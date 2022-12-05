Lindell J, Musically Known as Buttonz Becomes the First and Only Model To Walk in a Track Suit & Dark Shades On a Luxury Runway for AZFW

Read full article on original website
Related
Gayle King Has a Colorful $7 Million New York City Penthouse Thanks to Oprah Winfrey
Here are the details on Gayle King's Manhattan penthouse and why she says the reason it's so colorful is all because of her BFF Oprah Winfrey.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money
Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
Pirelli Calendar 2023 unveiled
Pirelli unveiled its 2023 calendar Wednesday, an opulent, dream-like edition featuring a star-studded cast.
Kim Kardashian had to buy one of Kanye West's old jackets online to give it to their daughter North West
North West wore one of her father Kanye West's jackets in Paris, and her mother Kim Kardashian revealed she had to purchase it.
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Paris Hilton’s Husband Carter Reum Is a Catch! See His Net Worth, Job and More
A match made in heaven! Paris Hilton’s husband, Carter Milliken Reum, is a total catch. The entrepreneur and reality star got engaged in February 2021 before tying the knot on November 11, 2021....
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Adele Allegedly Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over Caesars Palace Accommodations, Opts To Stay At The Wynn Amid Vegas Residency
After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18, and while the concert went off without a hitch, insiders claimed there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.According to a report, the singer was expected to spend her weekends bunking in the brand's Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, luxury accommodations rumored to go for an eye-watering $1 million-per-night. However, she opted to stay at a $30,000-per-night bungalow at the Wynn instead.The last-minute change is unexpected to say the least, though some believe the new location gives the mom-of-one more...
Miley Cyrus Puts On A Show In A Sexy Cut-Out Jumpsuit
The star shares her stage looks as she performs in Mexico.
In Style
Megan Fox Wore a See-Through Fishnet Dress With Almost Nothing Underneath
I love a good see-through fashion moment, and apparently, so do celebs. Taylor Swift wore a caged jewel skirt last week to the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards and Emily Ratajkowski shut down New York in October wearing a naked-like gown. And I’m not saying I started the trend, but I did wear a mesh crop top with nothing but a bralette to a Kesha concert years ago. So maybe give a girl some credit. The latest star to jump on my — er — fashion’s latest trend, is Megan Fox.
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
seventeen.com
Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter
Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Did Beyoncé Borrow Jay-Z’s Clothes for Their Date Night?
Despite garnering an impressive eight nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards, Beyoncé has been lying low in recent weeks. But the singer did step out on Sunday, November 27, for a date night at the infamous celeb enclave Giorgio Baldi with husband rapper Jay-Z. She kept things pared back...
Vice
An art show probing intimacy & vulnerability through fashion
Working on a project with a close friend is usually the kind of thing you dream up over drinks and hardly ever get to put into reality. Not so for Berlin-based Alexandra Bircken — a former designer and present-day artist creating “non-functional objects” — and Paris-based Lutz Huelle, who launched his eponymous label in 2000 after working for Martin Margiela for three years. Friends since they were teens, the two were shaped by the same music, by the magnitude of the Berlin Wall coming down, and by the desire to move to London to study fashion. Alexandra has modelled for Lutz since she was a student, and been in his official défilés too. Their friendship is rounded out by Wolfgang Tillmans, with whom they form a sort of loose creative throuple.
Julianne Hough Stuns On Stage In A Sparkly Jumpsuit For Disney's 'Magical Holiday Celebration'
It’s the season to wear all things shimmery, embellished, and bright. And leave it to Julianne Hough to do just that while sparking some serious holiday cheer in a stunningly sparkly jumpsuit. The 34-year-old Dancing with the Stars icon, stunned fans during her latest dance performance in celebration of the upcoming holidays. And when we saw all of her incredible looks—especially the head-to-toe bedazzled jumpsuit she wore…We. Were. Speechless.
Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise, 16, Bundle Up In Sweats & Coats For Casual Dinner In New York City: Photos
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise stepped out to grab some dinner in New York City on the evening of Dec. 4. The mom/daughter duo picked up food at Los Tacos No. 1. They were photographed leaving the restaurant, with Suri drinking a Coca Cola. Katie also appeared to be carrying the duo’s takeout food from the busy eatery.
Zoe Saldaña is Romantically Daring in Sheer Dress, Lace and Satin Platforms for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Zoe Saldaña brought daringly sheer style to the “Avatar: The Way of Water” photocall in London. The sci-fi film, which will be released on Dec. 16, is a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” — the highest-grossing film of all time — and stars Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Bailey Bass and Sigourney Weaver. Arriving at the Corinthia Hotel London for the occasion, the “From Scratch” actress posed in a sweeping Victoria Beckham outfit. Her ensemble featured a sheer black flounced top with a curved flipped neckline, layered with a matching asymmetric midi skirt that included a black satin base, trim and ribbon...
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Halter Dress at People’s Choice Awards 2022 with Boyfriend Robert Ross
Phoebe Gates brought her striking style to the People’s Choice Awards 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 6. With her boyfriend Robert Ross by her side, the daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, went for a bold all-black ensemble, including show-stopping platform heels. Gates’ look centered around a Retrofête gown made of a silky black fabric in a criss-crossed halter neck style. The gown featured a risky angular cutout just below the bodice that further diversified the silhouette, keeping things interesting. On the accessories front, the eco-friendly fashionista opted for gilded pieces with diamond embellishments from Walters Faith Jewelry that had...
A pair of jeans recovered in a shipwreck and believed to be made by Levi Strauss in 1857 just sold for $95,000
The "miner's pants" were recovered from an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of South Carolina, and are believed to be made by Levi Strauss himself.
Comments / 0