Traffic crash leaves two utility poles down in Sandwich
SANDWICH – A traffic crash left two utility poles down in Sandwich Friday evening. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 PM on Service Road near Route 130. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. 83 Eversource lost power in the area. Line crews were called to make repairs. Traffic was being detoured around the […] The post Traffic crash leaves two utility poles down in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Harwich Fire Deputy involved in minor crash
HARWICH – Around 8 PM Friday, the Deputy Fire Chief responding to a possible house fire was involved in a minor motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Old Chatham Road and Depot Street. The Deputy Chief’s SUV and a Nissan Murano sideswiped. The Deputy Chief was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for observation and […] The post Harwich Fire Deputy involved in minor crash appeared first on CapeCod.com.
49-Year-Old Woman Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On Route 3 In Duxbury: Report
A 49-year-old woman was killed in a wrong-way crash on a major route on the South Shore this week, reports said. Janelle Sampey was going north on Route 3 South when she smashed into another driver on Tuesday night, Dec. 6, Boston25 reports citing the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.
49-year-old Plymouth woman killed, another injured, in fiery late night wrong-way highway crash
A Massachusetts woman has been killed after reportedly driving the wrong way on a local highway. According to MassDOT, the fatal crash took place on Route 3 Southbound in Duxbury near Exit 20 just after 9:00 p.m. One of the vehicles caught on fire and the collision left one dead...
1 killed, 4 seriously hurt when pickup truck crashes in Raynham
RAYNHAM – One person was killed and four others were hurt and trapped inside a pickup truck following an early morning crash in Raynham.It happened Wednesday around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Route 44 and Paramount Drive.Raynham Police said a Dodge Ram pickup truck had careened off the road and crashed into a traffic light. In total, five people were trapped inside the truck. Rescuers needed a "delicate extrication process" using hydraulic rescue and cutting tools to remove the people from the truck.One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men and two women were pulled from the truck and rushed to area hospitals with serious injuries.No other cars were involved in the crash.Route 44 was closed for several hours after the crash, which is under investigation by the Raynham Police and Fire Departments and the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
Bradley Rein, driver charged in deadly crash at Hingham Apple store, out on bail
HINGHAM -- The driver who crashed into the Apple store in Hingham last month is out on bail. Bradley Rein was released earlier this week, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office confirmed. One person was killed and twenty others were hurt as a result of the crash. Rein is charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. He told investigators he was looking for an eyeglass store at the Derby Street Shops when his foot got stuck on the accelerator and he was unable to stop as he crashed into the store. A lawsuit representing two injured victims has been filed against Rein, the store property's owner, the developer, and Apple.
Fire erupts at residential structure in Marstons Mills
MARSTONS MILLS – A fire erupted in a residential structure in Marstons Mills sometime after 8 PM Thursday evening. Crews were called to Cotuit Road (Route 149) near Mistic Drive to find flames showing from the structure. Reports say all occupants escaped safely. Route 149 was closed in the are due to apparatus and hoses […] The post Fire erupts at residential structure in Marstons Mills appeared first on CapeCod.com.
One person injured in West Barnstable crash Monday
WEST BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police are investigating this crash on Osterville/West Barnstable Road. West Barnstable Fire reponded to the crash near Red Oak Lane and transported one person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Photos by West Barnstable Fire/CWN The post One person injured in West Barnstable crash Monday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Nantucket High student killed in motorcycle crash
NANTUCKET – A Nantucket High School student was killed in when his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a truck. The collision happened at the intersection of Milestone Road and New South Road. The crash is under investigation by Nantucket and Mass State Police. Nantucket High School will be closed on Sunday but grief […] The post Nantucket High student killed in motorcycle crash appeared first on CapeCod.com.
2 injured after truck plunges into Eel River in Plymouth, report says
A truck crashed through a guardrail and plunged into the river below in Plymouth on Monday night, according to news reports. The two people inside of the truck were brought to the hospital, according to WCVB. The crash happened on the Warren Avenue Bridge at Ryder Way around 9 p.m., the outlet reported.
Two Dead, Two Injured in Fall River Shooting
FALL RIVER — Two men have been killed and two women injured in a shooting in Fall River overnight Tuesday, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. District Attorney Thomas Quinn wrote in a tweet confirmed by a spokesperson for the office that the shooting took place on Bank Street in the city.
Morning crash on Route 195 in Westport leads to injuries
A crash that took place on a local highway this morning resulted in injuries to the car’s occupants. According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, at 11:45 a.m., Troopers responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 195 eastbound in the area of Exit 15 in Westport.
2 high school students hurt after truck crashes off bridge in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH - Two Plymouth high school students were injured after a truck crashed off a bridge in Plymouth. "I just hope they're both doing better," said Plymouth North High School student Hunter Byron. He and other fellow students went to the scene where their friend's truck veered off the Warren Street Bridge into the Eel River below Monday night. Witnesses said the teenage boy behind the wheel kicked out a window before he and his passenger, a teenage girl, both escaped. "They're both good kids, you know selfless kids, both responsible. I just pray that they both get better and learn...
ASSISTANT D.A. TASERED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING BARNSTABLE POLICE OFFICERS WHILE MAKING BRADY LIST THREATS, COPS REPORT
HN Photo: New Bedford District Court, 12/8/2022. On December 1st, Kathleen Flannery’s case (including all files) was ordered transferred from Barnstable District Court to New Bedford District Court by a Regional Administrative Justice. CENTERVILLE, Massachusetts – A veteran attorney with the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office was reportedly tasered by...
Large power outage in Chatham
CHATHAM – Nearly 4,000 Eversource customers in Chatham lost power around 9:45 PM Friday. Eversource’s map indicated only that it was a “public safety” issue. The outage was restored about 10 PM. Eversource spokeperson Priscilla Ress tells Cape Wide News that “at about 9:45 PM, we had an outage in Chatham when a piece of […] The post Large power outage in Chatham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
