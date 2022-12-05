Read full article on original website
Cumberland woman jailed in alleged South End assault
Dec. 9—CUMBERLAND — A city woman who allegedly attempted to strangle a person early Friday in the first block of Grand Avenue was jailed without bond, Cumberland Police said. Samantha Phillips, 23, allegedly fled the residence as police arrived around 3 a.m. to investigate and was taken into...
Ferndale man pleads guilty to federal narcotics counts
Dec. 8—Ferndale resident Andrew Colvin, 30, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two federal narcotics counts before U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines, officials said Wednesday. Colvin, of the 800 block of Vickroy Avenue, faces a maximum of five years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both for count...
Johnstown man to stand trial in New Year's murder of Ferndale woman
Dec. 7—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man was ordered on Wednesday to stand trial in the shooting death of a woman whose body was found on New Year's Day in a vehicle in the city's Hornerstown section, authorities said. Qwante Nyjil Rose, 21, of the 800 block of...
Cumberland man jailed after struggle with officers
Dec. 7—CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Tuesday on two bench warrants and charges of resisting arrest and malicious destruction of property, according to Cumberland Police. Samad Jabri Waller, 35, was taken into custody after he allegedly ran from police and struggled with uniformed officers following investigation...
