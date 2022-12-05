ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WSPA 7News

Furman’s Miller goes pro

Furman tight end Ryan Miller announced via social media Friday that he’s moving on from the Paladins with the hope to get drafted by an NFL team in the spring. Miller was again an FCS All-American (the first three-time All-American in program history) and had 72 receptions and 12 touchdowns this past season.
GREENVILLE, SC

