Road Dogg Recalls Backstage Regrets Over Not Having Brock Lesnar Match Main Event Survivor Series
While and lot of time and energy goes into choosing main events and selecting the match order on major cards, sometimes WWE gets it wrong. According to Road Dogg this once led Brock Lesnar being relegated down the card at Survivor Series. Survivor Series 2017 was headlined by a traditional...
Mick Foley On Why He Doesn’t Want To See Steve Austin Wrestle Again
At WrestleMania 38 Steve Austin rolled back the years as he claimed a memorable win over Kevin Owens. The match was Austin’s first in almost two decades, and far exceeded what anyone could have believed that he was physically capable of. Despite near-constant rumours since retiring in 2003, Austin...
Ric Flair Blasts Former Gimmick As “The Most Humiliating Thing” Of His Life
Ric Flair has enjoyed the kind of career that many can only dream of. He was World Champion 16-times (at least) and headlined arenas all over the world. While in the ring he faced some of the biggest and best names the industry had to offer including Dusty Rhodes, Ricky Steamboat, Sting, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and many more.
Former World Champion Recalls Being Given Advice By Dwayne Johnson
While Dwayne Johnson wasn’t the first professional wrestler to head to Hollywood, he has arguably been the most successful. The WWE legend used his relatively short full-time wrestling run to launch a movie career, which has now lasted two decades. Since swapping the squared circle of the red carpet, Johnson has become arguably the biggest male movie star in the world, appearing in a number of successful films.
Becky Lynch Details ‘Painful’ And ‘Terrifying’ Survivor Series Bump
Becky Lynch made her return to WWE after almost four months on the shelf on the SmackDown before Survivor Series, being revealed as the final member of Team Belair. In the Survivor Series WarGames bout, Lynch helped her team to victory after hitting a spectacular diving leg drop from the top of the cage onto Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, who were laid out on a table, before pinning Kai to grab the victory for Bianca Belair’s team.
Former NXT Tag Team Champion Makes Shock AEW Debut [SPOILER]
As one British star leaves AEW, another has stepped through the All Elite Wrestling door for the very first time. Ahead of the December 7th edition of AEW Dynamite Tony Khan confirmed that William Regal is leaving the company to head back to WWE. His departure was later addressed on television and in storyline, in a pre-taped interview where he explained turning his back on Jon Moxley, as well as reiterating that he’s “Blackpool Combat Club until I die.”
Creative “Making Plans” For Return Of Huge WWE Star
As WWE continues to strengthen their roster, it appears that the women’s division could soon be in line for a huge boost. On the December 2nd edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Tegan Nox made a surprise return to WWE after being released back in November 2021. The star came to the aid of Liv Morgan who was being beaten down by Damage CTRL. In recent months, WWE’s women’s roster has also seen the likes of Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and Emma all return, while there are rumours that Chelsea Green will also be back with the company soon.
AEW Star Fires Back At Criticism Of In-Ring Style
Back in October Athena sparked controversy online following a match involving Jody Threat on AEW Dark: Elevation. The bout appeared to veer out of control, and the former WWE star was criticised online for being too physical. During the match, Threat appeared to lose her way and slipped at the...
Becky Lynch Discusses Potential WWE Premium Live Event In Ireland
At SummerSlam 2022 Becky Lynch took on Bianca Belair in her quest to regain the Raw Women’s Championship. The former champion was defeated by Belair for the gold at WrestleMania 38 and was desperate to climb back to the top of the red brand’s women’s division. However,...
Shawn Michaels Reveals The New Day Are Open To Long Term WWE NXT Run
On the December 6th episode of WWE NXT, Pretty Deadly were shocked when their Christmas story time was interrupted by The New Day, who issued a challenge to face the NXT Tag Team Champions this weekend at NXT Deadline on December 10th. WWE NXT has seen an increase of cross-pollination...
Jim Cornette Names Who Should Be MJF’s Next Challenger
Jim Cornette has expressed who he wants to be the next in line to challenge for MJF’s AEW World Championship, along with who should never get a shot at the title. MJF defeated Jon Moxley at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19th, defeating Jon Moxley after a shocking turn by Mox’s former mentor William Regal. This alliance would be short lived, with the new AEW World Champion attacking Regal on the November 30th episode of Dynamite. Assuming that MJF successfully defends the title against Ricky Starks at the Winter is Coming special, where Starks has received a shot due to winning the World Title Eliminator Tournament, fans will find out who is next to challenge for the gold.
Tony Khan Confirms William Regal Will Leave AEW At The End Of 2022
William Regal is leaving All Elite Wrestling at the end of 2022. Tony Khan has confirmed that the wrestling legend will be returning to WWE in a coaching capacity in an effort to be closer to his son, Charlie Dempsey. William Regal debuted in AEW at Revolution 2022 and throughout...
Pretty Deadly Confronted By Main Roster Stars, Match Set For NXT Deadline
Pretty Deadly have held the NXT Tag Team Titles since winning a huge Fatal-Four-Way Match at Worlds Collide, but they are now about to face their stiffest test yet. On the December 6th episode of NXT, Kit Wilson and Elton Prince treated the world to their version of a Christmas Story. The former NXT UK stars took great delight in their achievements from the past year, and pointed to a lack of competition in their division. After claiming that 2023 would be their year because there was no one left to face them, the pair were confronted by one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history.
What Happened When A Fan Once Attacked Roman Reigns With A Money In The Bank Briefcase During A WWE Show?
Roman Reigns was the victim of a fan attack at a WWE Live Event in 2015 where a fan threw a plastic briefcase into the ring, hitting Reigns in the head. Before he was known as The Tribal Chief and The Head of the Table, Reigns was pushed heavily to the WWE Universe, leading to much rejection from fans both at home and in the arenas. One fan would take their hatred of Roman Reigns to the next level, choosing to launch the case at Reigns.
Sami Zayn Wants To Apply For Great British Bake Off Host
Sami Zayn wants the Great British Bake Off to feel more Ucey. The Honorary Uce asked where he could apply to be the next host of the show on Twitter, quoting a BBC article that reported that Matt Lucas has ended his time presenting the programme. Lucas had hosted 3 seasons of the programme before announcing the departure on social media.
William Regal’s AEW Exit Addressed On Dynamite, Hands Down Final Lesson
On December 7th AEW President Tony Khan announced that William Regal will be leaving the company and heading back to WWE. Regal was released by the sports entertainment giant back in January 2022. While Khan’s ‘real life’ explanation for Regal’s departure was that he wanted to work with his son...
William Regal Pays Tribute To The Blackpool Combat Club
After an incredible amount of speculation, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed on December 7th that William Regal will be leaving All Elite Wrestling. William Regal joined AEW back in March, making his debut at Revolution following the match between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley. Over the following weeks, the trio founded the Blackpool Combat Club which later came to include Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli.
Brock Lesnar Wanted To Lose To Surprising WWE Hall of Famer In Their Home State
Brock Lesnar has a reputation for sometimes being not always the easiest person to deal with, but according to a WWE Hall of Famer, even just months into his main roster career, he wasn’t above doing a favour for a fellow star. Shortly after WrestleMania 18 John Layfield, known...
Jim Ross Throws Jab At John Laurinaitis – “He Deserves The Goddamn Misery That He’s Living”
Following the closure of WCW in March 2001, John Laurinaitis joined WWE as an agent. From here, he worked his way up the backstage ladder and was made Head of Talent Relations in 2004, replacing Jim Ross. Although Laurinaitis was later replaced himself by Triple H, the former Johnny Ace...
Seth Rollins Revealed How WWE Gave Him A “Chip On His Shoulder”
Seth Rollins explained how WWE put a chip on his shoulder by slotting him on the kickoff show of a WWE pay-per-view with members of The Bloodline. Today, Rollins, Roman Reigns, and The Usos are at the top of their game and bona fide main eventers but back in 2013, they were once relegated to the kickoff show of a WWE pay-per-view and that changed everything for their mindset.
