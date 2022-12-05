SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! WHERE IS WINTER?! Seriously. It is way too warm out there and I know it’s Louisiana, but this is ridiculous. Anyway, it’ll be very warm again today with highs likely hitting the upper-70s. Some cloudy skies will be observed and there is a slight chance for showers across the region, with higher chances in our northern counties, north of Texarkana. Lows tonight will remain way too warm for this time of year, the mid-60s, with mostly cloudy skies.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO