The "false positives" scandal is one of the deadliest episodes of the conflict in Colombia. In the 2000s, the Colombian army murdered thousands of innocent civilians, passing them off as guerrillas or criminals in order to increase the "body counts" of military operations. The victims were young men from poor families, lured by false promises of employment. Today, families are still fighting for the truth and for justice. For two years, our Bogota correspondent Pascale Mariani investigated this national scandal by following one mother, whose son was killed in 2008, in her search for justice.

19 HOURS AGO