Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
Is it the end for Iran's morality police? Activists sceptical of claims body is being disbanded
A three-day general strike is taking place in Iran this week. It's a show of defiance, as the anti-regime protest movement approaches its three-month mark with no sign of abating. On Monday, the strike was observed in dozens of Iranian cities, from the capital Tehran to Isfahan, Tabriz and the Kurdish regions. Facing its greatest existential challenge since the 1979 revolution, the Iranian regime has responded with a crackdown. Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands more arrested, including 11 sentenced to death.
France 24
New UN human rights chief Volker Turk condemns 'war crimes' in Ukraine
The new UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Austria's Volker Türk, granted a wide-ranging interview to FRANCE 24 from Geneva. This week, the High Commissioner travelled to Ukraine to observe first-hand the consequences of Russia's invasion on the Ukrainian people. During his visit, Türk had to take cover in an underground shelter in Kyiv as Russian missiles hit civilian targets. Speaking to FRANCE 24, he condemned what he called "war crimes" in Ukraine: "The picture that emerges is [one of] torture, summary executions, disappearances, wilful killings of civilians and that's very, very tragic and shocking."
France 24
China's Xi strikes deals with Saudi royals during 'milestone' visit
Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a raft of deals with Saudi officials during a three-day visit to Riyadh as Beijing seeks to shore up its Covid-hit economy and as the Saudis, long-term US allies, push to diversify their economic and political alliances. The two countries reaffirmed the significance of stability...
Ex-Russian operative who visited the front in Ukraine says Russian troops are in disarray due to a 'crisis of strategic planning'
Igor Girkin, who led the annexation of Crimea in 2014, said Russian soldiers don't understand the purpose of fighting or the "condition for victory."
France 24
Live: Putin says 'an agreement will have to be reached' for Ukraine conflict to end
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that ultimately an agreement would need to be struck to end fighting in Ukraine, nearly ten months after the Kremlin launched its "special military operation" there. French energy group TotalEnergies said earlier that it was withdrawing its representatives from the board of Russian gas giant Novatek and taking a $3.7 billion hit in the wake of sanctions against Moscow. Follow our live blog for the latest on the war. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
France 24
Croatia to join Europe's passport-free Schengen area from January
European Union countries agreed Thursday to allow Croatia to fully open its borders and participate in Europe’s ID-check-free travel zone, but Bulgaria and Romania were told that they must wait longer to be allowed in. “The Schengen area is growing for the first time in more than a decade,”...
France 24
The 'mad' prince behind an attempt to overthrow the German state
A prince dismissed by his own family as a "mad old man" has emerged as a central figure in an alleged plot to overthrow the German government. He was arrested along with other alleged plotters – including a right-wing ex-MP and former soldiers – in a nationwide operation carried out by thousands of security forces on Wednesday.
France 24
Fleeing DR Congo, thousands of Congolese refugees stream into Uganda
In eastern DR Congo, fighting between the M23 rebel group and the Congolese army has already forced 400,000 people to flee. Since March, more than 100,000 civilians have found refuge in Uganda. Hundreds of families arrive every week in the country, which is already home to 1.5 million refugees. Ugandan camps are saturated; the government and the UN overwhelmed. Their only solution is to send the newcomers to a large settlement located 300 kilometres from the border. Thousands of Congolese are trying to start a new life there, but conditions are precarious. Our regional correspondent Clément Di Roma reports.
France 24
US warns as Russia, Iran move toward full defence ‘partnership’
The Biden administration is accusing Russia of moving to provide advanced military assistance to Iran, including air defense systems, helicopters and fighter jets, part of deepening cooperation between the two nations as Tehran provides drones to support Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby...
France 24
Iran ex-president Mohammad Khatami voices support for protests
Former Iranian president Mohammad Khatami has voiced support for the protest movement sparked by Mahsa Amini's death, describing as "beautiful" its main slogan — "Woman, life, freedom". Protests have swept Iran for nearly three months since Amini died after her arrest for an alleged breach of the country's hijab...
France 24
Ukraine fight brings Russia's nationalists in from the cold
"Patriotism is the newest fad in Russia," the 42-year-old marketing specialist with glistening eyes and a handlebar moustache reminiscent of Russia's imperial era said before taking to the stage at a patriotic concert in Moscow. "I like your faces. They haven't been disfigured by liberalism!" he told the like-minded crowd,...
France 24
Chinese cities remain quiet amid tentative exit from 'zero-Covid' rules
Judging by Friday's quiet streets in China's capital Beijing and the adherence to virus curbs by some city eateries, the anxieties created by 'zero-Covid' policies are likely to hamper a quick return to health for the world's second-largest economy. Although the government on Wednesday loosened key parts of the strict...
France 24
Who gave the order? Investigating Colombia's 'false positives' scandal
The "false positives" scandal is one of the deadliest episodes of the conflict in Colombia. In the 2000s, the Colombian army murdered thousands of innocent civilians, passing them off as guerrillas or criminals in order to increase the "body counts" of military operations. The victims were young men from poor families, lured by false promises of employment. Today, families are still fighting for the truth and for justice. For two years, our Bogota correspondent Pascale Mariani investigated this national scandal by following one mother, whose son was killed in 2008, in her search for justice.
France 24
China's zero-Covid rollback: Changes bring relief but also anxiety over spread
China has now relaxed many of its Covid restrictions, removing requirements for PCR tests in many places and allowing people to isolate at home. The new measures come following a wave of anti-lockdown protests. Although the changes have been welcomed, there's also concern that Covid will spread among a population where many elderly people are not vaccinated. FRANCE 24's former Hong Kong correspondent Oliver Farry gives us his insight into the situation.
France 24
Pedro Castillo, Peru's 'first poor president,' ousted on corruption charges
Hailed as a mold-breaker, the far-left trade unionist did, however, fit a disturbing pattern for Peru's leaders as Congress ousted him Wednesday in an impeachment vote amid corruption allegations against Castillo. Castillo, 53, was largely unknown until he led a national strike five years ago that forced the then-government to...
France 24
Far-right prince at centre of German coup plot
Prince Heinrich XIII Reuss, descendant of a noble family with a history dating back over eight centuries, was supposed to be installed as Germany's new leader if the bizarre plan had succeeded, officials say. But he was arrested, along with other alleged plotters including a right-wing ex-MP and former soldiers,...
France 24
A fair trade? Griner swap for jailed arms dealer raises eyebrows
The rival Republican Party quickly attacked Biden whose spokeswoman said he made no apologies for freeing Griner, a 32-year-old Olympic gold medalist and LGBTQ trailblazer who was locked up after being found with small quantities of cannabis oil in vape cartridges. Bout, the inspiration for the movie "Lord of War"...
France 24
Uganda receives 1,200 trial Ebola vaccines
On tonight's show: Uganda takes delivery of 1,200 trial Ebola vaccines. The jab aims to tackle a strain of the virus that has so far claimed 56 lives and infected hundreds. Also, Nigeria's defence chief rubbishes Reuters' claims about a secretive military abortion programme. Plus COP15 gets underway in Canada, with the summit hoping to put a spotlight on protecting biodiversity.
France 24
Live: EU targets Russian armed forces and banks in new round of sanctions
The EU's executive arm on Wednesday proposed a ninth package of sanctions on Russia, adding nearly 200 new individuals and entities to the sanctions list. Follow our live blog for the latest on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+1). 10:34pm: Russians may want negotiations only to...
France 24
Peru's impeached president Castillo appears in court on rebellion charges
Peru's stunning political crisis grinded forward Thursday, as former President Pedro Castillo appeared in court following a failed attempt to close a hostile congress and his successor looked for ways to unite the country behind institutions gutted by endemic corruption and mistrust. At his initial court appearance, Castillo looked downcast...
Comments / 0