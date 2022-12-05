Read full article on original website
Edify Names Industry Veteran, Tony Lama, Chief Revenue Officer
Edify Labs, the customer experience software company that makes business communications feel more like personal ones, today announced the appointment of its new Chief Revenue Officer, Tony Lama. In this role, Lama will lead global sales and go-to-market, bringing the sector’s first cloud-native, truly unified, AI-powered CCaaS + UCaaS + CPaaS solution to companies everywhere.
QuestionPro Names Marc Mandel as Vice President of North American Sales & Account Management
QuestionPro, a global provider of online survey, research services, customer experience and employee experience has appointed Marc Mandel, CCXP as Vice President of North American Sales & Account Management. He will lead the company’s Customer Experience (CX) Go-to-Market teams in North America. Mandel has more than 20 years’ experience...
EPAM Named a Leader in NelsonHall’s 2022 NEAT Evaluation for Overall Salesforce Services
EPAM’s Salesforce practice earns a leadership position in the overall evaluation, marketing cloud and revenue cloud services. With an increasing demand for Salesforce-driven digital transformation, customers need a technology partner with the vision and expertise to help get the best results. EPAM Systems, Inc., a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, has been named a Leader in NelsonHall’s 2022 NEAT Evaluation for Overall Salesforce Services—positioned as first-tier in best-performing vendor overall and leader in Marketing Cloud and Revenue Cloud Services. Additionally, EPAM was named an Innovator in MuleSoft, Commerce Cloud and Field Services.
SalesTechStar Interview with Kathleen Lord, Chief Revenue Officer at 1WorldSync
Kathleen Lord, Chief Revenue Officer at 1WorldSync chats about a few sales and revenue fundamentals that B2B teams need to pay more attention to:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Kathy, tell us about yourself and your role at 1WorldSync…through your time in B2B tech industry, what are some of the key learnings you’ve come away with?
15Five Raises Strategic Investment from ServiceNow
Funding accelerates 15Five’s product innovation, helping HR leaders better retain top talent and modernize the performance review process. 15Five, the holistic performance management company, announced a strategic investment of an undisclosed amount from ServiceNow, adding to the $52M Series C round 15Five announced in July. The funding underscores ServiceNow’s...
Altimetrik Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List in Business Services
Prestigious award honors companies that have made an extraordinary impact on their fields and society. Altimetrik, a global pure-play digital business and digital transformation company, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Best in Business list in the Business Services category. The award honors companies that use their influence to improve the world around them — whether it’s through innovative products or services, working to make their industry more sustainable, supporting underserved communities, or championing social causes.
ServiceNow Named a Value Stream Solutions Leader Again
ServiceNow is among top providers in the VSM Solutions market, “aligns its strategy to meet enterprise needs”. ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, has been positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Value Stream Management Solutions, Q4 2022. ServiceNow was evaluated based on the value stream management (VSM) capabilities embedded throughout its IT Service Management (ITSM) and Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) solutions. According to the report, “ServiceNow is well-known for its IT Service Management (ITSM) offering that powers many teams’ change management processes and is one of the largest players in the VSM market.”
Sean Evers, VP of Sales at Pipedrive: 5 Best Practices to Master the Art of Selling in 2023
Tomorrow, the second Friday in December marks National Salesperson Day, a day dedicated to honoring the hard work of sales professionals, as well as the natural evolution of the salesperson job itself, which in large part has changed along with our digitally-driven culture. The terms “cold calling” and “male-dominated” were used to describe the sales job – but not today where new demands and customer expectations have carved out a new role.
babelforce Closes €4 Million Funding Round to Make Customer Service Fast, Affordable, and Flexible
Babelforce raises Series A round with Hannover Digital Investments, EnBW New Ventures, and IBB Ventures. Contact center software company babelforce has closed its Series A round with lead investors EnBW New Ventures (ENV) and IBB Ventures. New investor, Hannover Digital Investments as part of HDI Group, brings valuable expertise in the insurance market.
Bol.com Selects Ivalua to Digitalize Strategic Source-to-Contract
Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, today announced that bol.com, the largest online retailer in the Netherlands and Belgium, has selected Ivalua’s solution to digitalize its indirect Source-to-Contract (S2C) processes. The project has been delivered in partnership with Accenture. Headquartered in Utrecht, bol.com is one of the most...
Automation Hero Builds LATAM Partner Momentum to Ignite Intelligent Document Processing Adoption
Automation Hero, a global leader in intelligent document processing, has seen a significant upswing in Latin America partnerships as the region’s adoption of cutting-edge technology takes off. Automation Hero’s Partner Program enables partners to leverage the power of automating unstructured data, grow their business and boost their customers’ productivity....
SuccessKPI Achieves FedRAMP Authorization
FedRAMP Authorization Accelerates Agency Ability to Drive Cloud-Based Contact Center Migration. SuccessKPI, Inc., a cloud-native contact center customer experience insight and action platform provider, today announced that they have achieved FedRAMP authorization at a moderate impact level through the Joint Authorization Board (JAB). FedRAMP (Federal Risk Authorization Management Program) is a United States federal government program providing a standardized methodology for security assessment, authorization, and monitoring of cloud products and services. The JAB provides authorization for certified cloud platforms for use by government agencies.
Mobisoft Infotech Introduces New Salesforce Consulting Services to Power Digital Transformation Initiatives
The power of connected data and automation skills will be combined by Mobisoft Infotech with Salesforce to improve customer experiences. Mobisoft Infotech to bring together the power of connected data and automation capabilities with Salesforce to deliver personalized customer experiences across digital channels. Mobisoft Infotech will expand its service offerings with specialized editions of Salesforce to create a culture that embraces change and keeps digital transformation gear on.
SirionLabs Wins World Commerce & Contracting’s Americas Innovation & Excellence Awards 2022 for Strategic Achievement
SirionLabs, global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced that it has won the Americas Innovation & Excellence Award 2022 for Strategic Achievement by World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC), a global not-for-profit association focused on contracting and commercial relationships. One of five categories, the Strategic Achievement Award recognizes team-led initiatives that have addressed organizational challenges and led to measurable improvement in goals and objectives.
OneDay Announces Integration With ResMan
Dallas-based video technology company, OneDay, partners with industry-leading property management platform, ResMan, to bring creation, sharing, and tracking into one place. OneDay, a video-based sales enablement platform, and ResMan, a leading property management SaaS platform, announced their platform integration. Together the companies will create an easier and more streamlined experience for shared users by blending video creation, content sharing, and tracking into one place.
Cacheflow Announces $10 Million in New Funding Led by GV to Radically Shorten Sales Cycles
This most recent round of funding will empower Cacheflow to scale its unique propose-to-close solution and Glenn Solomon from GGV is the company’s newest Board member. Cacheflow, the zero-code SaaS sales platform, is announcing a new $10 million investment round led by GV (formerly Google Ventures). Existing investors GGV and Pelion Ventures also participated. Cacheflow has raised $16 million to date. The new funding will accelerate Cacheflow’s sales and marketing efforts, enabling the company to reach sellers in need of its SaaS deal-closing platform.
Broadvoice Named Finalist in North American Customer Centricity Awards
Broadvoice b-hive 90-Day Customer Success Program Praised for Best CX Strategy. Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UCaaS), call center (CCaaS) and SIP trunking services for businesses, was named a finalist in the 2022 North American Customer Centricity (NACC) Awards, presented by ARCET Global. Broadvoice is among the top three nominees for Best Customer Experience Strategy for companies under 1,000 employees.
Ecotrak Releases Techtrak Mobile Application to Connect Service Technicians with Business Customers
Ecotrak’s New Field Service Management Mobile App, Techtrak, Increases Technician Productivity and Customer Satisfaction In the Field. Ecotrak, the leading facility and asset management software, announced the launch of Techtrak, an asset-centric field service management mobile application, enabling Service Providers and Field Service Technicians to manage work orders, assets, create proposals, communicate with customers and invoice on-the-go.
Pactum Raises $20M to Strengthen How Enterprises Negotiate Deals and Counter Recession Impacts
3VC leads investment in digital negotiation pioneer; Maersk Growth joins round after its procurement team successfully deployed Pactum’s technology to negotiate spot trucking rates. Pactum, the business negotiation technology pioneer that enables enterprises to unlock value in deals they typically can’t negotiate on their own, has raised $20 million...
Acumatica Cloud ERP Facilitates Media and Technology Firm’s Rapid Growth During the Pandemic
Unified Business Management Solution Helps Key Code Media Achieve 70% Expansion through Data Insights, Integrated Project Management and Remote Work Capabilities. Key Code Media credits its adoption of Acumatica’s integrated business management solution as a critical factor in meeting pandemic-driven challenges. Company officials shared that Acumatica’s innovative ERP solution has enhanced flexibility, improved connectivity and supported business growth. By implementing a range of Acumatica’s cloud-based products, Key Code Media was able to seamlessly transition to remote work and completed two major acquisitions, all in the face of a global pandemic.
