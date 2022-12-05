Midsouth Arenacross is coming to the Four States Fair Entertainment Center, Saturday, December 10th and you can win tickets by sending us a 'selfie'. Just download our app and send in a selfie. That is all you have to do to get entered. Our app is free and once you get it you will be able to take us with you anywhere. All app users get special access to contests just like this one as well as getting twice as much music when they listen to the app.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO