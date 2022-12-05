ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arden Hills, MN

Comments / 0

 

voiceofalexandria.com

Alexandria native Jaran Roste named Gagliardi Trophy finalist

(Collegeville, MN)--Quarterback Jaran Roste has been named one of four finalists for the 2022 Gagliardi Trophy, an award presented to the most outstanding football player in Division III. Roste, an Alexandria native, goes down as one of the greatest quarterbacks in Bethel history holding career records in passing yards (9,051),...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:. (eight, eleven, twelve, twenty-seven, forty-seven) (three, six, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-one)
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Longtime KCMT-TV Anchor John Froyd has died

(Alexandria, MN)--Longtime TV Anchor/Broadcaster John Froyd has reportedly passed away. John worked for over forty years in broadcasting in the Midwest. He was an anchorman at KCMT-TV in Alexandria for many years. In 1971, he took a position as the news director and news anchor at KCMT/KNMT in Alexandria. He worked in later years as a news anchor in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

3 die in house fire in Watertown, authorities say

Three people died in a house fire in Watertown early Friday, authorities said. The Watertown fire and police departments and the state fire marshal are investigating the fire in the 100 Block of Western Avenue that was reported about 12:30 a.m. Friday, Watertown Fire Department Chief Travis Teesch said in a statement.
WATERTOWN, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed they are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred just before 6 PM on Monday, December 5, 2022. Several calls came into the Dakota County 911 Dispatchers for an accident with injuries near Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota. Callers reported that a person was lying on the road and not moving. The vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene.
BURNSVILLE, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fatal crash in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after being hit by a car near Perham. Minnesota State Patrol say the victim was walking in a traffic lane of Round Lake Loop around 6:30 p.m. on December 5 when he was hit by a man driving a Jeep.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Obituary- Kenneth W. Steiger, 84

Kenneth W. Steiger, 84 of Alexandria, died on Wednesday, December 7th. A funeral service is at 11 a.m., Monday, December 12th at Alexandria Covenant Church. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Garfield. Visitation is from 4 to7 p.m. on Sunday at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria and...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis bar shooting leaves man dead

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police continue to investigate a shooting inside a northeast Minneapolis bar that left one person dead. Officers called to Spring Street Tavern late Saturday night found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound and first responders were unable to save him. Investigators say the victim and a man he knew got into an altercation before the suspect drew a gun and shot him. Witnesses detained the suspect until police arrived, and he was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in the fight. No names have been released.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Details emerge concerning charges against Benson school teacher

(Benson, MN)--An elementary school teacher in west-central Minnesota is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting three young children, and more details have been released by authorities related to the case. They say that a video appears to show Roger Ebnet of Benson acting inappropriately while making three boys below the age of eight-years-old sit between his legs last week. The 59-year-old has been charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct. The Benson School District placed Ebnet on administrative leave while police investigate the incident.
BENSON, MN
kfgo.com

Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hilton Minneapolis to be sold at foreclosure auction

MINNEAPOLIS -- The largest hotel in Minneapolis will be up for auction in January following its foreclosure.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.MORE: Hospitality Minnesota unveils COVID-19 relief planThe 826-room hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 13.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

