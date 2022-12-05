Read full article on original website
You Can Check Out 10 Great Bands This Weekend In Texarkana
From some great Classic Rock to Country and even a little Blues, you will find it all in Texarkana this weekend. I have included YouTube videos that I could find of the bands so you can see what they look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Atlanta Moves Hometown Christmas Fiesta Event To Sunday
Ho Ho Hold on another minute, you mean to tell me that Atlanta, Texas is moving the Hometown Christmas Fiesta event to Sunday instead of holding it Saturday as they originally planned? Yes, I believe that's what they're saying. Will there still be Christmas Fiesta Tacos? We hope so, but...
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Entertainment for the Weekend of December 9 & 10
We love the Holidays and all there is to do around them with Shopping, Christmas lights, and of course lots of entertainment. Here is our weekly “Weekend Rundown” of Live Music for this weekend. Weather permitting, on Saturday, December 9 it is the Annual Texarkana Toys for Tots...
KSLA
Where is Winter?! More rain on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! WHERE IS WINTER?! Seriously. It is way too warm out there and I know it’s Louisiana, but this is ridiculous. Anyway, it’ll be very warm again today with highs likely hitting the upper-70s. Some cloudy skies will be observed and there is a slight chance for showers across the region, with higher chances in our northern counties, north of Texarkana. Lows tonight will remain way too warm for this time of year, the mid-60s, with mostly cloudy skies.
Another Great Company is Moving It’s Headquarters to Texarkana
Here's some fantastic news for the Texarkana area. As our town grows word is getting around that it's a pretty great place to live and work. It was recently announced that another big company will be moving its headquarters to TexAmericas Center. EnviroSafe Demil LLC (ESD) is the newest Corporate...
CASA Texarkana Has An Awesome Fundraiser Friday
CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates in Texarkana are having a fundraiser at Panda Express in Texarkana on Friday. The fundraiser will be at the newly opened Panda Express at 3200 St. Michael Drive. You can visit Pand Express on Friday from 10:30 am until 9:30 pm to participate. This is what CASA Texarkana had to say about this upcoming fundraiser:
KTBS
One juvenile injured in Texarkana, Arkansas shooting
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A shooting broke out Thursday afternoon on the 1400 Block of Rose Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. Police said four juveniles were walking down the street when one of them was shot in the arm. His injuries are non-life threatening. Investigators said they believe the shooting was an...
hopeprescott.com
Prescott Christmas Parade Rescheduled for Friday
With all of the uncertainty with the weather for Thursday and different weather models, we have decided it is best to reschedule the parade. We have made the decision to reschedule the parade until this Friday, December 9th at 6pm. We will still have the same starting place at the Prescott Senior Citizen Center/City Hall and will end at the Central Baptist Church.
KSLA
Texarkana students unite to help homeless
Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns and Houston’s Cougars will arrive in town on Dec. 19. He’s charged with malfeasance over documented room checks. Shreveport family targeted by porch pirate... twice. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Odds for stolen packages will be even higher this year, with a predicted...
texarkanafyi.com
Nevada-Based Demilitarization Company is Relocating to Texarkana
The TexAmerica’s Center has a new tenant moving. Enirosafe Demil will be bringing $363 million in total contract values and a lot of work with them to TexAmericas Center and the State of Texas. Press Release:. TexAmericas Center (TAC), which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial...
easttexasradio.com
Air Medical Base Opens In Daingerfield
Daingerfield, TX – A trusted name in air medical services is ready to answer the call when Morris County and surrounding area residents need emergency care. LifeNet Air 4, a partner of LifeNet, opened a new base at the Daingerfield Volunteer Fire Department today. It brings air medical support for emergent and trauma situations and interfacility transports for patients needing to move between hospitals for specialized care.
ktalnews.com
TTPD: Texarkana porch pirate caught on camera
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman in Texarkana is charged with theft after a door camera captured footage of someone stealing packages from her neighbor. A local woman called the Texarkana Police Department Tuesday afternoon when she witnessed someone on her doorbell camera taking several packages off her front porch. She was not home at the time.
KTBS
Repurposing of vacant Texarkana JDC building to begin
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Miller County officials are making plans to repurpose the now vacant Lantz Lurry Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) building. County Judge Cathy Harrison said last week the juvenile residents were completely moved out by Oct. 31 and transferred to the Jefferson County JDC in Pine Bluff, which is about 150 miles away.
Texarkana Favorite Restaurant Welcomes New Head Chef
We all love our local restaurants in Texarkana. From the good-ole home cooking to the truly unique we really have a great selection of places to experience some great food. There is one Texaerkana favorite that has something new that I want to talk about. Twisted Fork Grill and Lounge...
KSLA
Opening delayed for Sevier County Medical Center due to inspection issue
SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Last month officials at the newly constructed Sevier County Medical Center said they had plans to open the first week of December. Now, that date is uncertain after state inspectors found a communication problem at the facility. “We identified a problem with our nurse call...
The Live United Bowl And Other Cool Things To Do In Texarkana
The "Live United Bowl" and The Texarkana Community Ballet "Nutcracker" are just some of the great things you can do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. The Live United Bowl is this weekend in Texarkana. The game will feature The Emporia State Hornets and the Southwestern Oklahoma State Savage Storm. The game is Saturday at noon at Razorback stadium.
Arkansas DHS Toy Drive For Miller County Children in Foster Care
There are kids in our area that are in foster care and in protective services that might not receive a toy this Christmas. You can help make sure that these children have a wonderful Christmas when you donate to the 2022 Spreading Joy, Gifting Hope Toy Drive. Did you know...
Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child
Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
Texarkana Arkansas Seach For Possible Suspect in Second Shooting Over The Weekend
A second shooting occurred on Sunday, December 4 in Texarkana, Arkansas. The Texarkana Arkansas Police responded to a call in the 2000 block of 24th Street around 3:28 PM in the afternoon. The call was about a teenager being shot. The victim was 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam. Gilliam was taken to Wadley Regional Hospital and unfortunately died from his wounds.
KSLA
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Two shootings claimed two men’s lives in less than 24 hours in Texarkana, Ark. Police were called to the 2000 block of East 24th Street about 3:28 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. There they found that 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam had been shot. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died.
