Key Biscayne, FL

islandernews.com

Friday dining on Key Biscayne, where are the best deals?

As December rolls on, with island events seemingly everywhere, our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants add to the month's festive feeling by offering some of the most delicious burgers-and-more dining options this #BurgerFriday, December 9. Costa Med Bistro. Sometimes all you need is a loaded burger and a lot of fries! A...
Wednesday’s Key Biscayne dining options and savings

BOGO Happy Hour drinks on the island? $5 wine & beer? Free or Half off appetizers?. That and more are being offered by our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants, who along with the deals, are serving up some of the most delicious dining options on this Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Costa Med...
Market sees an uptick in sales with arrival of December

Last week (Nov. 28 to Dec. 2) saw an uptick in closed deals across Key Biscayne and Brickell’s housing markets. A swanky Jade Brickell four-bedroom spanning a generous 3,415 square feet of living space was the top-selling property during this period. It sold for a cool $3,625,000. In Key...
Key Biscayne Police Blotter for November 21 to December 4

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of November 21 to December 4. These incidents were taken from the department’s logs. November 21, 2022. Officers completed a found property report for a set of keys located at Westwood...
#STOPTHEGRINCH fundraiser launches to help offset Christmas tree scam

As most of you know our beloved Christmas tree sale has been dramatically changed this year because of the actions of a tree vendor up north. Pastor Denny got concerned and has since found two other churches who have similar stories with the same company. It is still uncertain whether they will get any of their deposit back. The church fronts about $50,000 in costs to put on this sale every year and the profit they make is, at most, the same amount of money. This is achieved with countless hours of volunteer time of their parishioners plus some outside people who use the extra money to fund their own Christmas traditions.
Why are non-functioning Crandon street lights not being fixed?

I’ve been living on this island paradise for 20 years and I wouldn’t change it for any other place in the world. Lately, I have noticed that most of the streetlights on Crandon Boulevard are not working. It makes me wonder about promises made by people in charge. Also, I wonder where the enormous amount of money that we pay for taxes goes?
With participation rates rising, Village looking to address the need for more youth sports fields

Competing on a level playing field is what sports is all about. But, sometimes, just finding any field to play on has been a lingering problem on Key Biscayne. That's why Village officials are stepping up their game to find immediate alternative solutions, and that is why the topic of youth athletics grabbed much of the spotlight during Tuesday evening's Village Council meeting.
This Week at MAST: December 8-14

There are always exciting things happening at MAST Academy. Whether you are a student, parent or alumnus of the school, you can find out about upcoming activities at the school in this weekly summary. Thursday December 8:. Soccer: MAST’s boys soccer team will be playing against Miami Killian Senior High...
