Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Brunch with the Grinch hosted at Amarillo Botanical Gardens

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will be hosting two events with the Grinch this weekend. The first will be a meet and greet Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons can take pictures with the Christmas Icon and other goodies for $20. The second event will...
kgncnewsnow.com

Center City, Amarillo Wranglers Hosting Holiday Market

Flyer for the upcoming Center City and Amarillo Wranglers Holiday Market // Image courtesy of Center City. Center City of Amarillo and the Amarillo Wranglers invite you to participate in the Wranglers Holiday Market, taking place on Saturday, December 10th at 6 pm. The event will be held at the...
101.9 The Bull

Teaching Kids To Drive? Here’s The Best Spots In Amarillo.

Ah yes, it's the most stressful thing for any parent to go through. No, it's not sending your kids off to school. It's the wonderful joys of teaching them how to drive. There is nothing more stressful as a parent. I remember watching my parents in the car with me and their reactions. It's natural to freak out a bit. I'm still a few years away from having to teach my firstborn how to get behind the wheel, and I'm terrified to do it.
KFDA

Bishop Hills hosting Christmas Lights display throughout the week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bishop Hills neighborhood north of Amarillo are hosting its Christmas Lights display this evening. The event is from Sunday’s through Thursday’s, the lights will remain on from 6:30 p.m. through 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
101.9 The Bull

Unique Lost Pet Roaming the Streets of Amarillo

When you live in somewhat of a farming area, you never know what you might find roaming the street. We also live in an area where a lot of our pets get lost and we are unable to find them. We are lucky enough to have a lot of lost pet pages on social media where we can go and post. However, I just happened to be scrolling through social media and a lost pet post popped up and it was not something I had not expected to see.
KTEN.com

How to Stay in My Home After Foreclosure in Amarillo

Originally Posted On: https://www.rspur.com/blog/how-to-stay-in-my-home-after-foreclosure-in-amarillo/. A recent study estimates that 47% of foreclosed properties are still occupied. When you first see that stat you may be surprised… but we’re not. What most people don’t realize is that banks aren’t in the business to own homes. They are...
101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas.

