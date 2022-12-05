ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sporf.com

What have Premier League sides been doing during the World Cup break?

With the World Cup currently dominating fans’ attention, many Premier League sides have made use of this break to reset for the rest of the season. But what exactly have the teams been up to this winter?. Unsurprisingly, numerous clubs have decided to jet off to warmer climates to...
sporf.com

Luis Enrique out as Spain boss in latest manager change from World Cup

Luis Enrique has officially left his position as Spain manager, becoming the latest national team coach to be axed following the World Cup. The Spanish FA announced their decision to part ways with Enrique earlier today (8 December). The Spain U21 coach, Luis de la Fuente, will be his successor, per The Athletic.
sporf.com

Goncalo Ramos looks amazing after replacing Cristiano Ronaldo

While Cristiano Ronaldo captured all the attention before Portugal’s World Cup match against Switzerland, it was Goncalo Ramos who ultimately stole the show ‘with his sensational performance. After a turbulent exit from Manchester United, following a car-crash interview with Piers Morgan, CR7 looked to make things right on...
sporf.com

AC Milan join Barcelona in pursuit of Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli

Italian giants AC Milan are reportedly interested in Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli – if the Serie A side sell Rafael Leao. According to Calciomercato, Milan are monitoring Martinelli’s contract situation with the Gunners as they plot a move. Currently, the Brazilian’s deal at the Emirates runs out in 2024, but he has had talks about an extension.

