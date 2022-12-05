Read full article on original website
Lady Saints Go to Boards to Beat Lady Busters
The Seward Lady Saints made their biggest weakness their strength Wednesday night. On average, Seward was being out rebounded this season 34-45. But Wednesday night in a 59-47 win over the Garden City Lady Busters, SCCC out rebounded GCCC 55-43. The Seward defense came to play on a tough night to score. Seward held Garden City to 26 percent shooting in the win.
Roscoe Richard Hoddy
Roscoe Richard Hoddy, age 82, of liberal, Kansas, died on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Wheatridge Park Care Center in Liberal. Roscoe was born on Friday May 3, 1940, in Eureka, Kansas, the son of Roscoe Richard Hoddy Sr. and Evelyn Florence (Thomas) Hoddy. Roscoe worked on the family farm...
Allan Marvin Waybright
Allan Marvin Waybright, age 70, passed away suddenly at his home in Lake Dallas, Texas on December 6th, 2022. He was born on November 1, 1952 to Albert M. & Dorothy Waybright in Liberal, KS. He grew up in Perryton, Texas and moved to Liberal his senior year of high school where he met his wife, JoNell Hibbs, of 50 years. They were married on August 5th, 1972 and went on to attend Texas Tech University in Lubbock where they graduated in 1975. Then they moved to Waco for two years, and later the couple settled down and made a home in Liberal, Kansas. Together, he and his wife raised their two children, Adam and Nicole, who were the light of his life. In June of 2022, they relocated to Lake Dallas, Texas after Marvin retired from the oilfield to be close to their grandchildren, Phoenix and Memphis.
Pratt County bull rider competes in National Finals Rodeo
It’s been a long, hard season for Pratt County bull rider JR Stratford, but securing a spot as a National Finals Rodeo qualifier has made it all worthwhile for the 20-year-old from Byers, Kansas. Last Friday, Stratford said riding in the 2022 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas was...
SCCC Invites Local, State legislators to Lunch on Campus
Seward County Community College President Brad Bennett will host a legislative lunch at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 12 on the SCCC campus. Legislators and elected officials from Liberal, Seward County, and the Southwest Kansas region were invited to visit the home of the Saints, and more than 30 are expected to attend.
TEFAP distribution is Dec. 18
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP commodity distribution is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 E. 4th. This program is for low-income people of all ages. TEFAP commodities are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no need to pre-register. You are not allowed to pick up boxes for anyone other than yourself.
Let’s Light This Place Up!
Tis The season to be merry and bright. It’s time to put up those Christmas lights and go see some lights. To get into the Christmas season let’s list all the good Christmas light displays this holiday season. The first place is Botanica, The Wichita Gardens in Wichita, Kansas. This place is beautiful during the day, but at night when it really glows is amazing. You walk through a tunnel of lights that flash different colors. When you walk around the garden/s trees, signs and animals, they are all lit up. You walk through and look at all the different lights.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alivia Gugenhan
A Kansas teenager was last seen weeks ago in the central Kansas. Alivia Gugenhan, 15, was reported missing on Nov. 19, 2022, in Hutchinson. She will celebrate her 16th birthday on Dec. 17. ALIVIA GUGENHAN. Missing from: Hutchinson, Kan. Missing since: Nov. 19, 2022. Age when reported missing: 15. Height...
Hutchinson Resident Receives Prestigious Award by Crime Stoppers USA
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – On November 13, 2022, Elaine Cloyd, Hutchinson, KS was awarded Crime Stoppers USA’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her work with local, national, and international Crime Stoppers organizations over the past 40 years. Elaine received this prestigious award for her passion and dedication to Crime Stoppers during the Crime Stoppers USA Annual Training Conference in Orlando, FL.
Two Killed, Four Hurt in Crash
A two-vehicle crash killed two people in south central Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened when an SUV struck a pickup at a rural intersection in Stafford County. The driver of the SUV , 17-year-old Tate Martin from Ellinwood, suffered fatal injuries and died at a...
2 die, 4 hospitalized after vehicles collide on rural Kan. road
STAFFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are dead and four continue to recover in the hospital after an SUV-pickup collision on a rural Kansas road. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log reports that just after 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of NE 50th Ave. and NE 40th St. in Stafford Co. - about 5 miles east of St. John - with reports of a crash.
Deadly Kansas crash claims life of 2, including 17-year-old
STAFFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A deadly crash in Stafford County claimed the life of two people Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. According to the KHP, at 2:22 p.m. on Dec. 7 a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup and a 2006 Saturn Vue both entered the intersection of N.E. 50th Ave. and N.E. 40th […]
Program to give senior citizens gifts continues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Home Instead Senior Care office serving Hutchinson is participating in the Be a Santa to a Senior® program again this year. The program provides gifts and companionship for lonely and isolated seniors. The program is made possible by the generous support of area nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community.
Great Bend Mayor: This hasn't been easy on anyone
When Kendal Francis arrived to Great Bend in July 2018 to take over as city administrator, he came at a time when the city was somewhat divided and still getting over a sour confrontation between a former police chief and city administrator. Francis has been able to hold the reigns along the city’s path past the rockiness the past four years, but his time as manager will close Jan. 6, 2023 with his resignation.
“We believe this is the oldest homicide arrest in the state of Kansas”: Suspect in 1980 Kansas cold case murder arrested
A suspect in a 1980 Barton County homicide case was arrested.
2 killed in Stafford County crash
STAFFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Stafford County Wednesday afternoon. The KHP said just before 2:30 p.m., a 2012 Dodge Ram and a 2006 Saturn Vue collided at the intersection of NE 40th Street and NE 50th Avenue. The KHP said...
KDHE issues stream advisory for Little Cow Creek to Cow Creek
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a stream advisory for Little Cow Creek to Cow Creek, south of Lyons.
Water rates going up in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council passed planned increases in water rates starting in 2023 at their meeting on Tuesday. In May 2022, a water rate study was completed. "Revenue increases are necessary," said Public Works Director Brian Clennan. "But, they do align well with industry averages of...
Southwest Symphony Society presents Christmas Concert on Dec. 11
The public is invited to Southwest Symphony Society’s concert, “A Most Wonderful Christmas” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Showcase Theater on the Seward County Community College campus. Admission is a free-will donation at the door and refreshments will be served. “Our local musicians volunteer...
Barton County sheriff gives update on 1980 cold case
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir released details on Friday about the arrest of 68-year-old Steven L. Hanks in connection to the 1980 homicide of Mary Robin Walter. Bellendir said on the evening of Thursday, January 24, 1980, the Sheriff’s Office received a call at...
