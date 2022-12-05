ServiceNow is among top providers in the VSM Solutions market, “aligns its strategy to meet enterprise needs”. ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, has been positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Value Stream Management Solutions, Q4 2022. ServiceNow was evaluated based on the value stream management (VSM) capabilities embedded throughout its IT Service Management (ITSM) and Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) solutions. According to the report, “ServiceNow is well-known for its IT Service Management (ITSM) offering that powers many teams’ change management processes and is one of the largest players in the VSM market.”

22 HOURS AGO