Abilene, TX

BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Several suspects arrested for ‘closed meeting act violation’ in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1700 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Theft of PropertyA south Abilene business reported […]
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Two killed in Coleman County two-vehicle collision

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported Wednesday morning that two people perished in a two-vehicle accident just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 on U.S. Highway 67 one mile east of Talpa. Andrew Sosa Jr., 44, of Sweetwater, and Ethan Mark Harris, 19, of Rising Star, were pronounced dead...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Lions aren’t done yet; Class 2A Div. 2 state championship is next

The Albany Lions took on the New Home Leopards at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl Thursday night. The offense got cooking early on scoring 27 points in the first half. The second half was no different for them. The Lions beat New Home 53-25. Albany head coach Denney Faith had some...
ALBANY, TX
colemantoday.com

Major Crash Closes Highway 67 Just East of Talpa - Reopens to Traffic at 9:00 am

NEW UPDATE: As of 9:00 am, Highway 67 has reopened to traffic. UPDATE: As of 7:45 am, Highway 67, between Coleman and Ballinger, is still closed. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill, anyone traveling on Highway 67 between Coleman and Ballinger will be detoured on FM 2132 and FM 2805 to State Highway 153, which is north around the traffic accident scene.
TALPA, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene man arrested for indecency with a child

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested for indecency with a child. According to an arrest report, police responded to a disturbance Tuesday at 2018 North 3rd Street. Police arrived to find Mark Morgan arguing with a neighbor. Morgan was found later that night to have a...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘I can no longer be part of a denomination that will not uphold… the doctrine’: Several Abilene churches vote to disaffiliate amid United, Global Methodist split

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Churches of the Methodist denomination have been faced with a vote in recent months, to remain with the United Methodists, or disaffiliate and join the newly established Global Methodists. This split has already affected congregations in all parts of the world, including our Abilene Methodist churches. “St. Paul held it’s vote […]
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Fourth quarter surge pushes Hawley to their second straight state championship game

Hawley won 34-20. Head coach Mitch Ables said, “Oh I’m extremely proud of our kids you know. We knew it was going to be a fourth quarter war between Crawford and they did a great job competing and fighting until the end. When you win everythings better you know. The burgers going to taste better, the trip is going to be better and we’re looking forward to it. You know I think this time around we won’t be so big eyed and all struck about playing there and hopefully we can just kind of relax and enjoy it.”
HAWLEY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man says ex refuses to give his dog back after he gets out of jail

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1400 block of Westview Drive – Assault Family ViolenceA report was taken for Assault […]
ABILENE, TX

