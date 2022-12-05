Read full article on original website
Buckle in for a brutal free-fall in home prices and US housing is in a massive bubble, experts say. Here's how bad Jeremy Siegel, Paul Krugman and 5 others think it could get.
"There's going to be a coast-to-coast downturn in the housing market. It's going to be brutal. No part of the market is immune," a Moody's economist said.
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
The economy is already in a 'rolling recession', and that could set stocks up for a better 2023, Charles Schwab investment chief says
The US is already in a "rolling recession," according to Charles Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders. Sonders said that could soon weigh on corporate earnings, with more downside possible for stocks. But if a downturn is mild and the labor market stays strong, equities could be in for a rebound next...
Larry Summers says the Fed will need to raise interest rates by more than the market expects as its 'got a long way to go' to bring down inflation
The Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates by more than markets expect, Larry Summers told Bloomberg. Wage growth and labor market demand are still too hot for the Fed's liking following big rate hikes. Summers said expectations for a 5% peak in the fed funds rate are likely...
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Sam Bankman-Fried says a $16 million Bahamian house in his parents' name was actually meant to be for FTX staff
Sam Bankman-Fried says a Bahamian house in his parents' name was meant to be for FTX staff. "It was not intended to be their long-term property," he said. "It was intended to be the company's property." Reuters had reported that the $16.4-million house listed Bankman-Fried's parents as signatories. Sam Bankman-Fried...
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%
One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
Per month $4,000 stimulus payment is coming for millions of Americans.
Millions of Americans soon received $4,000 of stimulus payments per month.Photo byTowfiqu barbhuiya/ Pexels. As we all know, residents of the United States are already facing so much financial trouble because of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year. Therefore, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of eligible residents in the United States will receive a stimulus check of $4000.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says we’re not just headed for another recession, but a ‘profound economic and financial shift’
Mohamed El-Erian during an event at at the University of Cambridge. Investors and economists have been sounding the recession alarm. But one major economist who has seen warning signs mounting for many months says this potential recession is unlike what we’re used to. That economist is Mohamed El-Erian, previously...
This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $400,000 home
Financial experts break down what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in the United States.
DeSantis says Congress should act if Apple follows through on Elon Musk claims and bans Twitter from App Store
Musk has said he'd support DeSantis for president in 2024, and the governor praised Musk for the changes he made at Twitter.
Aging boomers are making it harder to tame inflation—and there are no quick solutions in sight
Older Americans aren’t returning to the workforce, and that has major implications for inflation and the U.S. economy long term.
Elon Musk urges the Fed to cut interest rates, warning its hikes have vastly increased the risk of a serious US recession
Elon Musk has urged the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates immediately. The Tesla and Twitter CEO said the central bank's hikes have hugely increased the risk of a recession. Musk recently predicted a severe US recession that will last a year or two. Elon Musk has called on the...
Trump slammed for claiming that 10 million illegal immigrants are entering the United States
Donald Trump has been slammed for claiming that the United States is registering around 10 million illegal immigrants each year under President Biden's rule. Former United States President Donald Trump.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
