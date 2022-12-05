Read full article on original website
After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words
Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
IG Model Who is HIV Positive Blind Again After Eye Surgery
Instagram model Gena Tew, who disclosed she is HIV positive, is facing even more issues following eye surgery ... we're told she's gone completely blind in one eye. You'll recall -- Gena underwent surgery in August, after losing her vision in her left eye following her HIV diagnosis. There was reason to hope the procedure would restore her vision.
Little boy sadly dies in his parents' arms after swallowing notice board pin
A five-year-old boy has tragically died after swallowing a notice board pin. Kyle Lewis, from South Yorkshire, passed away less than a week after his fifth birthday after he was rushed to Rotherham General Hospital. The little one was kept on life support for two days after doctors battled to...
After smelling husband, woman makes discovery of a lifetime
This tale seems to be from another planet. Joy Milne, a 30-year-old Scotswoman, noticed something wasn't right with her husband Les in 1982 while she was greeting him home from work. Although Joy assumed it must have been something from work, there was this distinct, musty smell about him that hadn't been there before, and over the following few weeks and months, it only seemed to get worse.
Doctors Find Horrifying 4-Foot Snake Inside Woman’s Throat: VIDEO
An incredibly disturbing video of doctors pulling out a 4-foot snake from a woman’s throat has just resurfaced, and—unsurprisingly—Twitter users are grossed out. The video shows a woman laying on the operating table, clearly incapacitated. Then, we see doctors sticking a long tube down her throat, only to pull up a snake that had been inside of her.
I was world’s fattest girl who weighed 420lbs aged eight after gorging 10,000 calories a day but now I’m UNRECOGNISABLE
AN obese child who was once dubbed the “world’s fattest girl” is now unrecognisable. At one stage, Jessica Gaude tipped the scales at 420lbs and was so overweight her legs couldn’t support her and she had to roll around on the floor to get about. Mum...
Newlywed who thought she’d been stabbed at concert is diagnosed with rare form of cancer
A woman who thought she was having a heart attack during a music festival was stunned to be diagnosed with a rare form of cancer just four hours later.Errin Shaw, 30, was enjoying Snow Patrol at TRNSMT in Glasgow when she was gripped by crippling pain – and even asked her husband if she had been stabbed.She was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and just four hours later was told she had grey zone lymphoma, a rare form of the disease that affects the immune system.Errin, from Inchinnan, Renfrewshire, had been experiencing itchy skin for months before being diagnosed...
Adele Roberts says she's had rectum removed in life-changing cancer operation
Adele Roberts has revealed she's had her rectum removed in a life-changing operation following her cancer diagnosis. The Radio 1 Dj, 43, announced her bowel cancer diagnosis back in 2021. She subsequently underwent treatment and had a stoma bag fitted to remove waste from her body, before sharing in June 2022 that she was cancer free.
TV Host Jonnie Irwin Reveals 'Devastating' Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
Jonnie Irwin, the host of several U.K. property shows, revealed that he has terminal lung cancer, which has spread to his brain. Irwin, 48, wanted to fight his illness privately, but decided to speak out in an interview with Hello! Magazine. Irwin and his wife Jessica, 40, have three children, son Rex, 3, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK.The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.It is particularly common among the elderly, with one person in 14 people aged over 65 experiencing the condition and one in six aged over 80, with women statistically more likely to suffer than men.Everyone experiences the condition differently but common symptoms of dementia fall under three categories; memory...
Toby Keith Shares First Health Update After His Stomach Cancer Reveal: 'It's Pretty Debilitating'
The country music star revealed in June 2022 that he was receiving chemo, radiation and surgery after being diagnosed with stomach cancer in fall 2021 Toby Keith is opening up about his cancer battle. Back in June 2022, the country singer, 61, revealed to fans that he was taking time away from music to receive chemo, radiation and surgery after being diagnosed with stomach cancer in fall 2021. In an upcoming interview with CMT Hot 20 Countdown — which marks his first since he revealed his diagnosis — Keith said that he's optimistic about...
Video of Dog Left at Shelter After Her Human Got Divorced Is Just Heartbreaking
Our hearts are absolutely breaking for the story about a dog name Smoke. TikTok user @sannejjj is doing amazing work by sharing information about dogs in shelters who need forever homes and she recently shared information about Smoke. The saddest part is that Smoke once had a forever family, but she still ended up in a shelter.
Mother issues warning after routine scan finds stage 2 cancer without a single symptom
A mother-of-two is urging women to have regular breast scans after a routine mammogram revealed a cancerous lump so deep it was not noticeable to touch.Sheelagh Davidson, 57, has since had the all-clear from cancer following a lumpectomy and chemotherapy, but says it was a shock to receive her results after a scan that she had a year early due to moving cities.Sheelagh, a retired school secretary, who lives in Manchester with her husband, Stuart, 59, a chief operating officer for an industrial services company, said: “It’s so important to attend your check-ups and I’m so lucky that I...
Paralysed actor back in the gym after rare disorder attacked his nerves
A man who became paralysed when a rare immune disorder attacked his nervous system is sharing his recovery journey.Cody Hively, 27, was unable to breathe unaided and was only able to nod his head slightly after he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome.After spending three months on a drip, this footage shows the actor re-learning how to use his muscles again.Now, he’s back lifting weights and cycling.“It was really disturbing. I was a prisoner to my own body,” he said, but he “never lost hope.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Down’s syndrome campaigner gives statement after losing abortion law appealEmma Raducanu receives MBE after meeting King at Windsor CastleLondon museum repatriates looted Benin bronzes to Nigeria
A woman is going blind after copying an Australian model’s eyeball tattoos
An Irish woman has shared her regret over copying an Australian model and getting eyeball tattoos because she is now going blind. Anaya Peterson got both of her eyeballs tattooed blue in July 2020 after seeing that an Australian model nicknamed “Blue Eyes White Dragon” undertook the procedure to change the colour of her eyes. The tattoo session took 40-minute.
'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A
A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
Doctors Fascinated by Man Who Took 40,000 Ecstasy Pills and Experienced Years of Terrible Symptoms
There's illicit drug use, and then there's the case of a patient known only as "Mr. A," who doctors say took more than 40,000 ecstasy tablets over the course of nine years. This cautionary tale has become something of an underground legend for culture vultures since his story came out in the Psychosomatics journal in 2006. Now, in a new interview with the iconic British style magazine The Face, Dr. Christos Kouimtsidis, a psychiatrist who coauthored the case study, explains why Mr. A's tale of epic drug use is still so compelling after all these years.
Owner of golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rolls has this warning
A Tennessee family is thankful their dog survived Thanksgiving last year — and wants to help others do the same. On Thanksgiving Day, Knoxville resident Becky Collins was busy preparing to host company. The mother of three kids — plus a playful golden retriever pup named Pippa — had mixed bread dough she shaped into a dozen dinner rolls. Then she placed a kitchen towel over them for the final rise of several hours.
TV tonight: a woman’s body is dissected on screen
The medical team who dissected Toni Crews’s body honour her memory. Plus: Denise van Outen goes to Lidl, while Mel B hits Aspen. Here’s what to watch this evening
Celine Dion diagnosis: What is Stiff Person Syndrome?
Celine Dion has revealed that she has been diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition, Stiff Person Syndrome.On Thursday (8 December), the “My Heart Will Go On” singer posted an emotional video to her Instagram page explaining that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, which she says affects “every aspect of my daily life”. She said that the rare condition has been causing muscle spasms which affect her ability to perform and sing.“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk...
