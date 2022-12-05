Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa Hunter Claims To Have Shot And Killed a Mountain Lion
At this point in time, there is very little debate that mountain lions are indeed back in Iowa. For years the Department of Natural Resources denied their existence. But finally, enough good photographic and video evidence surfaced, giving validity to the claims. Sightings have been confirmed in most regions in the state with wildlife officials still claiming that there aren't enough of the big cats around to establish a breeding population. A few days ago a photo popped up in my Twitter feed that once again proved the big cats are back. Or did it?
Accused Iowa Serial Killer’s Daughter Stood Up By FBI in Florida
The daughter of the accused serial killer in western Iowa says she was stood up by the FBI this week. Donald Dean Studey, who passed away in 2013, has been accused by his daughter Lucey, who says he killed and buried dozens of women on and around their property in Thurman, Iowa.
Someone In Wisconsin Really Put A Dog In Their TSA Carry-On Bag
I would think most of us would be familiar with the rules of air travel carry-ons by now but apparently that's not the case. Imagine you're the TSA screener at an airport in Wisconsin. You're just watching the x-ray machine, seeing bag after bag scoot through, doing your job, and you look up and see this:
Iowa, Immediately Throw Away Your Tree If You Find These Lumps
It feels like a lot of people have switched to using fake trees as their Christmas trees instead of real ones. But some people like to hold onto traditions or just like the smell of a fresh Christmas tree filling their home during the holidays. A real Christmas tree doesn't come without its risks though.
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Illinois
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Illinois. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets. Because circumstances have changed since 1990 some of the targets in many of the maps should be removed and possibly there are others that should be added.
How The Quad Cities Should Get Rid Of Their Crap Christmas Lights
It's so much fun to see so many people with Christmas and holiday lights on their homes throughout the Quad Cities and surrounding areas. If you have your lights up, you may have experienced a similar situation to mine which also made you jump off of your roof because of the intense anger you felt. We'll get to that story in a second but the point of this article is to tell you that there is a way for you to properly dispose of Christmas lights in the Quad Cities.
Top 7 Ways To Really Tick Off Any Native Illinoisan
This December marks Illinois' 204 birthday, and there is a lot to the Land of Lincoln. Much more than some people think. And when you meet somebody who has lived in Illinois their entire life, don't assume any of the below. Unless you really want to tick them off. So...
B100
Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b100quadcities.com
Comments / 2