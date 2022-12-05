Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Carlsbad Father Gets Life for 8-Year-Old Daughter's Death
CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A Carlsbad man will stay in prison for the rest of his life for fatally beating his 8-year-old daughter and then hiding her body. The Carlsbad Current-Argus reported Friday that Juan Lerma was sentenced to life last week for abuse a child resulting in death, evidence tampering and witness bribery.
US News and World Report
Phoenix Drive-Thru Shooting Leads to 1 Worker Dead, 1 Hurt
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect a shooting at a drive-thru that left a fast-food worker dead and a second one wounded. Authorities said Friday that 29-year-old Christopher Candia was booked in a Maricopa County jail on several charges including murder. According to investigators, a fight...
Comments / 0