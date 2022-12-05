ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KLST/KSAN

San Antonio woman accused of having improper relationship with student

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Antonio police have arrested a high school teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a 16-year-old student. Jae Casey Steuart, 49, was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and student, according to Bexar County records. On Tuesday, Steuart […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
truecrimedaily

Former Border Patrol agent convicted of killing 4 women in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (TCD) -- A jury found a 39-year-old ex-Border Patrol agent guilty of killing four female sex workers within the span of about two weeks in 2018. Juan David Ortiz was convicted in a Bexar County court Wednesday, Dec. 7 — almost exactly four years after he was indicted for the deaths of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Luera, Guiselda Alicia Cantu, and Humberto Janelle Ortiz, and the aggravated assault of Erika Peña.
LAREDO, TX
KSAT 12

Castroville man sentenced to prison for two-day crime spree that included shooting and robbery, feds say

SAN ANTONIO – A man’s two-day crime spree in San Antonio resulted in a 151-month prison sentence, according to federal authorities. Christopher Gonzales, 25, of Castroville, was sentenced on Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Body found behind vacant apartment complex in Live Oak

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A body has been found behind a vacant apartment complex in Live Oak and the Bexar County Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide. Live Oak Police were called to the 10000 block of O’Connor Road Wednesday afternoon by someone who spotted the body in some woods.
LIVE OAK, TX
ValleyCentral

San Antonio man dies in head-on crash on SH-285

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Antonio man died Tuesday in a head-on collision on State Highway 285. Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni, 43, was the driver of a silver Nissan Frontier pickup truck traveling westbound on SH-285. At about 5:55 p.m. the Nissan crossed into the striped line and crashed head-on with a black Ford […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wtaw.com

Texas Department of Criminal Justice Releases Findings Of Two Investigations About The Gonzalo Lopez Escape

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) on Thursday released the reports of two investigations about the escape of inmate Gonzalo Lopez near Centerville last May. Lopez eluded authorities from his escape on May 12 until he was killed June 2 following an exchange of gunfire with authorities south of San Antonio. That was after Lopez killed a Tomball area man and four of his grandchildren who were staying at a vacation home near Centerville.
CENTERVILLE, TX

