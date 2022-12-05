(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police continue to investigate a shooting inside a northeast Minneapolis bar that left one person dead. Officers called to Spring Street Tavern late Saturday night found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound and first responders were unable to save him. Investigators say the victim and a man he knew got into an altercation before the suspect drew a gun and shot him. Witnesses detained the suspect until police arrived, and he was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in the fight. No names have been released.

