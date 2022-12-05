Read full article on original website
Mayor recognizes 75 City employees for years of service
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Mayor Tom Henry recognized milestone years of service for 75 City of Fort Wayne employees this week. “City of Fort Wayne employees are committed to providing excellent services to residents, neighborhoods, and businesses,” said Mayor Henry. “It’s a highlight each year to recognize...
New garbage bulk collection procedures
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – On Tuesday, the City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department provided an update on new garbage bulk collection procedures. Residents who would like the City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department to collect up to three bulk items must schedule the pick-up at least 2 business days prior to their regular garbage day.
Flames cause roof collapse in Edsall Avenue garage fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Fire Department officials say that a garage fire spread at a home Tuesday morning causing its roof to collapse and heavy fire damage. One person was able to get outside safely after flames broke out just before 10:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Edsall Avenue.
Driver runs stop sign causing crash in DeKalb County
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Two people were taken to a hospital following a crash in DeKalb County Thursday evening. It happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 61. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a woman driving east in a...
Suspect in custody after car theft, chase off Hessen Cassel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Police have a juvenile suspect in custody for allegedly stealing a car last night with two children inside. It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Hessen Cassel Road. The suspect led police on a chase after being spotted around 7 p.m.
Man in custody after standoff at Barr Street home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Officials with the Fort Wayne Police Department say that a man was taken into custody after conducting a warrant search at a Barr Street home on Wednesday night. According to the FWPD, the Vice and Narcotics Unit was conducting surveillance to serve a felony...
