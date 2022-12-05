Jim Cornette has expressed who he wants to be the next in line to challenge for MJF’s AEW World Championship, along with who should never get a shot at the title. MJF defeated Jon Moxley at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19th, defeating Jon Moxley after a shocking turn by Mox’s former mentor William Regal. This alliance would be short lived, with the new AEW World Champion attacking Regal on the November 30th episode of Dynamite. Assuming that MJF successfully defends the title against Ricky Starks at the Winter is Coming special, where Starks has received a shot due to winning the World Title Eliminator Tournament, fans will find out who is next to challenge for the gold.

2 DAYS AGO