CPD investigating arson incidents; suspect caught on video starting Bridgeport fires, police say

ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

An investigation is now underway into two cases of arson in the city's Bridgeport neighborhood.

Chicago police said the incidents happened last Sunday night at West 33rd Street and South Lituanica Avenue and 28th and Halsted streets.

In both cases, police said the suspect was caught on surveillance pouring an accelerant and then starting the fires.

RELATED: Norwood Park fire: Bar, apartment above evacuated after blaze breaks out, Chicago police say

But so far, no arrests have been made.

The suspect is described as an 18- to 30-year-old man, wearing a long black winter coat with fur around the hood and a black pack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD Bureau of Detectives - Arson Section at (312) 746-7618.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Comments / 26

Daniel
4d ago

how many in Bridgeport voted for Pritzker and Lightfoot? It's like putting your finger in the socket and surprised at getting shocked

Reply(4)
6
Geo Medellin
4d ago

Where is Bridgeport, keep on braking the law on the west and south side. If your thinking about bringing crime to the North side there might be trouble for the thieves. The Northside residents are hiring private security companies and the police are going to put more officers on the streets 🧐

Reply(1)
2
krij mo
4d ago

Of the cops don't catch him, the neighborhood will! Don't fk around in Bridgeport!

Reply(8)
6
 

