Which U.S. Airline Has The Best Boarding Procedures?

Each airline is different and with that, some of them do things differently. Take boarding procedures, for example. Southwest is a good example – they don’t have seating assignments. Instead, they offer seating on a “first come/contact, first served [unless you pay extra to be among the first]” system.
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Tests a Big Boarding Process Change

With the holiday season upon us, parents are already dreading the headaches that can come from flying with a big family. Some airlines, like Spirit (SAVE) - Get Free Report, will charge more money if you want to make certain the entire family sits together on their flight. Hawaiian, Alaska, American Airlines, and many others will let you pre-assign a seat when you are purchasing a ticket, so you can make certain that everyone sits together.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy

Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
The Associated Press

Hundreds of Electric Motorcycles Purchased From California Based Zero Motorcycles Make a Net-Neutral G20 Summit Possible

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 13, 2022-- Zero Motorcycles, the worldwide leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, continues to drive the global transition to electric transportation with the completion of host-country Indonesia’s largest order of electric motorcycles in preparation for the G20 Summit in Bali. Nearly 300 new Zero Motorcycles have been delivered to Indonesia in preparation for the Summit this month. The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005113/en/ The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. (Photo: Business Wire)
Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Is Cutting 2 Routes from This Southern California Airport

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Big Problem Is Bad News for Holiday Travel

Airlines have to play the long game when it comes to planning routes, staffing, and equipment needs. You can shift a plane from one airport to another or switch around route frequency, but you can't spin up new planes quickly. That means that if you want to add capacity, you...
msn.com

5 cruise activities that are no longer allowed on board

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Everything old is eventually new again, but there are some activities that used to be allowed on cruise ships that have little hope of coming back. Whether you’re a more experienced passenger with nostalgia or a younger cruiser who appreciates anything vintage, here are five cruise offerings that aren’t likely to be resurrected.
freightwaves.com

Falling freight rates shutter Iowa trucking company after 24 years

Family-owned Mid Continent Trucking of Denison, Iowa, notified drivers and employees recently that after 24 years, the refrigerated carrier was ceasing operations two days after Thanksgiving because of worsening economic conditions and tumbling freight rates. An email about the closing created some confusion, but the company says all displaced employees...
