. For church leaders, it’s not that simple
On a quiet October afternoon, Kanye West slunk into a choir rehearsal at Iglesia de Jesucristo, Monte de Santidad, a church in Northridge. Clutching a microphone tightly to his face, he softly sung the words to the Christ for the Nations’ song “When I Think About the Lord,” riffing on harmonies before breaking out in hallelujahs as the song reached its chorus.
Wendy Williams’ Salary From Former Daytime Talk Show Revealed
Wendy Williams' daytime talk show aired for 13 seasons. She was absent from the final season due to personal issues and was subsequently fired.
Pete Davidson reveals ‘excuse’ Kim Kardashian gave when he asked for her number
Pete Davidson revealed the “excuse” that Kim Kardashian used the first time that he asked her for number. The 28-year-old comedian made his first appearance on The Kardashians during this week’s newest episode, which was filmed in May. While he’s not dating Kardashian anymore, the episode still featured them getting ready for and walking the red carpet at the Met Gala.As the duo were in their New York City hotel room, Davidson brought up how at the last Met Gala, in September 2021, he’d asked the reality star for her number. He said that she gave him “an excuse”...
Kanye West Says Donald Trump Insulted Him & Kim Kardashian During Mar-A-Lago Meeting
Kanye West claims Donald Trump insulted him and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during his recent meeting with the former president at his Mar-a-Lago. The Chicago rapper took to Twitter on Thursday (November 24) to share a video of him recapping his visit to Trump’s Florida estate. Stood next to Ye was alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who he recently hired to work on his own 2024 presidential campaign.
Caitlyn Jenner Says Kanye West Has 'Got Challenges'
The rapper's former in-law also told Fox News that she has to be "very careful" when discussing "family stuff."
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Makes Epic TikTok with Lizzo Backstage at Her Concert: Watch
Kim Kardashian enjoyed the Lizzo concert in Los Angeles Saturday with daughter North and her best friend Ryan Kim Kardashian is scoring some serious mom points with daughter North. On Sunday, the SKIMS founder's joint TikTok account with her 9-year-old daughter shared moments from the pair's Saturday night out at Lizzo's Los Angeles concert. Kardashian, 42, treated North and her best friend, Ryan — daughter of Kardashian's friend and business partner Tracy Romulus — to see the final show in the North American leg of the singer's tour. The...
Kanye West Slams Obama In New Interview, Says 'We Got To Stop Dissing The Nazis All The Time'
It appears the artist formerly known as Kanye West has officially gone off the deep end. During a recent sit-down interview with right-winger Alex Jones, the rapper couldn’t stop gushing over the Nazis. In fact, he spent quite a bit of time proclaiming his fandom for Hitler, in particular.
Bobby Shmurda Threatens NBA YoungBoy During Twitter Feud: 'I'm 2 & 0 For The Year'
NBA YoungBoy and Bobby Shmurda got into a war of words on social media on Sunday (November 27), during which Bobby threatened the Baton Rouge rapper, along with Wack 100 and Akademiks. The spat appeared to stem from Rowdy Rebel’s recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, where the...
Nick Fuentes, Kanye West's white supremacist associate, is filmed hurling a soda cup at customers inside an In-N-Out Burger
Nick Fuentes, the white nationalist working on Kanye West's 2024 campaign, threw a Sprite in retaliation after ketchup was reportedly hurled at him.
Meek Mill Says Kanye West Sold His Soul
Meek Mill goes at Ye on his “God Did” freestyle. Meek Mill is fresh off of the release of Flamerz 5. The latest mixtape from the Philadelphia rapper shows him taking on some of the biggest records of the year and transforming them into something of his own.
Kanye West AWOL For Kim Kardashian Deposition, Has One More Chance Before Trial
Kanye West continues to Kanye regardless of the situation at hand. He skipped out on his divorce deposition and has one more chance to make an appearance. As spotted on TMZ the Chicago, Illinois native is making his own rules yet again. This time it is in relation to legally dissolving his marriage to Kim […] The post Kanye West AWOL For Kim Kardashian Deposition, Has One More Chance Before Trial appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Alex Jones Goes to War With Kanye West and Nick Fuentes Over ‘Homoerotic’ Hitler Fascination
Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has gone to war against white nationalist Nick Fuentes and Kanye West. The boiling over of tensions follows Jones hosting the duo on his show last week, where the now-infamous rapper proclaimed his “love” for Hitler. On Tuesday morning, however, Jones attempted to...
In front of thousands, T.I. and son Domani bond with live performance
The halftime show at the Atlanta Hawks game on Nov. 23 was a special one. T.I., King of South and the face of the Trap Music brand, T.I. ran onto the court and gave over 18,000 fans one of the better five-minute medleys of hits you’ll hear in hip-hop.
Kanye West Losing Even More Fans, With Many Turning To His Nemesis Instead [DETAILS]
Kanye West is losing not just money, business, and close friends, but he is also losing a lot of fans. This happened after the "Donda" rapper made anti-Semitic remarks, including a contentious appearance on Alex Jones' "InfoWars" this week in which he glorified Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. Now, Radar...
