Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
voiceofalexandria.com
Alexandria native Jaran Roste named Gagliardi Trophy finalist
(Collegeville, MN)--Quarterback Jaran Roste has been named one of four finalists for the 2022 Gagliardi Trophy, an award presented to the most outstanding football player in Division III. Roste, an Alexandria native, goes down as one of the greatest quarterbacks in Bethel history holding career records in passing yards (9,051),...
saturdaytradition.com
Markus Allen, Wisconsin WR, removes name from transfer portal after committing to Minnesota
Markus Allen must have had a change of heart. The Wisconsin redshirt freshman wide receiver initially entered his name into the transfer portal and committed to Minnesota. However, on Wednesday Allen decommitted from the Gophers. He removed his name from the portal Thursday afternoon. That’s big news for the Badgers...
Minnesota Reportedly Makes New Decision On P.J. Fleck
Since joining the Minnesota Golden Gophers in 2017, P.J. Fleck has been a revelation of a head coach, turning the football team into a force to be reckoned with. Now the school is hoping to keep him in Minneapolis into the end of the 2020s. According to Matt Fortune of...
voiceofalexandria.com
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:. (eight, eleven, twelve, twenty-seven, forty-seven) (three, six, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-one)
voiceofalexandria.com
Longtime KCMT-TV Anchor John Froyd has died
(Alexandria, MN)--Longtime TV Anchor/Broadcaster John Froyd has reportedly passed away. John worked for over forty years in broadcasting in the Midwest. He was an anchorman at KCMT-TV in Alexandria for many years. In 1971, he took a position as the news director and news anchor at KCMT/KNMT in Alexandria. He worked in later years as a news anchor in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
voiceofalexandria.com
3 die in house fire in Watertown, authorities say
Three people died in a house fire in Watertown early Friday, authorities said. The Watertown fire and police departments and the state fire marshal are investigating the fire in the 100 Block of Western Avenue that was reported about 12:30 a.m. Friday, Watertown Fire Department Chief Travis Teesch said in a statement.
Thousands Of Minneapolis Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Minnesotans are moving.
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed they are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred just before 6 PM on Monday, December 5, 2022. Several calls came into the Dakota County 911 Dispatchers for an accident with injuries near Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota. Callers reported that a person was lying on the road and not moving. The vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene.
Former Minnesota Attorney General Humphrey put politics before people and exacerbated the state’s educational achievement gap
The AG’s office transformed Minnesota’s open enrollment system into a quick and easy tool for white parents to avoid integrated schools. Minnesota schools have a race problem. They are heavily segregated and have been so for a long time. The recent Cruz-Cuzman v. Minnesota Court of Appeals decision...
valleynewslive.com
Fatal crash in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after being hit by a car near Perham. Minnesota State Patrol say the victim was walking in a traffic lane of Round Lake Loop around 6:30 p.m. on December 5 when he was hit by a man driving a Jeep.
voiceofalexandria.com
Obituary- Kenneth W. Steiger, 84
Kenneth W. Steiger, 84 of Alexandria, died on Wednesday, December 7th. A funeral service is at 11 a.m., Monday, December 12th at Alexandria Covenant Church. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Garfield. Visitation is from 4 to7 p.m. on Sunday at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria and...
wizmnews.com
Trial begins Tuesday for Wisconsin woman who amputated patient’s foot, without permission, to allegedly put in taxidermy shop
A small-town courthouse in western Wisconsin will be in the media spotlight this week, as a nurse appears in court for amputating a patient’s foot — though there’s quite a bit more to the story than that. Mary Brown of Durand is scheduled for a hearing before...
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis bar shooting leaves man dead
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police continue to investigate a shooting inside a northeast Minneapolis bar that left one person dead. Officers called to Spring Street Tavern late Saturday night found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound and first responders were unable to save him. Investigators say the victim and a man he knew got into an altercation before the suspect drew a gun and shot him. Witnesses detained the suspect until police arrived, and he was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in the fight. No names have been released.
voiceofalexandria.com
Details emerge concerning charges against Benson school teacher
(Benson, MN)--An elementary school teacher in west-central Minnesota is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting three young children, and more details have been released by authorities related to the case. They say that a video appears to show Roger Ebnet of Benson acting inappropriately while making three boys below the age of eight-years-old sit between his legs last week. The 59-year-old has been charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct. The Benson School District placed Ebnet on administrative leave while police investigate the incident.
Man shot dead inside Minneapolis tavern is identified as 37-year-old
Charges have yet to be filed against the suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man inside a Minneapolis bar Saturday night. The suspect was held by witnesses at the scene until police arrived and arrested him after 37-year-old Kenneth T. Rodriguez was shot inside The Spring Street Tavern, at 355 Monroe St. NE.
Why Did Popular Minnesota Chocolate Shop Shut Down Right Before the Holidays?
Reading bad things happen to good people infuriates me and when it's around the holidays it breaks my heart. This is one of those instances where my heart dropped a little after reading what happened to a popular chocolate shop in Minnesota about an hour from St. Cloud. Ever heard...
kfgo.com
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
Hilton Minneapolis to be sold at foreclosure auction
MINNEAPOLIS -- The largest hotel in Minneapolis will be up for auction in January following its foreclosure.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.MORE: Hospitality Minnesota unveils COVID-19 relief planThe 826-room hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 13.
