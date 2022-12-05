Read full article on original website
American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup
Prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar after collapsing while covering the World Cup, sparking an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world.
What have Premier League sides been doing during the World Cup break?
With the World Cup currently dominating fans’ attention, many Premier League sides have made use of this break to reset for the rest of the season. But what exactly have the teams been up to this winter?. Unsurprisingly, numerous clubs have decided to jet off to warmer climates to...
Luis Enrique out as Spain boss in latest manager change from World Cup
Luis Enrique has officially left his position as Spain manager, becoming the latest national team coach to be axed following the World Cup. The Spanish FA announced their decision to part ways with Enrique earlier today (8 December). The Spain U21 coach, Luis de la Fuente, will be his successor, per The Athletic.
The £100m Qatar whitewash: how UK advertisers put profit before protest
More than £100m will be spent by brands hoping to cash-in on World Cup fever, but when it comes to taking host Qatar to task over its human rights record protest marketing has taken a back seat to sales targets. In the run-up to kick off of the football...
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. U.S. media seated near him said Wahl fell back in his seat in a section of Lusail Iconic...
Goncalo Ramos looks amazing after replacing Cristiano Ronaldo
While Cristiano Ronaldo captured all the attention before Portugal’s World Cup match against Switzerland, it was Goncalo Ramos who ultimately stole the show ‘with his sensational performance. After a turbulent exit from Manchester United, following a car-crash interview with Piers Morgan, CR7 looked to make things right on...
AC Milan join Barcelona in pursuit of Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli
Italian giants AC Milan are reportedly interested in Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli – if the Serie A side sell Rafael Leao. According to Calciomercato, Milan are monitoring Martinelli’s contract situation with the Gunners as they plot a move. Currently, the Brazilian’s deal at the Emirates runs out in 2024, but he has had talks about an extension.
