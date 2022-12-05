ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot 104.7

Iowa Hunter Claims To Have Shot And Killed a Mountain Lion

At this point in time, there is very little debate that mountain lions are indeed back in Iowa. For years the Department of Natural Resources denied their existence. But finally, enough good photographic and video evidence surfaced, giving validity to the claims. Sightings have been confirmed in most regions in the state with wildlife officials still claiming that there aren't enough of the big cats around to establish a breeding population. A few days ago a photo popped up in my Twitter feed that once again proved the big cats are back. Or did it?
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

How Bad Is the Flu So Far in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?

'Tis the season for the chills, aches, and sniffles that come with the flu. And this year's strain of the viral infection is hitting the Tri-State area with a vengeance. 24/7 Wall St. has looked at the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which show that respiratory symptoms including fever, cough, and sore throat were reported in 7.5% of all visits to healthcare providers during the week ending November 26.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Will Handler Of Iowa K-9 Officer Be Charged in His Death?

A central Iowa K-9 officer died sometime on September 2, and now the county attorney must decide if charges will be filed against his handler. "Bear" worked for the Boone County Sheriff's Office in central Iowa and was with his handler on the night of Thursday, September 1. KIMT reports that Sergeant Dallas Wingate put Bear inside his truck at around 10 p.m. that night when he was barking at a deer.
BOONE COUNTY, IA
Hot 104.7

Have You Ever Had South Dakota Tiger Meat?

It was the mid-1970's and I was a young pup working at my first radio job in Winner, South Dakota. I had just started doing high school sports play-by-play when one of the coaches said the local sports booster club was needin' to raise some money, so they were sponsoring a Tiger Meat feed and I was invited.
WINNER, SD
Hot 104.7

Agreement Averts Threatened Strike by 15,000 Minnesota Nurses

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a threatened strike by 15,000 union nurses in Minnesota has been averted. The Minnesota Nurses Association today announced the union and negotiators for hospitals in the Twin Cities and the Duluth area have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract. A planned strike that was scheduled to begin on Sunday has been called off as the nurses review the proposed agreement and vote on it.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

$1 Million Lottery Prize Still Unclaimed In Iowa

Anyone who plays the lottery or does any kind of gambling always dreams of one day hitting the big one. Whether you're playing at a slot machine, buying a scratch-off, or grabbing a Powerball ticket on a quick stop at the gas station, any gambler dreams of having their life changed in a matter of seconds.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Lawmakers Discuss Marijuana Legalization

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- State lawmakers will have to tackle a host of issues when the Minnesota Legislature gavels in for the 2023 session. The DFL-controlled House and Senate must agree on a two-year state budget with Gov. Tim Walz. Lawmakers also left several issues on the bottom line of the 2022 session including funding for public safety, education, tax breaks, and a bonding bill for state public works projects.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames

I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

