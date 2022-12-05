Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Gang clash leads to fatal stabbing on NYC street, NYPD says
A man was stabbed to death in a gang brawl on a South Ozone Park street, police said Friday. Police said Justin Shaw, 20, was walking near Lefferts and Rockaway Blvds. just before 3 p.m. Wednesday with a group of friends when they were confronted by another group. One of the suspects asked Shaw which gang he was loyal to and Shaw said he was with the Pay Bacc Crips. “We’re Mac Ballas,” one of ...
Police arrest 3 teens linked to fatal stabbing of Brooklyn man
The NYPD has arrested three people in connection to a Queens stabbing that left one man dead and another recovering at a hospital.
Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
bkreader.com
Police Save East NY Man Threatening to Jump from Top of Truck
A mentally ill Brooklyn man was saved from jumping off a large box truck in an East New York, Brooklyn truck yard this afternoon after scaling the vehicle and holding cops at bay for over an hour. The man, not identified, apparently entered the yard, Pentum Trucking at Fountain Avenue...
fox5ny.com
Man stabbed to death in NYC subway station
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a killing inside a Greenwich Village subway station. Police responded to a call of an unconscious man just after midnight Thursday in the West Fourth St. and Sixth Ave. station. Officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive near the stairwell ramp area, off...
Sundance Oliver planned to shoot up NYPD precinct before surrender: prosecutors
The man who killed two people and injured a senior in a wheelchair in a 24-hour crime spree across New York City this week had planned to shoot up a NYPD precinct before his girlfriend urged him not to, and he eventually surrendered.
Suspect stabbed transgender woman in the face twice in Central Harlem attack: DA
CENTRAL HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An alleged attacker faced hate crime charges Thursday for the stabbing of a transgender woman. Alshon Williams, 49, allegedly misgendered the 36-year-old victim, called her an anti-gay slur and stabbed her at least twice in the face on Nov. 1, officials said. Williams then allegedly pulled out a gun, firing […]
Group of 5 men assault workers at Bronx deli, steal $4K in cash
A group of five men allegedly robbed a Bronx deli Wednesday, stealing thousands of dollars and assaulting the two employees, authorities said.
Man found slain in NYC subway station
A homeless man was found fatally slashed in a Greenwich Village subway station, cops said Friday. The unidentified victim was discovered with fatal lacerations to his torso in a remote area of the West Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue station in Manhattan near the stairwell ramp area off the platform around 12:10 a.m. Thursday, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said. Police said the incident has been ruled a homicide. Authorities did not immediately know what led to the killing, and no arrests have been made.
Man, 30, arrested after fatal overdose on Long Island
Officials arrested a man on Long Island during a fatal overdose investigation on Thursday evening, authorities said.
Chinese food deliveryman attacked in the Bronx, $300 and food stolen
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Chinese food deliveryman was attacked and robbed while working Tuesday afternoon in the Bronx, police said. The unidentified victim, 50, showed up to deliver food at an address on East Clarke Place when a man walked up to him and hit him in the head, knocking him to the ground, […]
Man, 28, found fatally stabbed in torso in the Bronx
Officials are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death Tuesday morning in the Bronx, according to authorities.
bkreader.com
Man Gunned Down Outside Bed-Stuy Public Housing Complex: Cops
Brooklyn detectives are looking for the shooter who gunned down a 24-year-old man near a public housing complex early on Monday afternoon. At this time, police sources did not indicate whether this homicide is connected to the deadly shooting spree in Brooklyn and the Lower East Side […] Click here to view original web page at www.amny.com.
Case of teen with special needs found burned to death in NYC home ruled a homicide
A teen with special needs was found burned to death inside his Brooklyn home this week — two days after his dad said he fell into scalding bathwater — in a case that has been ruled a homicide, authorities and police sources said Wednesday. Josiah Green, 18, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in his bed “with burns about the body” when cops responded to a 911 call at his apartment on Wyona Street near Pitkin Avenue in New Lots around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers. The teen’s father claimed his son fell into...
amny.com
Man found stabbed to death on Bronx street corner: NYPD
Police are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed in the Bronx early Tuesday morning. According to the NYPD, at 5:01 a.m. on Dec. 6 officers from the 52nd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at the corner of 183rd Street and University Avenue. Upon their arrival, cops found 28-year-old Fitzroy Bennett unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to his torso.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Police Officer Arrested for Threatening Ex-Boyfriend with Gun over Childcare Dispute
An off-duty Brooklyn NYPD officer was arrested on Friday for threatening his ex-boyfriend with a gun during an argument over child care, according to police. Giovanni Bailey, 27, was arguing with his ex-boyfriend about child care when he put a gun on the dresser and […] Click here to view original web page at www.audacy.com.
Video shows moment 7-year-old NYC boy, dad hit by BB pellets in possible hate crime
New video shows the moment a 7-year-old boy and his father were hit by BB gun pellets in a Staten Island incident that authorities are investigating as a possible anti-Semitic hate crime. The dad and son — wearing traditional Jewish garb — were returning a shopping cart in front of the Kosher Island market in the Meiers Corners neighborhood when someone fired at them from a passing black sports car around 4:20 p.m. Sunday, according to police and the footage. The boy ducked and turned toward his father, who tended to him after they were struck, according to the video, released by...
A 14-year-old victim got killed in the Bronx. Police released a video of the suspects.
The Police have released a video regarding a shooting that occurred on Nov 23. In the video, we can see two men walking on a sidewalk on Morris Avenue, then running back from behind a parked car.
19-year-old woman victim of attempted rape in Brooklyn
NEW YORK – A 19-year-old woman was attacked in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn last month, and today, police released video surveillance footage of the alleged suspect. According to the NYPD, the unidentified male approached the victim from behind and grabbed her, forcing her to the ground. Detectives said the man attempted to rape her once she was on the ground, but she managed to free herself and flee. The suspect also fled the scene, but was captured on a nearby surveillance video camera. The post 19-year-old woman victim of attempted rape in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Staten Island man, 44, accused of murdering ‘acquaintance,’ who was found stabbed to death in bed: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 44-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of Eugene Reba, 72, of Graniteville. Seneca Morciglio of Ambassador Lane in Charleston stands accused in the fatal assault where Reba’s lifeless body was found inside his apartment at 1290 Richmond Ave. on Nov. 14 at about 10:40 a.m., according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a witness.
Comments / 0