Wells Fargo robbed in Greensboro; 2nd bank robbery in 4 hours in Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Thursday afternoon. At around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 308 Pisgah Church Road after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash […]
‘It kind of hit home’: Parents react after NC substitute teacher arrested
According to the arrest warrants, one of the victims attends Middle Creek High School, while the other goes to Holly Springs High School.
860wacb.com
Hikcory Man, Lenoir Woman Busted By Taylorsville Police
Taylorsville Police arrested a couple on Thursday morning. 21-year old Kyle Dean Tysinger-Lingafelt of Hickory is charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a government official, resisting arrest, providing false information to an officer and reckless driving to endanger. Lingafelt was also served outstanding warrants from Catawba County for felony obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $62,5000. A Monday, December 12th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…
Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
Charlotte’s La Shish eatery owners sentenced on $1.7M pandemic fraud
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The owners of a popular Charlotte eatery have been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining $1.7 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western North Carolina announced. Charlotte restaurant owner, son found guilty in $1.7M COVID relief fraud case Waxhaw resident Izzat Freitekh, 57, will spend four […]
WRAL
Teens, 17 and 18, killed in shooting at Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second victim has died as a result of a November shooting in a north Charlotte park. WCNC Charlotte reports 18-year-old Dominic Salazar passed away on Sunday. The first victim, 17-year-old Damien Gonzalez, died the night of the shooting. The shooting took place on Nov. 15...
Mass power outage in North Carolina caused by gunfire, repairs could take days
Tens of thousands were left without power in North Carolina after two power substations were damaged by gunfire, authorities said Sunday. Power in Moore County may not be fully restored until as late as Thursday, an official for Duke Energy warned. The power outages left at least 40,000 customers without...
WRAL
Moore County authorities investigate social posts claiming knowledge of Moore County blackout
ABERDEEN, N.C. — A woman who vehemently and repeatedly protested a drag show scheduled in Southern Pines claims that deputies questioned her in regard to the mass power outages in the county, after she posted on social media that she knows why the outage happened. Emily Grace Rainey, a...
hstoday.us
‘Targeted’ N.C. Substation Gun Attack Comes Amid Escalating Critical Infrastructure Threats
Two power substations serving Moore County, N.C., were attacked with gunfire Saturday evening, leaving tens of thousands of residents without power and prompting the sheriff’s office to declare a state of emergency and curfew tonight. Sheriff Ronnie Fields said at an afternoon press conference today that the FBI is...
NC Power Outage: Top questions answered about Moore County attack on energy grid
PINEHURST, N.C. — Tens of thousands are still in the dark Monday after an attack on North Carolina's power grid. During a press conference Tuesday, Moore County officials said a curfew is still in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Moore County Schools will be closed on Wednesday,...
Sheriff: 2 people found dead from gunshot wounds in North Carolina home
WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people. At 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, deputies came to the 6700 block of Long Meadow Drive to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies discovered two people inside the home dead from gunshot wounds. The deaths are currently under […]
NC man charged with four counts of indecent exposure
Maiden Police say Nelson Alexander Abarca recently exposed himself to four women in town.
Register of deeds maintains innocence a year after embezzlement charge
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba County Register of Deeds is speaking for the first time one year after being charged with embezzlement. According to court documents, Donna Spencer is accused of embezzling $100,000 from Catawba County. The indictments claim she fraudulently reported overtime and comp time while she was not working. Spencer is also accused of purchasing office supplies and converting those funds and supplies for her own use.
Teen mom and baby missing in North Carolina, deputies say
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen and baby, according to a release.
qcitymetro.com
Local nonprofit joins #JusticeForShanquella efforts
An upcoming rally is planned to keep attention on one Charlotte woman’s story. A local nonprofit will host a rally in search of answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte woman who died under mysterious circumstances while vacationing in Mexico. Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury,...
Moore County sheriff confirms power outage was intentional
Several residents of Richmond County are in the dark following a massive power outage in Moore County. Sheriff Ronnie Fields confirmed during a press conference Sunday that damage was done with firearms to at least two Duke Energy substations in Moore County. Jeff Brooks, a spokesman for Duke Energy said...
CMPD: Person in custody over rock with hate speech thrown through Charlotte daycare
A rock containing hate speech and threats toward children was thrown through a daycare window on Monday and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said it is tied to last week's park ranger shooting.
860wacb.com
Statesville Woman Jailed In Alexander County
Heaven Angel Smith, age 33 of Statesville, was placed in custody Sunday night by Taylorsville Police and charged with for felony probation.The felony warrants are from Wilkes County. She is being held under a $30,000 secured bond in the Alexander County Detention Center. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled.
Moore County power outage: How to find warm, free food this week
The lack of power has made it difficult, even impossible, for some families to make hot meals at home. As result, some people in the community have stepped up to provide free meals.
Atrium Health nurse help saves life of fellow passenger on plane
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Atrium Health Lincoln nurse, Kassondra Josey, was on her way home from Las Vegas when a fellow passenger had a medical emergency requiring her skills to be used 30,000 feet in the air. Over Texas, Josey was watching a movie when her husband nudged her arm...
