Read full article on original website
Related
WPFO
Maine bird watchers seeing more species moving north
PORTLAND (WGME) – As we start to see more impacts from climate change, more birds from the south are moving north. Bird expert Bob Duchesne says the red-bellied woodpecker is a good example of that. It's been in southern Maine for years but is now moving to Downeast and...
WPFO
Presque Isle mobile home park named 'Best Drinking Water in Maine'
The results are in for Maine’s best tasting drinking water. Skyline Mobile Home Park in Presque Isle taking home the top honor. The winner was decided at the Maine Rural Water Association's annual conference and trade show. According to the association, the Bangor Water District earned top marks in...
WPFO
How safe are hospitals in Maine?
A watchdog group evaluated 16 hospitals in Maine and gave them letter grades based on how safe they are. Seven of the 16 Maine hospitals the Leapfrog Group evaluated this fall received an A, two were scored at a B, and the remaining seven received a C. No hospital in...
WPFO
Wicked cold weekend ahead in Maine, flurries possible
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Cold weather is returning to Maine this weekend. Highs will struggle to get above freezing with mainly cloudy skies, and there is a low chance for some snowflakes on Sunday. A bit of a moderation in temperatures as we head into next week. Friday will be sunny and...
WPFO
Unique woodpeckers finding new homes in backyards of Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new woodpecker is being spotted in Maine neighborhoods. The red-bellied woodpecker is most commonly found south of Maine. Bob Duchesne, who works for Maine Audubon and writes a column for the Bangor Daily News, says reports of woodpecker sightings doubled in November. He says red-bellied woodpeckers...
WPFO
Maine Makers: Brant & Cochran bringing axe-making back to Maine
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A small business in Southern Maine is bringing axe-making back to the Pine Tree State. Like many small businesses, Brant & Cochran was created back in 2015 as a solution to a problem. "My brother was trying to find an axe for his son who was...
WPFO
'It's not too late to protect yourself': Maine flu rates spike ahead of holidays
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Maine is experiencing a sharp increase in influenza cases statewide. The Maine CDC is urging Mainers and visitors to take steps to stay healthy, including getting the flu vaccine. For millions of people every season, coming down with flu means a fever, cough, sore throat, runny or...
WPFO
BRRR!!! It's looking downright frigid in Maine this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild temperatures and sunny skies are in store for Thursday. Temperatures get much colder heading into this weekend, looking downright frigid by Sunday. A storm will pass close by to the south as we head into early next week. Thursday will be sunny, mild and breezy. Highs reach...
WPFO
Maine DOT lifts restrictions for large vehicles crossing Casco Bay Bridge
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Department of Transportation has lifted the restriction that prohibited vehicles weighing 25 tons to cross the Casco Bay Bridge. The Casco Bay Bridge, which connects Portland and South Portland, was under maintenance work since Monday. According to the DOT, the maintenance work has been completed...
WPFO
Maine lawyer convicted for role in illegal pot operation has license suspended
FARMINGTON (WGME) -- A former prosecutor who pleaded guilty for her role in an illegal, multi-million-dollar marijuana operation in western Maine has had her license to practice law suspended for nine months. Kayla Alves is the former Franklin County assistant district attorney. She pleaded guilty in March to federal charges...
WPFO
Patient safety ratings drop at Maine hospitals
(BDN) -- A number of Maine hospitals saw their safety ratings from a national watchdog group decline, joining a nationwide trend of hospital patient safety measures worsening during the COVID-19 pandemic after years of improvement. Seven of the 16 Maine hospitals the Leapfrog Group evaluated received an A this fall,...
WPFO
Active shooter threats against New Hampshire schools 'believed to be a hoax'
Active shooter threats at schools throughout New Hampshire are believed to be hoaxes, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety. According to WMUR, threats were made to schools in at least Concord, Franklin, Portsmouth, and Dover. "At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The New...
WPFO
Wet Wednesday, frigid temperatures return to Maine this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A soaker of a Wednesday is in store for us, with rain falling for pretty much the entirety of the day. Sunshine returns for the end of the week with cooler temperatures, ahead of a cloudier weekend and a coastal storm which will graze Maine next Monday. Rain...
WPFO
Mainer who stormed Capitol to be sentenced Friday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- One of the Mainers who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 will be sentenced Friday. Nicholas Hendrix of Gorham pleaded guilty in June to charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct. In a letter to the judge obtained by CBS News last month, Hendrix asked for...
WPFO
Body of missing St. George woman found on shore of Long Cove
ST. GEORGE (WGME) -- The Maine Warden Service says they have recovered the body of a missing 71-year-old woman from St. George. Officials say the body of Francine Laporte was found around 10 a.m. in the water on the shore of Long Cove in St. George. Laporte was reported missing...
WPFO
Flags lowered across Maine for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Flags are flying at half-staff Wednesday to mark 81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor. Governor Janet Mills ordered the flags to be lowered for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. More than 2,000 service members and civilians died when Japan ambushed the naval base in Hawaii.
WPFO
State hopes to lower heating costs for low-income Mainers as rate increase
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The state is looking to lower electricity costs for low-income Mainers now that rates are about to go way up. Starting in January, the standard offer part of a CMP bill is going up by 49 percent, meaning overall bills will likely go up about 25 percent.
WPFO
'They turned their backs:' Gov. Mills blasts Senate GOP for killing heating aid bill
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The new state legislative session is off to a rocky start. Senate Republicans shot down an emergency measure Wednesday night that would have given qualifying taxpayers $450 to help heat their homes this winter. "I feel concerned about people freezing in their own homes in the coming...
WPFO
As remote work policies change, one Maine company leaves it up to employees
PORTLAND (WGME) -- New research is shedding some light on remote work. A national HR consulting firm surveyed managers and found 72% said they preferred employees be working in the office, but that is not the case across the board. As many companies modify their work-from-home policies, one Maine business...
WPFO
Mainers gather to pay respects to those who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor
PORTLAND (WGME) – Wednesday marks 81 years since Japan's attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. The Japanese Imperial Navy launched the strike on December 7, 1941. More than 2,000 Americans died, and the event brought the U.S. fully into World War II. Wednesday, AMVETS...
Comments / 0