MSNBC anchor and music obsessive Ari Melber often highlights the cultural impact of hip hop as President Obama once held a summit with recording artist for the My Brother’s Keeper initiative, and as resistance to former President Trump and his efforts to shed doubt on election integrity has led to modern protest anthems like “F*** Donald Trump.” Now, rapper and guest of “The Beat” Dave East shouting out MSNBC on his new album “The Book of David.” Melber fact checks the lyrics and highlights some of the “original Beatnik” energy that guest like East have brought to the table.Dec. 8, 2022.

