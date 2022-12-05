ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Dead Body: Channel 4 documentary to dissect body in TV first

By Becca Monaghan
 3 days ago

Channel 4 have returned with another extraordinary documentary – and this time, they will be dissecting a dead body on air.

My Dead Body will delve into the life, death and autopsy of Toni Crews, a mother-of-two who lost her life to cancer in 2020 at the age of 30. It will share the story of her illness, read in Crews' own words from her diaries and letters.

Crews marked the first person in the UK who donated her body for public display to raise awareness. A series of educational workshops with Professor Claire Smith of Brighton and Sussex Medical School and team will show her dissection to educate viewers on the science of cancer and its journey through the body.

The unique study will help understand what caused Crews' symptoms and look at a timeline of how the rare cancer of the tear gland developed from when she was first diagnosed in 2016.

Professor Claire Smith, Head of Anatomy at Brighton and Sussex Medical School, said: "We have been so privileged to explore the journey of cancer through the incredible donation made by Toni.

"As part of this documentary , we were able to invite more than 1,000 students, including nurses, paramedics and neuroscientists, who wouldn’t normally get to learn about this one-in-a-million cancer.

"Toni’s gift of body donation doesn’t end with this documentary either; her body will be used to educate our medical students and doctors for years to come."

My Dead Body - about the documentary www.youtube.com


The documentary will feature raw home footage and interviews with Crews' family, while using voice replicating technology to read her social media posts and letters to her children.

My Dead Body will air on Channel 4 tonight at 10pm.

Related
Indy100

Married At First Sight star criticized for fat-shaming a mannequin

Married at First Sight star Daniel Holmes received backlash from fans after posting a photo where he appeared to fat-shame a plus-size mannequin. Holmes, a personal trainer, posted to his Instagram Story on Monday, to share a photo of the plus-size mannequin modeling clothes at a Nike store. “Those that say this is empowering are completely delusional," Holmes wrote on the photo. “It’s promoting early death. There is no power in that.”Holmes received backlash from people who called his post fatphobic. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWhen Nike implemented the plus size in-store mannequins in 2019 they also...
Indy100

Woman who 'married a ghost' furious after husband ruins honeymoon

A woman who "married a ghost" claimed he ruined their honeymoon after picking up all of the tabs and being covered in ice cream when he tried to get "passionate".Singer-songwriter Brocarde, from Oxfordshire, met Edwardo the ghost when he "burst in" to her bedroom last year and sent "sensations" down her body. Since their first encounter, the pair pursued a relationship and later tied the knot at The Asylum Chapel in London on Halloween. While their big day seemingly went to plan, Brocarde has opened up about the newlywed's honeymoon in Barry Island, South Wales.She told the Daily Star that...
Indy100

What we learned from Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary

Netflix's Harry & Meghan docuseries has officially dropped on Netflix, giving viewers a glimpse into their whirlwind love story. The six-part series will show the high-profile relationship of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, from the moment their romance blossomed to the controversies in recent years which led them to step away from the royal family.Candid interviews with friends and family who have never publicly opened up about the relationship will also be included, along with journalists and historians examining the media's treatment of the pair.Here's everything we learned from the first episode:People in the family often marry others that...
Phys.org

Tattoos found on ancient Egyptian women appear to ask for protection during childbirth

A pair of researchers, one with the University of Missouri at Saint Louis, the other at Johns Hopkins University, has found evidence of tattoos on the bodies of women who lived in Egypt thousands of years ago. In their paper published in The Journal of Egyptian Archaeology, Marie-Lys Arnette and Anne Austin, describe the tattoos and outline their ideas regarding why the women had them.
Outsider.com

Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
FLORIDA STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Unearth An ‘Exceptional Collection’ Of 1,300-Year-Old Stucco Maya Masks In Mexico

Many of the masks were discovered at digs in 2013 and 2018, and represent numerous underworld deities. The Toniná archaeological site in southern Mexico is proving to be a treasure trove of pre-Columbian Maya relics, as a team of archaeologists working in the region recently unveiled a large number of carved stone masks worn by the ancient population.
Indy100

Indy100

