Brooklyn, NY

Daily News

Gang clash leads to fatal stabbing on NYC street, NYPD says

A man was stabbed to death in a gang brawl on a South Ozone Park street, police said Friday. Police said Justin Shaw, 20, was walking near Lefferts and Rockaway Blvds. just before 3 p.m. Wednesday with a group of friends when they were confronted by another group. One of the suspects asked Shaw which gang he was loyal to and Shaw said he was with the Pay Bacc Crips. “We’re Mac Ballas,” one of ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Police Save East NY Man Threatening to Jump from Top of Truck

A mentally ill Brooklyn man was saved from jumping off a large box truck in an East New York, Brooklyn truck yard this afternoon after scaling the vehicle and holding cops at bay for over an hour. The man, not identified, apparently entered the yard, Pentum Trucking at Fountain Avenue...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Man stabbed to death in NYC subway station

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a killing inside a Greenwich Village subway station. Police responded to a call of an unconscious man just after midnight Thursday in the West Fourth St. and Sixth Ave. station. Officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive near the stairwell ramp area, off...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Man found slain in NYC subway station

A homeless man was found fatally slashed in a Greenwich Village subway station, cops said Friday.  The unidentified victim was discovered with fatal lacerations to his torso in a remote area of the West Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue station in Manhattan near the stairwell ramp area off the platform around 12:10 a.m. Thursday, police said.  He was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said.  Police said the incident has been ruled a homicide.  Authorities did not immediately know what led to the killing, and no arrests have been made. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Chinese food deliveryman attacked in the Bronx, $300 and food stolen

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Chinese food deliveryman was attacked and robbed while working Tuesday afternoon in the Bronx, police said. The unidentified victim, 50, showed up to deliver food at an address on East Clarke Place when a man walked up to him and hit him in the head, knocking him to the ground, […]
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Man Gunned Down Outside Bed-Stuy Public Housing Complex: Cops

Brooklyn detectives are looking for the shooter who gunned down a 24-year-old man near a public housing complex early on Monday afternoon. At this time, police sources did not indicate whether this homicide is connected to the deadly shooting spree in Brooklyn and the Lower East Side […] Click here to view original web page at www.amny.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Case of teen with special needs found burned to death in NYC home ruled a homicide

A teen with special needs was found burned to death inside his Brooklyn home this week — two days after his dad said he fell into scalding bathwater — in a case that has been ruled a homicide, authorities and police sources said Wednesday.  Josiah Green, 18, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in his bed “with burns about the body” when cops responded to a 911 call at his apartment on Wyona Street near Pitkin Avenue in New Lots around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, cops said.  He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers.  The teen’s father claimed his son fell into...
BROOKLYN, NY
amny.com

Man found stabbed to death on Bronx street corner: NYPD

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed in the Bronx early Tuesday morning. According to the NYPD, at 5:01 a.m. on Dec. 6 officers from the 52nd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at the corner of 183rd Street and University Avenue. Upon their arrival, cops found 28-year-old Fitzroy Bennett unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to his torso.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Video shows moment 7-year-old NYC boy, dad hit by BB pellets in possible hate crime

New video shows the moment a 7-year-old boy and his father were hit by BB gun pellets in a Staten Island incident that authorities are investigating as a possible anti-Semitic hate crime.  The dad and son — wearing traditional Jewish garb — were returning a shopping cart in front of the Kosher Island market in the Meiers Corners neighborhood when someone fired at them from a passing black sports car around 4:20 p.m. Sunday, according to police and the footage.   The boy ducked and turned toward his father, who tended to him after they were struck, according to the video, released by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

19-year-old woman victim of attempted rape in Brooklyn

NEW YORK – A 19-year-old woman was attacked in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn last month, and today, police released video surveillance footage of the alleged suspect. According to the NYPD, the unidentified male approached the victim from behind and grabbed her, forcing her to the ground. Detectives said the man attempted to rape her once she was on the ground, but she managed to free herself and flee. The suspect also fled the scene, but was captured on a nearby surveillance video camera. The post 19-year-old woman victim of attempted rape in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island man, 44, accused of murdering ‘acquaintance,’ who was found stabbed to death in bed: NYPD

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 44-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of Eugene Reba, 72, of Graniteville. Seneca Morciglio of Ambassador Lane in Charleston stands accused in the fatal assault where Reba’s lifeless body was found inside his apartment at 1290 Richmond Ave. on Nov. 14 at about 10:40 a.m., according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a witness.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

