Upstate New York’s most iconic beer brand is changing its packaging. Again
Rochester, N.Y. — Since its launch in 1960, Genesee Cream Ale has become perhaps the most recognized beer ever produced in Upstate New York. And though the recipe/formula hasn’t changed, the Rochester brewery has often tinkered around with the look and packaging of it signature cream ale, most recently in 2019.
The Adirondacks named the ‘ultimate New York getaway’: See what makes the guide
Visitors from out-of-state often think the only New York vacation destination is New York City, but a national publication has recently declared the Adirondack Mountains the “ultimate New York getaway.’. Vogue magazine reports that the appeal of the Adirondack Park is something its Catskill Mountain cousin has lost: its...
Top 100 wines of 2022 list includes Riesling made in Finger Lakes
Dundee, N.Y. — Raise a glass, Upstate New York: A wine made in the Finger Lakes has been rated among the best wines of the year. A Riesling made by Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard has been included in Wine Spectator’s list of the top 100 wines of 2022. The drink made by the Seneca Lake vineyard ranked No. 45 on the list — a list that includes vintages from Italy, France and California’s Napa Valley.
38 new forest rangers graduate basic training in New York’s largest class ever
Thirty-eight New York State Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers graduated from Basic School last week, the largest class in DEC’s history. Ten of the rangers are women, also the most ever. The graduation ceremony was held in Lake Placid, celebrating graduates from across New York state, including recruits...
This bud’s a little bit wiser (Guest column)
This guest column was written by Colin Decker, a weed industry veteran who owns and operates Hudson Valley-based Sensei Growth Consulting. With the way things have been going thus far in the industry, I – along with many others – expected the Office of Cannabis Management’s proposed regulations to really be more of a framework or a mismatched jigsaw puzzle of ideas that would work in theory but not in practice.
New York’s marijuana testing labs: Kaycha Labs
When New York’s Cannabis Control Board issued a laboratory permit to Kaycha Labs last month, it expanded the company’s footprint, which includes eight other states. “We see New York as being an important part of Kaycha’s portfolio,” said Shawn Kassner, lab director of Kaycha’s Albany facility. “New York is going to be a very large market”
Lawn Pass returns to Syracuse, SPAC, Darien Lake: One price for most 2023 concerts
Live Nation is bringing back the Lawn Pass to three Upstate New York venues, including St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. The Lawn Pass will give fans admission to nearly every show in the 2023 season for $199 (plus fees and taxes) at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse, Darien Lake Amphitheater near Buffalo, and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs. The package includes lawn seats for however many concerts are booked — 30 acts came to SPAC in 2022 and 20 came to the Syracuse amphitheater — with exceptions for “pavilion-only events, special events, (and) third-party rentals or festivals.”
With DASNY dropping the ball, NYS just changed course on its cannabis retail rollout
The Office of Cannabis Management today announced the rules governing retail delivery, in addition to dropping a bomb that the state’s first cannabis dispensary operators will now be allowed to secure their own locations – a 180-degree turn from earlier this year, when the agency said these business owners would be required to take a location provided by The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY).
Outdoor recreation group calls new 110-foot bridge in Tug Hill state forest a ‘game changer’
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation just opened a new bridge over Little Sandy Creek Bridge, in Winona State Forest. The 110-foot wooden structure is located in the Tug Hill town of Boylston, in Oswego County. The new bridge is part of the new one-mile Little Sandy Creek...
