Moore County, NC

860wacb.com

Hikcory Man, Lenoir Woman Busted By Taylorsville Police

Taylorsville Police arrested a couple on Thursday morning. 21-year old Kyle Dean Tysinger-Lingafelt of Hickory is charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a government official, resisting arrest, providing false information to an officer and reckless driving to endanger. Lingafelt was also served outstanding warrants from Catawba County for felony obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $62,5000. A Monday, December 12th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…

Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte’s La Shish eatery owners sentenced on $1.7M pandemic fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The owners of a popular Charlotte eatery have been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining $1.7 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western North Carolina announced. Charlotte restaurant owner, son found guilty in $1.7M COVID relief fraud case Waxhaw resident Izzat Freitekh, 57, will spend four […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

Teens, 17 and 18, killed in shooting at Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second victim has died as a result of a November shooting in a north Charlotte park. WCNC Charlotte reports 18-year-old Dominic Salazar passed away on Sunday. The first victim, 17-year-old Damien Gonzalez, died the night of the shooting. The shooting took place on Nov. 15...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Register of deeds maintains innocence a year after embezzlement charge

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba County Register of Deeds is speaking for the first time one year after being charged with embezzlement. According to court documents, Donna Spencer is accused of embezzling $100,000 from Catawba County. The indictments claim she fraudulently reported overtime and comp time while she was not working. Spencer is also accused of purchasing office supplies and converting those funds and supplies for her own use.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
qcitymetro.com

Local nonprofit joins #JusticeForShanquella efforts

An upcoming rally is planned to keep attention on one Charlotte woman’s story. A local nonprofit will host a rally in search of answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte woman who died under mysterious circumstances while vacationing in Mexico. Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Statesville Woman Jailed In Alexander County

Heaven Angel Smith, age 33 of Statesville, was placed in custody Sunday night by Taylorsville Police and charged with for felony probation.The felony warrants are from Wilkes County. She is being held under a $30,000 secured bond in the Alexander County Detention Center. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled.
STATESVILLE, NC

