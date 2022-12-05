Read full article on original website
Manchester City Women v Manchester United Women - The Opposition
Manchester City Women welcome neighbours and City rivals United to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon as they look to continue their winning run against the high-flying reds. City are just three points behind United after an incredible winning run that has seen them claim victory in their last nine games in all competitions, with Wednesday night’s 2-0 Conti-cup win at Liverpool being the latest. But United aren’t prepared to sit back and let the blues make it ten straight wins without a fight.
Manchester United eliminated from Conti Cup despite win over Everton
Manchester United Women are out of the Conti League Cup at the group stage after Wednesday’s results. The Reds beat Everton at Leigh Sports Village 4-2 after a rapid fire first half, but group leaders Aston Villa clinched their spot in the knockout round after their win over Sheffield United.
World Cup Previews: Netherlands vs Argentina | Can Van Gaal stop Messi’s March of Destiny?
The Quarter Finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup are upon us and with that what could be the most even match-up of the quartet. The Netherlands are no longer a surprise package, and everyone has borne witness to how cohesive and explosive they’ve looked. Meanwhile, the hand of Fate seems to rest squarely upon Lionel Messi’s sometimes-slumped shoulders this time, including the shocking loss to Saudi Arabia which has given the Biancocelesti the shot in the arm they’ve needed.
December 9th-11th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Continental Cup Defeat For Everton Women against Manchester United
Goals from Jess Park and Karen Holmgaard proved to be little more than consolation as Everton Women suffered a first Continental Cup defeat of the season to Manchester United in a 4-2 loss. The result leaves the Blues in third place after three games in Group A, level on points...
Running down Saturday’s quarterfinal World Cup matches
Morocco vs. Portugal, 10 a.m., Fox Will Cristiano Ronaldo start? That’s the question on the minds of everyone ahead of the first quarterfinal match on Saturday between Ronaldo’s Portugal and Morocco, who are trying to reconquer the Iberian Peninsula after beating Spain in the Round of 16 on penalties. Spain didn’t score a single penalty. Though Morocco had to sweat out their win, Portugal cruised to the quarterfinals on the backs of a 6-1 win over Switzerland that saw 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos net a hat trick. France vs. England, 2 p.m., Fox The last of the quarterfinal matches is the big one. England and France are playing each other in the World Cup for the first time since 1982, when England won 3-1. Both are coming off relatively easy Round of 16 wins, with France winning 3-1 over Poland and England beating Senegal 3-0. Both teams are ranked in the top five of FIFA’s rankings, with France at No. 4 and England fifth. The stars will have to come out for each team if they are to advance — Harry Kane for England and Kylian Mbappe for France.
Wednesday December 7th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Are so many televised fixtures a positive or a negative for Sunderland?
From an absolutely selfish point of view, move them. Move them all! For a bit of context, I live in Australia (my own fault, I know). When I did live at home and had a season ticket all those years, I hated games being moved for TV, but now I love it.
Klopp on Luis Díaz’s Injury Setback
Luis Díaz left Liverpool’s Dubai warm weather camp after feeling “discomfort” during club training, per reports confirmed by head coach Jürgen Klopp on Friday. The Colombian winger has flown back to Merseyside to undergo assessment at the club’s facilities, and hope is that the issue he’s sustained will prove to be only a minor setback.
Real Madrid set to beat Chelsea and PSG to win Endrick sweepstakes — report
Future superstar Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa is set to choose Real Madrid, according to the latest reports out of Brazil, with the Galacticos having stolen a beat on the likes of Chelsea and PSG in the sweepstakes for the kid’s signature. UOL Sport claims that Real have “made...
Manchester United 2-4 Cadiz: Reds test themselves in Spain ahead of post-World Cup return
Manchester United fell to a 4-2 defeat in a friendly with La Liga side Cádiz on Wednesday, despite coming back from two goals down to temporarily draw level at the Nuevo Mirandilla. It’s the first of two friendlies the Reds will play in Spain ahead of their return to action after the World Cup, and gave Erik ten Hag the chance to freshen up his squad.
Who’s Left? Six Liverpool Stars Prepare for World Cup Quarterfinals
The 2022 edition of the World Cup, for all of it’s highs and lows and legitimate questions about human rights issues, is finally heading into it’s home stretch. The initial 32 teams have been worked down to eight and with that the quarterfinals begin on Friday—and our Liverpool squad has six players left to root for to advance to semis.
Roker Roundup: Martin O’Neill talks all things Sunderland, plus Scottish defender linked
Roker Rapport’s latest guest on the podcast just happens to be a Sunderland fan and former Sunderland manager Martin O’Neill, who stopped by to speak to our own Chris Wynn. O’Neill has just released a fantastic new book, ‘On Days Like These’, and spoke to Chris about his...
On This Day (8 December 1934): Gurney bags a hattrick as Sunderland hit Birmingham for five!
The 1934-35 season was a tremendous one for Sunderland. According to people who watched the team at the time, The Lads played some amazing attacking football - scoring an abundance of goals and leading the charge at the top of the Division One league table for most of the season.
Rumour Mongering: PSG Join Favourites Liverpool in Bellingham Race
At just 19 years of age, Jude Bellingham is a star in midfield for Borussia Dortmund and England, and with every game he plays at the World Cup the hype only seems to intensify. He’s also expected to change clubs next summer, with Liverpool in the running. More than...
WATCH: Misa Rodríguez own goal ties at 1-1 for Chelsea against Real Madrid!
Somewhat of a lucky bounce for Guro Reiten in the penalty she suffered and then tried to convert, as her shot hits the post and then the back of Real Madrid goalkeeper Misa Rodríguez to tie the match at 1-1 for Chelsea against the Spaniards.
Steven Gerrard on Jordan Henderson: “It Was the Perfect All-Round Performance”
Former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard believes that current skipper Jordan Henderson put in a “perfect all-round performance” against Senegal in the World Cup, playing for England. Henderson scored the opening goal for England, and the side went on to win the game 3-0 and advance to the knockout stages.
CANCELLED: Lasses Match Preview: Sunderland look to build momentum in Conti Cup against Leicester tonight
MATCH CALLED OFF - Sunderland AFC Women v Leicester City Women. Eppleton CW, Welfare Road, Hetton-le-Hole, DH5 9NA. Tickets: Adults £7, Over 65s £3.50, Students and Under 16s £1. Click here to book now or pay on the gate (card only). Free entry for everyone with either a Stadium of Light or Eppleton season card.
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Everton Women struggle, Goncalo Ramos link, Brereton-Diaz & Rodriguez updates
After Tuesday’s scintillating hat trick, it is not surprising that Portugal forward Gonçalo Ramos has been linked with Everton. [Football Fancast]. Andy Gray was asked to pick his best combined England/France team and selected Jordan Pickford over Hugo Lloris:. “He has never let England down. But Lloris frightens...
Tottenham 4-0 Motherwell: Matt Doherty brace powers Spurs to friendly win at Hotspur Way
Tottenham Hotspur’s men’s team returned to action today, sort of, taking on Scottish Premier League side Motherwell in a mid-season friendly at Hotspur Way. It was, as you might expect, a pretty easy win for the home side, which was played on the training pitch used by the U21s and streamed to the masses on SpursPLAY.
