Read full article on original website
Related
Allegiant and Spirit among the worst airlines in the world, behind only one other carrier, according to a new study
Spirit tied for 59th place in the study and Allegiant finished 61st out of the 62 largest airlines in the world based on departures.
Inc.com
American Airlines Has a Free Offer That Passengers Will Like. Most Airlines Do the Opposite
This is a story about American Airlines, Wi-Fi, and the word, "free." Let's start with "free." Imagine you have a new product, and you're trying to decide how to position it for potential customers. You can offer it one of three ways:. "Not free." This is the most straightforward model....
Which U.S. Airline Has The Best Boarding Procedures?
Each airline is different and with that, some of them do things differently. Take boarding procedures, for example. Southwest is a good example – they don’t have seating assignments. Instead, they offer seating on a “first come/contact, first served [unless you pay extra to be among the first]” system.
Which airline is the most reliable in 2022?
When booking a flight, you want the option that will get you and your stuff where you want to go — preferably on time. Unfortunately, that's not been a given recently.
Southwest Airlines Tests a Big Boarding Process Change
With the holiday season upon us, parents are already dreading the headaches that can come from flying with a big family. Some airlines, like Spirit (SAVE) - Get Free Report, will charge more money if you want to make certain the entire family sits together on their flight. Hawaiian, Alaska, American Airlines, and many others will let you pre-assign a seat when you are purchasing a ticket, so you can make certain that everyone sits together.
Airline hits back after woman claimed she was stopped from boarding flight for being 'too big'
An airline has hit back after a woman claimed she was stopped from boarding a flight due to her size, saying she was ‘rude’ and ‘aggressive’ to staff. Brazilian social media influencer Juliana Nehme, 38, was due to travel from Beirut to Doha on 22 November.
Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy
Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
Oil execs rip Biden admin's 'completely inaccurate,' 'flat-out lie' about US energy production
United Refining CEO John Catsimatidis and American Energy Alliance President Tom Pyle call out Biden policies that limit U.S. oil production and supply.
Home Prices Are Dropping Fastest in These 10 Cities
Prices are falling the quickest in the most expensive housing markets in the U.S.
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
Hundreds of Electric Motorcycles Purchased From California Based Zero Motorcycles Make a Net-Neutral G20 Summit Possible
SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 13, 2022-- Zero Motorcycles, the worldwide leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, continues to drive the global transition to electric transportation with the completion of host-country Indonesia’s largest order of electric motorcycles in preparation for the G20 Summit in Bali. Nearly 300 new Zero Motorcycles have been delivered to Indonesia in preparation for the Summit this month. The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005113/en/ The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. (Photo: Business Wire)
Thrillist
Southwest Airlines Is Cutting 2 Routes from This Southern California Airport
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
General Motors struggles with keeping the lights on
General Motors is recalling 340,000 SUVs because their daytime running lights do not turn off when the headlights are turned on, which could cause crashes.
Biden administration quietly approves huge Texas oil export project
The proposed offshore terminal is one of four projects intended to expand oil export capacity.
Southwest Airlines Big Problem Is Bad News for Holiday Travel
Airlines have to play the long game when it comes to planning routes, staffing, and equipment needs. You can shift a plane from one airport to another or switch around route frequency, but you can't spin up new planes quickly. That means that if you want to add capacity, you...
TSA to conduct additional training after passenger is allowed on a flight with two boxcutters, agency says
The Transportation Security Administration is admitting multiple failures and is instituting alerts to security officers at airports nationwide after a man got through a checkpoint with two box cutters. The move comes as passengers are expected to flood airports ahead of Thanksgiving.
msn.com
5 cruise activities that are no longer allowed on board
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Everything old is eventually new again, but there are some activities that used to be allowed on cruise ships that have little hope of coming back. Whether you’re a more experienced passenger with nostalgia or a younger cruiser who appreciates anything vintage, here are five cruise offerings that aren’t likely to be resurrected.
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
freightwaves.com
Falling freight rates shutter Iowa trucking company after 24 years
Family-owned Mid Continent Trucking of Denison, Iowa, notified drivers and employees recently that after 24 years, the refrigerated carrier was ceasing operations two days after Thanksgiving because of worsening economic conditions and tumbling freight rates. An email about the closing created some confusion, but the company says all displaced employees...
What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?
Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you're going....
CNN
1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1084M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1