New York City, NY

Take a Walk Around a West Side Winter Wonderland of Lights and Lose Your Inner Grinch!

By Sarah Beling
 4 days ago

Stressed by holiday hustle and bustle? There’s still time to unwind and de-Scrooge-ify yourself by taking a tour of New York’s best seasonal lights, now on charming display around Hell’s Kitchen and Midtown at large.

The Shops at Columbus Circle — 10 Columbus Circle at W59th Street and Central Park West
It’s a New York tradition to visit the stars at Columbus Circle, where the shopping center puts on a nightly, multicolor light show from the dangling 14-foot stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yCL1X_0jXnGgPS00
The stars at the Shops at Columbus Circle Photo: Naty Caez
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ntR6Y_0jXnGgPS00
Photo: Naty Caez
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRqi1_0jXnGgPS00
Photo: Naty Caez

W51st Street
Don’t forget to take a walk down W51st Street between 9th and 10th Avenue and admire this beautifully decked-out Hell’s Kitchen brownstone furnished with fir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=493gps_0jXnGgPS00
What a spot to go caroling! Photo: Naty Caez

The Little Pie Company — 424 W43rd St between 9th and 10th Avenue
The tasty treats at The Little Pie Company look even more delectable when framed by the bakery’s delightful, delicate miniature holiday window village scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UCkvw_0jXnGgPS00
The trains always run on time and the holiday spirit is in the air at Little Pie Company’s mini winter village. Photo: Naty Caez

Manhattan Plaza Christmas Trees — W43rd St between 9th and 10th Avenue
Whether you’re on a mission to snap up an apartment-friendly evergreen or just take in the forest scent, commitment-free, stroll by the Manhattan Plaza Christmas tree thoroughfare for ambient blue and purple twinkly lights that line the block.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iidfS_0jXnGgPS00
It’s Christmas tree time in the city. Photo: Naty Caez
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFY4T_0jXnGgPS00
Remember to look up for the ambient light that surrounds Manhattan Plaza’s Fraser Firs. Photo: Naty Caez

The Shops at Hudson Yards and Bella Abzug Park —W30th Street to W34th Street between 10th and 11th Avenue
There really are over 2 million shining, shimmering bulbs designed to enact maximum wonder at Hudson Yards and Bella Abzug Park, where you can find spectacular, whimsical hot air balloons and gently draped string lights throughout the retail complex.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVgN4_0jXnGgPS00
A holiday hot air balloon at Hudson Yards. Photo: Naty Caez
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DhXnA_0jXnGgPS00
Not a bad place to do your holiday shopping. Photo: Naty Caez
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LCfXT_0jXnGgPS00
The Vessel in December. Photo: Naty Caez
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XLwui_0jXnGgPS00
Bella Abzug’s bright lights. Photo: Naty Caez

Radio City Music Hall — 6th Avenue between W50th and W51st Street
Can’t make it in to see the Rockettes? Walk by Radio City to check out a large pyramid of oversized ornaments and the stories-high holiday light tree by the famed performance venue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BaONz_0jXnGgPS00
Ornaments adorn 6th Avenue. Photo: Naty Caez
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D4B4W_0jXnGgPS00
Radio City’s most wonderful time of the year. Photo: Naty Caez

5th Avenue between W59th and W42nd St
Yes, there are crowds — but there’s no place like 5th Avenue for holiday store window displays, the musical 5th Avenue light show (christened by none other than Sir Elton John!) and St Patrick’s Cathedral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hs2Uj_0jXnGgPS00
Elton may be gone, but Saturday Night’s alright at Saks. Photo: Naty Caez
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYD60_0jXnGgPS00
The most festive yellow cab around. Photo: Naty Caez
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZGVs0_0jXnGgPS00
Mail an express letter to the North Pole. Photo: Naty Caez
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VjYNt_0jXnGgPS00
Frosty is flying down 5th Avenue. Photo: Naty Caez
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GTqF7_0jXnGgPS00
The steps of St Patrick’s Cathedral. Photo: Naty Caez

Cybert Tire and Car Care — W52nd St between 10th and 11th Avenue
Santa Claus is coming to Cybert Tire, where St Nick can be found making a list and checking it twice.

W55th Street Block Association Lights — between 8th/9th Avenue

Thanks to Brian Oakes for sharing his magical ride along W55th Street to celebrate this year’s lights.

Did you know that the cost of the fabulous display is $17,270 to hang lights in 20 trees, plus $2,500 more to bring them down in February?

The W55 Block Association has had lights in the trees for the past 44 years. If you would like to help, you can donate via credit card or PayPal by clicking here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zzLQq_0jXnGgPS00

