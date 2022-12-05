My Dead Body: Channel 4 documentary to dissect body in TV first

Channel 4 have returned with another extraordinary documentary – and this time, they will be dissecting a dead body on air.

My Dead Body will delve into the life, death and autopsy of Toni Crews, a mother-of-two who lost her life to cancer in 2020 at the age of 30. It will share the story of her illness, read in Crews' own words from her diaries and letters.

Crews marked the first person in the UK who donated her body for public display to raise awareness. A series of educational workshops with Professor Claire Smith of Brighton and Sussex Medical School and team will show her dissection to educate viewers on the science of cancer and its journey through the body.

The unique study will help understand what caused Crews' symptoms and look at a timeline of how the rare cancer of the tear gland developed from when she was first diagnosed in 2016.

Professor Claire Smith, Head of Anatomy at Brighton and Sussex Medical School, said: "We have been so privileged to explore the journey of cancer through the incredible donation made by Toni.

"As part of this documentary , we were able to invite more than 1,000 students, including nurses, paramedics and neuroscientists, who wouldn’t normally get to learn about this one-in-a-million cancer.



"Toni’s gift of body donation doesn’t end with this documentary either; her body will be used to educate our medical students and doctors for years to come."

My Dead Body - about the documentary www.youtube.com





The documentary will feature raw home footage and interviews with Crews' family, while using voice replicating technology to read her social media posts and letters to her children.

My Dead Body will air on Channel 4 tonight at 10pm.

