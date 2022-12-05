Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Brisket In Amarillo? Here’s A Few Contenders.
One of the things I was absolutely spoiled with when it came to Austin was BBQ. It's the place I've hands down had the best BBQ I've ever had. Franklin BBQ, Salt Lick, Terry Black's. Those were the three go-to joints for me when I was craving it. The family...
Will Amarillo be Losing Another Business in Amarillo in 2022?
The news came out from the top. We may be losing another place in Amarillo. Wow, has 2022 been tough? From restaurants in Amarillos to places we like to shop. It seems like we are always getting ready for changes. So what's next? There is always something next. We could...
Wowza! Could You Finish A Steak This Size? This Female TikToker Did!
If you have not been to The Big Texan in Amarillo, TX before, what are you waiting for? It is an experience, to say the least. Located on Route 66, this iconic restaurant is world famous for the 72 oz. steak challenge. If you've never heard of this challenge, check out a few of the rules and what is included in this challenge.
KFDA
Brunch with the Grinch hosted at Amarillo Botanical Gardens
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will be hosting two events with the Grinch this weekend. The first will be a meet and greet Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons can take pictures with the Christmas Icon and other goodies for $20. The second event will...
Busted Sewer Line Spells Bad News For Amarillo Civic Center
A press release issued by the City of Amarillo earlier this afternoon spelled out the bad news. A busted sewer line is going to be causing some inconvenience when you head to the Amarillo Civic Center. What Happened At The Civic Center. The press release refers to it as a...
kgncnewsnow.com
Center City, Amarillo Wranglers Hosting Holiday Market
Flyer for the upcoming Center City and Amarillo Wranglers Holiday Market // Image courtesy of Center City. Center City of Amarillo and the Amarillo Wranglers invite you to participate in the Wranglers Holiday Market, taking place on Saturday, December 10th at 6 pm. The event will be held at the...
Test Drive Joyride Lands Three Amarillo Residents in Childress County Jail
I'm old fashioned. When I go shopping around for a new vehicle, I do it the good ol' traditional way. Set a budget. Check the classifieds. Ask around amongst automobile-minded friends. Go to a few reputable(ish) dealerships. Select a few likely candidates. Take one I like on a test drive.
It’s Official. I’m Naming This “Best Light Display In Amarillo.”
I recently took the kids out for a night on the town to look at Christmas lights. There were all of the displays you would usually expect; grandiose displays of yuletide cheer for blocks and blocks. However, there was one that I'm going to name the best light display in...
Teaching Kids To Drive? Here’s The Best Spots In Amarillo.
Ah yes, it's the most stressful thing for any parent to go through. No, it's not sending your kids off to school. It's the wonderful joys of teaching them how to drive. There is nothing more stressful as a parent. I remember watching my parents in the car with me and their reactions. It's natural to freak out a bit. I'm still a few years away from having to teach my firstborn how to get behind the wheel, and I'm terrified to do it.
Take A Holiday Themed Trolley Ride Through Amarillo
In case you are out of ideas for enjoying the days leading up until Christmas and are running out of ideas for a family venture, here's yet another thing you can add to your holiday bucket list this season. Cozy up and take a ride on a trolley car with...
Downtown Amarillo Underground Tunnels a Movie Theater Location?
One of the first things I learned when I started working in downtown Amarillo was that there were tunnels connecting different businesses in the area. They did come in handy. I would use the tunnels in my building to walk in the winter months. It was a great way to...
Amarillo FD responds to multiple ‘spot fires’ in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding multiple fires in a north Amarillo area on Thursday. According to an AFD report, crews were dispatched at around 2:32 p.m. Thursday where they found multiple spot fires in the area and a shed burning. AFD said they arrived at around 2:35 […]
KFDA
Bishop Hills hosting Christmas Lights display throughout the week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bishop Hills neighborhood north of Amarillo are hosting its Christmas Lights display this evening. The event is from Sunday’s through Thursday’s, the lights will remain on from 6:30 p.m. through 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Amarillo Fire responds to Thursday apartment fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Thursday morning fire at an apartment in west Amarillo. According to a statement from the department, an engine arrived at the scene of a two-story apartment complex in the 2700 block of Virginia Circle to find a fire in progress at […]
Unique Lost Pet Roaming the Streets of Amarillo
When you live in somewhat of a farming area, you never know what you might find roaming the street. We also live in an area where a lot of our pets get lost and we are unable to find them. We are lucky enough to have a lot of lost pet pages on social media where we can go and post. However, I just happened to be scrolling through social media and a lost pet post popped up and it was not something I had not expected to see.
Love Pets? You Can Only Own So Many In Amarillo.
Pets are a part of our lives. They become family members, they become support, and they become our happiness. It starts with one, then you figure that pet needs a friend so you get another one. Then you become attached to them and want more and more. Well, better be...
Amarillo Man Had Plans To Blow Up Tascosa High School
I'm just going to cut right to the chase here. Bombs going off in people's backyards will always be a cause for concern. I know I hear things pop off randomly when I'm just sitting at home, and I immediately pop up, go outside, and take a look at where the sound came from.
Issues Still Causing Problems With Water Bills. When Will It End?
Well, surely this isn't how this all was supposed to go. Remember when the City said that there would be a small interruption in your ability to pay your water bill, but that the system would be back up and running in no time?. Looks like there are issues still...
Big News: Mayor Nelson Will Not Seek Reelection In Amarillo.
Big news today for those of us in Yellow City. I doubt it's something many of us thought we'd see when we woke up this morning. Mayor Ginger Nelson made a big announcement earlier today. Mayor Nelson will not be seeking another term as Amarillo's mayor. Why Is Mayor Nelson...
KTEN.com
How to Stay in My Home After Foreclosure in Amarillo
Originally Posted On: https://www.rspur.com/blog/how-to-stay-in-my-home-after-foreclosure-in-amarillo/. A recent study estimates that 47% of foreclosed properties are still occupied. When you first see that stat you may be surprised… but we’re not. What most people don’t realize is that banks aren’t in the business to own homes. They are...
