NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
BROOKLYN DRIVE-BY: 2 men hit by hail of bullets outside restaurant
The two men were standing in front of Sol De Quito on Irving Avenue in Bushwick around 4 a.m. when someone in a dark-colored sedan opened fire.
Police Save East NY Man Threatening to Jump from Top of Truck
A mentally ill Brooklyn man was saved from jumping off a large box truck in an East New York, Brooklyn truck yard this afternoon after scaling the vehicle and holding cops at bay for over an hour. The man, not identified, apparently entered the yard, Pentum Trucking at Fountain Avenue...
Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
Man stabbed to death in NYC subway station
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a killing inside a Greenwich Village subway station. Police responded to a call of an unconscious man just after midnight Thursday in the West Fourth St. and Sixth Ave. station. Officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive near the stairwell ramp area, off...
Man shot to death in hallway of Bronx public housing building, gunman at large
Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in the hallway of a public housing building in the Bronx Thursday night, authorities said.
Man's head slashed by suspect on East Side 6 train: Police
Police say a man was slashed in the head by a suspect, who fled the 6 train at the 33rd Street station Thursday morning.
Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD
BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. First responders were called to the five-story big-box store on Exterior Street near East 153rd Street around 11:15 a.m., according […]
Gang clash leads to fatal stabbing on NYC street, NYPD says
A man was stabbed to death in a gang brawl on a South Ozone Park street, police said Friday. Police said Justin Shaw, 20, was walking near Lefferts and Rockaway Blvds. just before 3 p.m. Wednesday with a group of friends when they were confronted by another group. One of the suspects asked Shaw which gang he was loyal to and Shaw said he was with the Pay Bacc Crips. “We’re Mac Ballas,” one of ...
SUBWAY ASSAULT: Rider, 66, slashed across face on Manhattan 6 train
The victim, 66, was on a southbound 6 train arriving at the 33rd Street station around 3:20 a.m. when a man in his 40s attacked him.
Teen girl grazed by bullet in Brooklyn shooting: NYPD
EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 16-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet grazed her in Brooklyn Thursday, police said. The shooting happened at White Street and Moore Street in East Williamsburg, according to the NYPD. The teen was taken to a hospital by private vehicle, police said. She’s the only victim that police are […]
Double stabbing leaves 20-year-old dead in Queens
NEW YORK - A 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed, and another was wounded, during a dispute with a group of individuals that escalated Wednesday in Queens, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the incident happened just before 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Lefferts Boulevard and...
5 hurt after stolen BMW from SI rear-ends ambulance in NJ
A stolen car from Staten Island rear-ended an ambulance hauling three passengers in Newark early Thursday, injuring five people.
Man found shot to death inside Baychester Houses
A man was found dead after being shot inside the Baychester Houses in Edenwald Thursday night.
Man stabbed to death at parking garage near Times Square, killer at large
The 24-year-old victim was stabbed in front of a parking garage on W. 41st Street, just east of Ninth Avenue, in Hell’s Kitchen shortly after 11 p.m.
Man found slain in NYC subway station
A homeless man was found fatally slashed in a Greenwich Village subway station, cops said Friday. The unidentified victim was discovered with fatal lacerations to his torso in a remote area of the West Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue station in Manhattan near the stairwell ramp area off the platform around 12:10 a.m. Thursday, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said. Police said the incident has been ruled a homicide. Authorities did not immediately know what led to the killing, and no arrests have been made.
Early morning fire ravages through pizzeria in the Bronx
Neighbors describe the terrifying scene, saying they heard an explosion.
Woman killed in house fire on Long Island: officials
SEAFORD, N.Y. (PIX11) – An 80-year-old woman died in a house fire on Long Island Tuesday morning, authorities said. The fire happened at a home in Seaford on Riverside Avenue around 6:15 a.m., according to the Nassau County Police Department. The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, officials said. Around 70 firefighters […]
Bronx pizza shop owner says e-bike caused devastating fire overnight
NEW YORK -- The owner of a beloved Bronx pizza shop says an e-bike started a fire that destroyed his restaurant overnight Monday. Friends and customers hugged Pepe Caamano as he checked out the damage done to his brick oven pizza shop Pepe Joe's on Courtland Avenue in the Melrose section. "I was sleeping and my coworker, he called me, said listen, customers, they called me, and it's burning, the pizza shop. I was shocked," Caamano told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge. Firefighters responded at around 2:30 a.m. Flames quickly tore through the restaurant, but fortunately no one was inside. Caamano, who's been running the restaurant for 26...
Man Gunned Down Outside Bed-Stuy Public Housing Complex: Cops
Brooklyn detectives are looking for the shooter who gunned down a 24-year-old man near a public housing complex early on Monday afternoon. At this time, police sources did not indicate whether this homicide is connected to the deadly shooting spree in Brooklyn and the Lower East Side […] Click here to view original web page at www.amny.com.
Man fatally stabbed after verbal dispute in Midtown Manhattan
It happened in front of a parking garage on West 42nd Street, about half a block from the Port Authority Bus Terminal.
