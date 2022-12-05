Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iowapublicradio.org
Friday, December 9th, 2022
An explosion and fire at an agricultural plant in eastern Iowa has caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation. Advisory panels in the Iowa Department of Human Rights are planning to recommend reforms to the juvenile detention system. Plus, scientists are grappling with what the future of derechos could look like.
iowapublicradio.org
Ferrero Group acquires Iowa’s Wells Enterprises, maker of Blue Bunny
A global confectionery company announced its plans on Wednesday to acquire Wells Enterprises, the makers of Blue Bunny ice cream. The Le Mars based company said it reached an agreement with the Ferrero Group, a company that owns popular brands Kinder, Nutella, Tic Tac and Ferrero Rocher. With the acquisition, the company headquartered in Luxembourg can now add Blue Bunny, Halo Top and Bomb Pops to that list.
Comments / 1