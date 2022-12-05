As most of you know our beloved Christmas tree sale has been dramatically changed this year because of the actions of a tree vendor up north. Pastor Denny got concerned and has since found two other churches who have similar stories with the same company. It is still uncertain whether they will get any of their deposit back. The church fronts about $50,000 in costs to put on this sale every year and the profit they make is, at most, the same amount of money. This is achieved with countless hours of volunteer time of their parishioners plus some outside people who use the extra money to fund their own Christmas traditions.

KEY BISCAYNE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO