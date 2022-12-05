ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Prime File: A look at the career of Deion Sanders

By Chris Schmaedeke
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SVIyb_0jXoBfLh00
Deion Sanders speaks after being introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Colorado during a news confereence Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. Sanders left Jackson State University after three seasons at the helm of the school's football team. David Zalubowski - staff, AP

Here are some highlights from new Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders' long and storied career.

High school

North For Myers High School (1982-1985)

-- Letterman and All-State honoree in football, basketball and baseball

-- Was drafted by Kansas City Royals but did not sign

College

Florida State (1985-1989)

-- Competed in football, baseball and track

-- Two-time consensus All-American cornerback

-- 14 career interceptions

-- Hit .331 in 1986; stole 27 bases in 1987

-- Drafted in 30th round of 1988 MLB Draft (Yankees)

-- Drafted fifth overall in 1989 NFL Draft (Falcons)

Professional

NFL (1989-2000, 04-05)

-- Played cornerback for five teams (Falcons, 49ers, Cowboys, Washington, Ravens)

-- 2x Super Bowl champion (49ers, Cowboys)

-- NFL Defensive Player of the Year (1994)

-- 6x All-Pro first team

-- 54 career interceptions

-- On Oct. 11, 1992, Sanders played in a NFL and MLB game in the same day

-- Only player to play in a Super Bowl and World Series

MLB (1989-1997, 2001)

-- Played outfield for four teams (Yankees, Braves, Reds, Giants)

-- World Series champion (Braves)

-- 186 stolen bases

Coaching

Prime Prep Academy (2012-2013)

Triple A Academy (2015-16)

Trinity Christian School (Texas) (2017-2020)

-- was offensive coordinator

Jackson State (2020-2022)

-- Went 27-5 as coach

-- 2x SWAC champion (2021, 2022)

-- 2x SWAC coach of year (2021, 2022)

Watch: Deion Sanders introduced as CU's new head football coach

