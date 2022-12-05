ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys' Micah Parsons wears Von Miller t-shirt during warmups

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
Bills pass rusher Von Miller has had a pregame tradition throughout the 2022 season.

He wears a shirt during warmups to honor someone. Miller has done so with team legends such as Bruce Smith and even current teammates like Micah Hyde.

Heck, even general manager Brandon Beane got a shoutout on one.

The tables have now been turned.

With Miller on injured reserve, the Cowboys’ young pass-rushing star in Micah Parsons decided to show some love for him.

Prior to the Cowboys’ prime-time game on Sunday Night Football against the Colts, Parsons wore a t-shirt with… you guessed it… Miller on it.

Check it out below:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

