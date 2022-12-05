Read full article on original website
247Sports
Deion Sanders at Colorado catches attention of NFL legend Warren Sapp, who would love to 'ask for a job'
It sounds like Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp would gladly take a role on the Colorado football staff under new head coach Deion Sanders if the opportunity presented itself. Sapp, a Miami Hurricanes product and a former Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joined The Rich Eisen Show to discuss the Buffaloes' splash head coaching hire, and the interview did not go by without Sapp saying he would d love for Sanders to give him a job in Boulder.
ECU tight end Ryan Jones won’t play in bowl game as he turns focus to NFL
East Carolina senior tight end Ryan Jones has announced he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, which means he’s opting out of the 2022 Birmingham Bowl and moving forward with his career. Jones spent two seasons with the Pirates at tight end after transferring in from Oklahoma. He...
Nick Chubb, Browns and Bulldogs star RB, flies in to watch Cedartown play in state championship
Every offseason the NFL showcases a Nick Chubb workout video from his hometown, with the Cleveland Browns star reminding everyone that his bond to Cedartown High is as strong as his quads, hamstrings, and glutes. On Friday, Chubb took his love for Cedartown football to another level. Just hours after the final practice for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Chubb jumped on a plane and flew from Ohio to Atlanta to watch his Bulldogs take on Benedictine in the GHSA AAAA State Championship.
Cleveland Browns, To Extend Or Expire - Kareem Hunt
Welcome to this series where I will be taking a look at the upcoming Cleveland Browns players who are either free agents this offseason or could realistically be extended. Each day I will be looking at a different player working from the offensive side of the ball to the defensive side.
Three predictions for Alabama-Houston
Three predictions for eighth-ranked Alabama in its matchup with No. 1 Houston Saturday at the Fertitta Center (2 p.m. CT/ABC). Alabama will not finish the game minus-nine in rebounding margin. That was the deficit Alabama overcame in an 83-82 win over the Cougars a year ago. With Houston hammering the...
Report: Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken is the nation’s highest-paid assistant
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken cashed in on his success calling plays for the Bulldogs in 2021 in the form of a raise in the offseason. As we found out Thursday, Monken is in fact in a class of his own in terms of salary. The USA Today reported Thursday...
College football recruiting: Crystal Ball outlook for top uncommitted prospects, including Matayo Uiagalelei
The 2023 recruiting cycle is heating up as many of the top high school football players around the country have announced their college decisions in recent months. But there is still plenty of elite talent on the board with less than two weeks remaining until the Early Signing Period. With...
Enagbare turning in solid rookie season with the Packers
Former South Carolina defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare is turning in a strong rookie season in the NFL. Enagbare, who plays for the Green Bay Packers, has totaled 26 tackles with two sacks in his first year at the game’s highest level. Enagbare’s best game statistically came in Week 12 when he recorded seven tackles in Green Bay’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia
NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
Marquand Manuel: The Packers DC candidate nobody is talking about
Joe Barry’s seat is about as hot as one’s seat can get with four games still to go in the regular season. However, with little to play for over the next few weeks, firing Barry before season’s end wouldn’t make much sense. I’d be very surprised...
Three Buckeyes named FWAA All-Americans
Between the end of the college football regular season and the start of bowl season, there may seem like a lull in the action. While there is no football being played on the field, that time is used as honors season, where players who performed well that year receive recognition.
Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Parker Washington’s Penn State career is over after the wide receiver declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced on social media. The junior will not play against Utah in the Rose Bowl after he was previously ruled out for the year with a season-ending injury last month. "Thank...
Luke Kandra goes in-depth on his decision to transfer to Cincinnati
On Thursday former Louisville offensive lineman Luke Kandra announced his intention to transfer to Cincinnati and become the first commitment for the Bearcats in the Scott Satterfield era. Following his commitment to Cincinnati, Bearcat Journal spoke with Kandra about his decision to come home and play for the Bearcats. Here...
