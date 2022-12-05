Prime File: A look at the career of Deion Sanders
Here are some highlights from new Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders' long and storied career.
High school
North For Myers High School (1982-1985)
-- Letterman and All-State honoree in football, basketball and baseball
-- Was drafted by Kansas City Royals but did not sign
College
Florida State (1985-1989)
-- Competed in football, baseball and track
-- Two-time consensus All-American cornerback
-- 14 career interceptions
-- Hit .331 in 1986; stole 27 bases in 1987
-- Drafted in 30th round of 1988 MLB Draft (Yankees)
-- Drafted fifth overall in 1989 NFL Draft (Falcons)
Professional
NFL (1989-2000, 04-05)
-- Played cornerback for five teams (Falcons, 49ers, Cowboys, Washington, Ravens)
-- 2x Super Bowl champion (49ers, Cowboys)
-- NFL Defensive Player of the Year (1994)
-- 6x All-Pro first team
-- 54 career interceptions
-- On Oct. 11, 1992, Sanders played in a NFL and MLB game in the same day
-- Only player to play in a Super Bowl and World Series
MLB (1989-1997, 2001)
-- Played outfield for four teams (Yankees, Braves, Reds, Giants)
-- World Series champion (Braves)
-- 186 stolen bases
Coaching
Prime Prep Academy (2012-2013)
Triple A Academy (2015-16)
Trinity Christian School (Texas) (2017-2020)
-- was offensive coordinator
Jackson State (2020-2022)
-- Went 27-5 as coach
-- 2x SWAC champion (2021, 2022)
-- 2x SWAC coach of year (2021, 2022)
