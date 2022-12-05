CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A Carlsbad man will stay in prison for the rest of his life for fatally beating his 8-year-old daughter and then hiding her body. The Carlsbad Current-Argus reported Friday that Juan Lerma was sentenced to life last week for abuse a child resulting in death, evidence tampering and witness bribery.

CARLSBAD, NM ・ 8 HOURS AGO