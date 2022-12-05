Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota all Land on ‘Worst Winters in U.S.’ List
Which U.S. states have the worst winters? The answer might not be what you're expecting. The Midwest States of Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota all have some of the harshest winters in the country, but according to a new list from Thrillist, Minnesota has it the worst. All three states...
Iowa Hunter Claims To Have Shot And Killed a Mountain Lion
At this point in time, there is very little debate that mountain lions are indeed back in Iowa. For years the Department of Natural Resources denied their existence. But finally, enough good photographic and video evidence surfaced, giving validity to the claims. Sightings have been confirmed in most regions in the state with wildlife officials still claiming that there aren't enough of the big cats around to establish a breeding population. A few days ago a photo popped up in my Twitter feed that once again proved the big cats are back. Or did it?
How Bad Is the Flu So Far in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
'Tis the season for the chills, aches, and sniffles that come with the flu. And this year's strain of the viral infection is hitting the Tri-State area with a vengeance. 24/7 Wall St. has looked at the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which show that respiratory symptoms including fever, cough, and sore throat were reported in 7.5% of all visits to healthcare providers during the week ending November 26.
10 Crazy Fortunes Minnesotans Finish With “In Bed”
Do you know what's great about going out to have Chinese food? Dessert! After having Chinese food your server brings you fortune cookies to open. Do you really eat the cookie? Most people don't. They go right for the fortune. I'm not sure who started this, but someone decided it...
South Dakota’s Mr. Bendo & Minnesota’s Paul Bunyan Are Bros
It turns out that South Dakota's Giant Mr. Bendo and Minnesota's Big Paul Bunyan are long-lost brothers! Who knew?. Mr. Bendo of Sioux Falls, South Dakota (pictured left) may be closely related to Paul Bunyan of Brainerd, Minnesota (pictured right). Mr. Bendo stood out in front of Buck’s Mufflers in...
Minnesota & South Dakota Bartenders Know What An Angel Shot Means
So you're thirsty and walk into a bar and order an angel shot. But, you really are not thirsty, are you? Nope. You need help. By ordering an angel shot the bartender may have a look of concern. That's because they are there to help. Help is what you are...
Will Handler Of Iowa K-9 Officer Be Charged in His Death?
A central Iowa K-9 officer died sometime on September 2, and now the county attorney must decide if charges will be filed against his handler. "Bear" worked for the Boone County Sheriff's Office in central Iowa and was with his handler on the night of Thursday, September 1. KIMT reports that Sergeant Dallas Wingate put Bear inside his truck at around 10 p.m. that night when he was barking at a deer.
Have You Ever Had South Dakota Tiger Meat?
It was the mid-1970's and I was a young pup working at my first radio job in Winner, South Dakota. I had just started doing high school sports play-by-play when one of the coaches said the local sports booster club was needin' to raise some money, so they were sponsoring a Tiger Meat feed and I was invited.
Agreement Averts Threatened Strike by 15,000 Minnesota Nurses
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a threatened strike by 15,000 union nurses in Minnesota has been averted. The Minnesota Nurses Association today announced the union and negotiators for hospitals in the Twin Cities and the Duluth area have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract. A planned strike that was scheduled to begin on Sunday has been called off as the nurses review the proposed agreement and vote on it.
3 Things Your Mail Carrier Wants You to Know About Winter Deliveries
Bone-chilling temps and snow are a regular part of winter in South Dakota. The Sioux Falls Post Office would like to remind you of a few things. Customers are requested to clear snow and ice from pathways - including the entrance and exit from curbside boxes - so the carrier can approach the delivery point and not have to back up.
$1 Million Lottery Prize Still Unclaimed In Iowa
Anyone who plays the lottery or does any kind of gambling always dreams of one day hitting the big one. Whether you're playing at a slot machine, buying a scratch-off, or grabbing a Powerball ticket on a quick stop at the gas station, any gambler dreams of having their life changed in a matter of seconds.
Minnesota’s Medical Cannabis Program Adding Two New Qualifying Medical Conditions
Relief will be on the way for more Minnesotans in 2023 as the the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has announced they will be adding two additional qualifying medical conditions to Minnesota's medical cannabis program. The Minnesota Department of Health notes that under state rules, patients certified for the new...
Minnesota Lawmakers Discuss Marijuana Legalization
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- State lawmakers will have to tackle a host of issues when the Minnesota Legislature gavels in for the 2023 session. The DFL-controlled House and Senate must agree on a two-year state budget with Gov. Tim Walz. Lawmakers also left several issues on the bottom line of the 2022 session including funding for public safety, education, tax breaks, and a bonding bill for state public works projects.
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
