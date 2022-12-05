Ford’s new Model e Certified and Model e Certified Elite programs have thus far proven to be a bit controversial, with one of the main sticking points being the high investments – up to $500,000 or $1.2 million, depending on tier – required from dealers that want to participate and be able to sell EVs. Much of that money is going toward the installation of public fast chargers, however, which will vastly expand the automaker’s network. Regardless, most dealers wound up opting in, with the higher-tier Elite program proving to be the most popular. Now, Ford’s cross-town rival, General Motors, has launched its own Dealer Community Charging Program, according to GM Authority.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO