247Sports

Deion Sanders at Colorado catches attention of NFL legend Warren Sapp, who would love to 'ask for a job'

It sounds like Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp would gladly take a role on the Colorado football staff under new head coach Deion Sanders if the opportunity presented itself. Sapp, a Miami Hurricanes product and a former Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joined The Rich Eisen Show to discuss the Buffaloes' splash head coaching hire, and the interview did not go by without Sapp saying he would d love for Sanders to give him a job in Boulder.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Nick Chubb, Browns and Bulldogs star RB, flies in to watch Cedartown play in state championship

Every offseason the NFL showcases a Nick Chubb workout video from his hometown, with the Cleveland Browns star reminding everyone that his bond to Cedartown High is as strong as his quads, hamstrings, and glutes. On Friday, Chubb took his love for Cedartown football to another level. Just hours after the final practice for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Chubb jumped on a plane and flew from Ohio to Atlanta to watch his Bulldogs take on Benedictine in the GHSA AAAA State Championship.
CEDARTOWN, GA
247Sports

Cleveland Browns, To Extend Or Expire - Kareem Hunt

Welcome to this series where I will be taking a look at the upcoming Cleveland Browns players who are either free agents this offseason or could realistically be extended. Each day I will be looking at a different player working from the offensive side of the ball to the defensive side.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Three predictions for Alabama-Houston

Three predictions for eighth-ranked Alabama in its matchup with No. 1 Houston Saturday at the Fertitta Center (2 p.m. CT/ABC). Alabama will not finish the game minus-nine in rebounding margin. That was the deficit Alabama overcame in an 83-82 win over the Cougars a year ago. With Houston hammering the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Enagbare turning in solid rookie season with the Packers

Former South Carolina defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare is turning in a strong rookie season in the NFL. Enagbare, who plays for the Green Bay Packers, has totaled 26 tackles with two sacks in his first year at the game’s highest level. Enagbare’s best game statistically came in Week 12 when he recorded seven tackles in Green Bay’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia

NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
247Sports

Three Buckeyes named FWAA All-Americans

Between the end of the college football regular season and the start of bowl season, there may seem like a lull in the action. While there is no football being played on the field, that time is used as honors season, where players who performed well that year receive recognition.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

