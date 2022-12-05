Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Trump's classified materials scandal appears to get worse
It was exactly four months ago tomorrow when FBI agents executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, retrieving classified materials that Donald Trump took and refused to give back. But while the criminal investigation into the former president continues, an important question has lingered in the background: Are there still documents in the Republican’s possession that need to be returned?
MSNBC
Adam Schiff: ‘The facts support’ a possible Trump criminal charge
The Jan. 6 committee has had plenty of decisions to make over the course of its investigation, but among the thornier questions is whether to make criminal referrals to the Justice Department as part of its probe. To that end, a subcommittee of lawyers on the panel specifically studied the issue and settled on a recommendation.
MSNBC
Team Trump accepts defeat on special master stall tactic; more documents found
Alex Wagner reports on the deadline official passing for Donald Trump to try to keep the idea of a special master alive in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, and new searches turning up more classified documents with the DOJ asking that the judge hold Trump's team in contempt. Dec. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
Maxine Waters: ‘I am worried’ about a Republican-controlled Congress
“I am worried,” says Rep. Maxine Waters on the next GOP-led Congress. “These are people who are not concerned about being successful. They’re concerned about trying to basically undo the Democratic Party, destroy the Democratic Party. And they are willing to do anything.”Dec. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Swalwell on Trump docs case stonewalling: He's a 'legal terrorist'
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Congressman Eric Swalwell about the latest developments in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, including new reporting from The Washington Post that the Justice Department is asking a judge to hold Trump’s office in contempt.Dec. 9, 2022.
Fox News Hosts Answer Their Own Complaint In Embarrassing Supercut
Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade get a stark reminder of their past comments in the "Daily Show" montage.
MSNBC
The Trump Org Was Finally Held Accountable. What About Trump?
For 50 years, Donald Trump has been the subject of legal scrutiny. But despite all the lawsuits and all the investigations, Trump himself has never been indicted for a crime — and Mehdi can’t help worrying that despite developments in the DOJ classified documents probe, or the Jan. 6 investigations, that “Teflon Don” will slip through the cracks once again. MSNBC contributors Jill Wine-Banks and Joyce Vance join him to discuss.Dec. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
DOJ is ‘playing Trump a little bit,’ says fmr. federal prosecutor
DOJ is requesting the Trump team be held in contempt of court for failure to comply with their May subpoena. Georgetown Law Professor Paul Butler joins Katie Phang to discuss. Dec. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Why some Republicans have created a Senate ‘Breakfast Club’
A month after the midterm elections, it’s difficult to overstate just how deep the divisions are among Senate Republicans. GOP senators found themselves divided on whether to hold leadership elections. They were also divided on who to elect to leadership positions. They were also divided on who to blame for their electoral disappointments.
MSNBC
What the RNC infighting could mean for GOP politics
The knives are out at the Republican National Committee after lawyer Harmeet Dhillon announced Monday her bid to oust Ronna McDaniel as the group's leader.. In a post last week about former President Donald Trump’s power over the GOP, I mentioned Dhillon is one of several MAGA-loving conservatives recently tasked with charting a path forward for the RNC after the party's historic failure in this year's midterm elections. The insurgent candidate chose, fittingly, to announce her campaign during a television interview with Fox News conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson.
MSNBC
Jim Jordan brazenly lies about GOP's 'Kanye. Elon. Trump.' tweet
Far-right Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio has made a career of telling half-truths and whole lies while in the House. He was true to form Thursday, telling one of his most egregious lies of the year. During a House hearing, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., confronted Jordan, who’s the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, over a now-infamous tweet committee Republicans posted saluting Twitter CEO Elon Musk, former President Donald Trump and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
MSNBC
WaPo: DOJ asks judge to hold Trump team in contempt
Former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade and former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok react to reporting in the Washington Post that Justice Department prosecutors have urged a federal judge to hold Trump’s team in contempt over the Mar-a-Lago documents caseDec. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
From "F--- Trump" to Obama summit: Rap's impact ranges from politics to new song touting MSNBC
MSNBC anchor and music obsessive Ari Melber often highlights the cultural impact of hip hop as President Obama once held a summit with recording artist for the My Brother’s Keeper initiative, and as resistance to former President Trump and his efforts to shed doubt on election integrity has led to modern protest anthems like “F*** Donald Trump.” Now, rapper and guest of “The Beat” Dave East shouting out MSNBC on his new album “The Book of David.” Melber fact checks the lyrics and highlights some of the “original Beatnik” energy that guest like East have brought to the table.Dec. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump contempt judge rebuked by DOJ vet as Feds ramp up Mar-A-Lago pressure
A federal judge rejects the DOJ request to hold Trump in contempt over the Mar-a-Lago classified documents probe. The contempt hearing reveals an aggressive approach from the new special counsel Jack Smith. It comes after at least two more classified documents were found in a Trump storage facility and turned over to the DOJ. Former federal prosecutor John Flannery joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the judge's ruling saying the idea that no one is above the law and the subject doesn't matter is now "a fiction these days."Dec. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Joe: Republicans used to own early voting. Absentee ballots? GOP owned it.
With the midterm elections in the rearview after Georgia's Senate runoff, a number of GOP lawmakers are directly blaming former President Trump for their party's shortcomings and some pointed to the party's inability to earn more mail-in and early votes while ignoring the fact Trump spent years dissuading Republicans from using early and mail-in votes. Joe Scarborough weighs in.Dec. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
On 2024, Romney won’t back Trump, even if he’s the GOP nominee
It’s been difficult to keep up with Donald Trump’s failures and setbacks of late. The former president dined with some of the nation’s most notorious antisemitic voices. He called for “terminating” constitutional rules in pursuit of bonkers election conspiracy theories. His prized family business was convicted of several felonies. His handpicked Republican candidate in one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate races lost.
MSNBC
Booker cites gap between Republican voters and GOP electeds in midterm failures
Senator Cory Booker points out issues on which there is overlapping, bipartisan approval among voters, but not among Republican elected representatives, suggesting that difference played a role in voter rejection of Republican candidates in the midterm elections. Dec. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Sen. Peters: Dems were able to clearly contrast where they were against GOP extremism
Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., joins Morning Joe to discuss Sen. Warnock's win in the Georgia Senate runoff and the Democrats' in the history-defying midterm elections.Dec. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
NC governor slams 'independent legislature theory' as 'Donald Trump formula'
On Wednesday, conservative Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas seemed sympathetic to upending more than 230 years of precedent. The case before them, Moore v. Harper, hinges on a made-up doctrine called the "independent state legislature" theory, which argues that the federal Constitution gives state legislatures unchecked authority over federal elections in their state. Democratic governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina, whose GOP state legislature is behind this shocking case, joins Joy Reid to discuss.Dec. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump faces one setback after another in horrific month
From backlash over hosting both Ye and Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago to the Jan. 6 Committee closing in on making criminal referrals, former President Trump is having a horrific month.Dec. 7, 2022.
