Juan David Ortiz back in Webb County Jail following guilty verdict
Webb County, TX. (KGNS) - After eight days of trial in San Antonio, the former Border Patrol agent found guilty of the gruesome murders of four women is behind bars at the Webb County Jail. On Friday morning Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar held a press conference where he went...
San Antonio woman accused of having improper relationship with student
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Antonio police have arrested a high school teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a 16-year-old student. Jae Casey Steuart, 49, was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and student, according to Bexar County records. On Tuesday, Steuart […]
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of killing 4 women in Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (TCD) -- A jury found a 39-year-old ex-Border Patrol agent guilty of killing four female sex workers within the span of about two weeks in 2018. Juan David Ortiz was convicted in a Bexar County court Wednesday, Dec. 7 — almost exactly four years after he was indicted for the deaths of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Luera, Guiselda Alicia Cantu, and Humberto Janelle Ortiz, and the aggravated assault of Erika Peña.
Trial starts for man accused of stabbing, killing friend in 2020
SAN ANTONIO – The trial for a San Antonio man accused of stabbing his friend in early 2020 on the South Side started on Friday. Abel Garcia, 38, is on trial for murder in the 379th district court. If convicted, he faces five to 99 years or life in prison.
San Antonio jury finds former Border Patrol agent guilty of capital murder.
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. A jury in San Antonio found Juan David Ortiz guilty of the capital murder carrying a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
MacArthur HS teacher accused of meeting with teen student arrested
SAN ANTONIO — A MacArthur High School was arrested by police and placed on administrative leave amid allegations that she had an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student. A letter from MacArthur Principal Joaquin Hernandez notified parents about the investigation on Wednesday. On Thursday, San Antonio Police Department officials...
Castroville man sentenced to prison for two-day crime spree that included shooting and robbery, feds say
SAN ANTONIO – A man’s two-day crime spree in San Antonio resulted in a 151-month prison sentence, according to federal authorities. Christopher Gonzales, 25, of Castroville, was sentenced on Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Trial starts for San Antonio woman accused in murder-for-hire plot of son, daughter-in-law
SAN ANTONIO – The trial for a San Antonio woman accused of attempting to pay a carnival worker to kill her son and daughter-in-law started on Wednesday. Ruth Ann Comer is on trial for a charge of solicitation of capital murder-remuneration in the 290th district court. According to records,...
Body found behind vacant apartment complex in Live Oak
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A body has been found behind a vacant apartment complex in Live Oak and the Bexar County Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide. Live Oak Police were called to the 10000 block of O’Connor Road Wednesday afternoon by someone who spotted the body in some woods.
‘Ringleader’ gets life in prison for 2018 double murder of teen, senior citizen
SAN ANTONIO – It took more than four-and-a-half years for Richard Montez’s case to go to trial but only four-and-a-half hours on Thursday for a jury to convict him of capital murder. Montez was the third man charged and convicted in the shooting deaths of Angel Gebara, 14,...
Ex-Border Patrol agent cries while phone call from him to wife is heard in court
SAN ANTONIO – For the first time in the capital murder trial of an ex-Border Patrol agent, Juan David Ortiz showed some emotion. On Tuesday, Ortiz started to break down and cry when a phone call he made while incarcerated in the Webb County Jail to his wife was heard in court.
Laredo mom pulls up roots for the sake of her son with autism
SAN ANTONIO – A single mother from Laredo, Sandy Martinez, said she has “a knot her in stomach” but has no regrets about pulling up roots and moving to San Antonio to give her 23-year-old son, who has autism, a better chance in life. Martinez said she...
Longtime San Antonio Judge Sol Casseb III dies at age 74
Man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after deadly I-10 crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and another is in jail following a fatal car accident on IH-10 West just before 1 a.m. Friday. A 56-year-old man was riding a Yamaha CP250W Moped when he was rear-ended by a 34-year-old man driving a gray Hyundai Genesis, according to San Antonio police.
Juror dismissed from trial of ex-Border Patrol agent after fainting while autopsy photos are shown
SAN ANTONIO – A juror in the capital murder trial of an ex-Border Patrol agent was dismissed Monday after fainting while graphic autopsy photos were shown to the jury. The male juror fainted moments after Webb County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Corinne Stern took the witness stand in Day 6 of the trial of Juan David Ortiz.
San Antonio man dies in head-on crash on SH-285
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Antonio man died Tuesday in a head-on collision on State Highway 285. Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni, 43, was the driver of a silver Nissan Frontier pickup truck traveling westbound on SH-285. At about 5:55 p.m. the Nissan crossed into the striped line and crashed head-on with a black Ford […]
Man arrested in shooting death of woman following fight at East Side bar, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for fatally shooting a woman after a fight in an East Side bar in September, records show. Rangel Guadalupe Clemente, 39, was booked Wednesday on murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, according to Bexar County Jail records. He is...
San Antonio-area family's dog 'viciously shot' with crossbow arrow
He narrowly survived.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Releases Findings Of Two Investigations About The Gonzalo Lopez Escape
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) on Thursday released the reports of two investigations about the escape of inmate Gonzalo Lopez near Centerville last May. Lopez eluded authorities from his escape on May 12 until he was killed June 2 following an exchange of gunfire with authorities south of San Antonio. That was after Lopez killed a Tomball area man and four of his grandchildren who were staying at a vacation home near Centerville.
MacArthur HS teacher arrested for having improper relationship with student, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A MacArthur High School teacher was arrested after San Antonio police said she sexually assaulted one of her teenage students. Jae Casey Steuart, 49, is charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and a student -- both second-degree felonies. She was taken to the Bexar County Jail Thursday evening.
