kwayradio.com
Backhoe Hit by Hunting Party
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those in a hunting party after a round struck a backhoe with a person inside on Saturday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The construction worker was working on the Northern Natural Gas Line around 8:00 a.m. Saturday when the bottom of his cab was hit by the bullet. The construction crew said they saw a group of hunters, maybe a dozen of them, in the area. Deputies believe the round was fired by a rifle near the Miller Creek Access by the Cedar River. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
iheart.com
Two Hospitalized After Head-On Crash in Northeast Iowa
(Fayette County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says two people are hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash in northeast Iowa Monday. The ISP says the crash happened north of Sumner when the driver of a pickup lost control of the vehicle on icy roads and hit a semi truck. There were two people inside the pickup, both of whom were taken to an area hospital in serious condition. The driver of the semi was not hurt. So far, the names of those involved have not been released. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
superhits106.com
Woman Forged Over $21,000 in Checks From Dubuque Banks
A woman has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for forging more than $21,000 in checks at Dubuque banks. 27 year old Khadijah Jackson of Chicago was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to four counts of forgery. Reports say that police responded to MidWestOne Bank on John F. Kennedy Road on November 26, 2021, to investigate a report of fraudulent checks. A bank employee was alerted by a bank fraud investigator that four fraudulent checks had been cashed at MidWestOne branches in Dubuque. The checks were made out to Jackson from a business account in Urbandale, Iowa. The total loss from the false checks was about $21,850, and surveillance footage showed Jackson cashing the checks.
KCRG.com
Icy roads lead to accident, injury in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 5th, at 10:11 am, the Fayette County dispatch received a report of a two-vehicle accident on County Road V-68 just northeast of Sumner. Deputies and the Iowa State Patrol arrived in the area between 170th and 165 street to discover that 2016 Chevy...
KWQC
Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Law enforcement responded to multiple crashes Wednesday morning on Highway 61 in Clinton County due to dense fog. Around 8:30 a.m., Clinton County deputies were dispatched to Highway 61 and 250th Avenue for a multi-vehicle crash. The crash involved three semi-tractor trailers and a passenger...
iheart.com
Cedar Falls Police: Woman Critical After Accidental Shooting
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- A woman's in critical condition after police say she accidentally shot herself in Cedar Falls. Police say the woman was in the driver's seat of a pick-up truck, in a Walmart parking lot, on the south edge of Cedar Falls, early Saturday afternoon, when a gun discharged in the truck, leaving her critically injured. Police say the woman's husband and three children were also in the truck, but were not injured.
superhits106.com
One Person arrested for stealing catalytic converters from Dubuque business
Dubuque Police said a man was arrested Thursday for stealing catalytic converters from a Dubuque business. 35 year old Justin Hoffmann of Charlotte, Iowa, was arrested around 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft. Court documents state that police responded to Newt Marine Service, 5 Jones St., on Nov. 21. An employee reported that catalytic converters had been removed from two vehicles belonging to the business. The converters were worth about $500, and the cost to repair the vehicles was about $2,500. Traffic camera footage showed that a truck arrived at Newt at about 1:40 a.m. Nov. 18. A person can be seen approaching one of the vehicles and carrying an item away before leaving at about 1:55 a.m. Police used city traffic camera footage to track the truck prior to the theft and determined it was occupied by two people, one of which was identified as Hoffmann. Documents do not state the identity of the other person.
kciiradio.com
Up to 30 years in prison for Orris
Sixty-five-year-old Kevin Orris of Washington, was sentenced to prison for up to 30 years following a contested sentencing on December 2nd. Orris was charged with with Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, a Class C Felony, and Incest, a Class D Felony, following an investigation by the Washington Police Department in September of 2021. On September 2 of 2022, Orris plead guilty to six counts of Incest, each a Class D Felony, symbolizing each year he committed sex acts against his daughter. Orris also admitted that his daughter was a dependent adult, meaning Orris will be placed on the Sex Offender Registry for ten years. At sentencing on December 2, 2022, Orris requested probation, and Washington County Attorney John Gish argued for consecutive prison sentences. In its recommendation to the court, the Iowa Department of Corrections proposed Orris go to prison for the maximum extent possible under the law. The court agreed with Gish and the Department of Corrections, sentencing Orris to prison for up to 30 years.
Sioux City Journal
Woman hospitalized after Waterloo assault has died
WATERLOO --- The Waterloo woman who was knocked unconscious during an alleged domestic assault last week has died. Rebecca Taylor, also known as Rebecca Todd, was taken a hospital after police found her with a head injury on Wednesday. She never regained consciousness and died Saturday, according to friends and relatives. She was 39.
KCJJ
IC man accused of driving while intoxicated, then attacking police while his 13-year-old son was in the car
An Iowa City man faces charges that he drove drunk, then fought with police while his teenage son was in the car. Iowa City Police pulled over a 2004 Hyundai Elantra just after 8:45 Thursday night near the intersection of Gilbert Street and Highway 6. The vehicle reportedly had an unlit license plate, and the driver…identified as 43-year-old Jeffery Brown of The Quarters on Highway 6 East…was known to be barred from driving.
KCJJ
University of Iowa Health Care seeking to build new primary care center in Iowa City
University of Iowa Health Care is asking a developer to design and build a new primary care medical office building in Iowa City. The Gazette reports that the goal of erecting a UIHC-operated location in the same town as its main campus is to, quote, “increase access to primary medical care for the local community as well as train physicians in a setting most similar to other Iowa primary care offices.” The building will house exam rooms, diagnostic imaging, pathology lab, and other related spaces.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Arrested for multiple drug charges
Dubuque police arrested a 34 year old man on multiple drug charges Friday night. 34 year old Grant Haberkorn of Dubuque was arrested around 5:30 a.m. on Friday on Jackson Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, interference with official acts and driving while barred.
1230kfjb.com
Child Fighting Cancer in Marshalltown
Ellie Stanley has had 5 rounds of chemotherapy already in her short 11 months of life. This has been life for the Stanley family since Ellie was born Dec 31, 2021, shortly after they found out she had a rare form of cancer called neuroblastoma. Their “happy go lucky girl” began screaming, crying and not acting like herself about 5 ½ months ago. At first, they believed it had something to do with bowel movements and constipation, but an MRI over two months later revealed the unfortunate diagnosis. The doctors have praised the parents for catching the cancer so early, but Tom and Bobbie knew something was wrong when Ellie was struggling to use her left leg. The American Legion Riders held an event Friday to help raise money for a veterans family. A Gofundme page called “Cancer Treatments for Ellie Sue” has been established at https://www.gofundme.com/f/ellie-sue-cancer-treatment, and Bobbie Slaney also has a donation account at MEMBERS1ST Credit Union.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charge
A Waterloo man was arrested on charges for an alleged domestic assault Wednesday night. Around 11:00PM, Waterloo Police were sent to 1151 Oleson Rd on the report of a disorderly situation. When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive female. Officers performed CPR on the woman until paramedics arrived. 39-year-old Rebecca Taylor was taken to Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. 33-year-old LaMarcus Williams was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree domestic assault and escape from custody.
